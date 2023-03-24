Live stream: Pistons 27, Raptors 40

The Detroit Pistons (16-57) play against the Toronto Raptors (35-38) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday March 24, 2023
Detroit Pistons 27, Toronto Raptors 40 (Q2 11:20)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Can confirm the Pistons are v. bad, but … some really, really intriguing pieces moving forward. Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren are legit. Add one of the 3 top guys in this draft (+ whatever Wiseman can become). Future is bright. Cade needs to stay healthy though. – 8:13 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Dowtin, Barton, Boucher, Siakam, Koloko start 2nd quarter for Toronto
That’s a new group, I believe – 8:13 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Raptors 38, Pistons 26. Ivey’s been really good, has 11 points and three assists. Duren has six points, and both of his field goals were assisted by Ivey. The rookies have good chemistry.
Pistons have five turnovers and are 2-9 from 3. – 8:12 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
All Pistons games should really be operating with a running clock at this point of the season. Anyway, Raptors lead 38-26 after what felt like a very long 1st quarter (13 combined fouls, 21 free throws). – 8:10 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Raptors 38, #Pistons 26.
Ivey: 11 pts, 1 reb, 3 asts
Duren: 6 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast
Bagley: 5 pts, 2 rebs – 8:10 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Chris Boucher’s on one tonight, he’s all over the place in his inimitable fashion – 8:09 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Canada Basketball video moment for Rexdale’s Eugene Omoruyi of the Pistons.
If they don’t do The Granddaddy Of “Em All, Corey Joseph, we storm the table – 8:03 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
The steal and the dunk 📈
@Killian Hayes ➡️ @James Wiseman pic.twitter.com/uMxNfYfwh0 – 8:03 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Pistons head coach Dwane Casey was full of praise for his old friend Rick Carlisle starting the Pacers’ three Canadians vs. the Raptors on Wednesday. Not surprising then that Casey makes second-year pro Eugene Omoruyi the Pistons 6th man in his first game in Toronto. Class move. – 8:02 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Good pre-game quote from Dwane Casey about whether James Wiseman was OK to go from champs/contender to team with fewest wins: “He was hungry for an opportunity. And I don’t know if it had been on Mars or wherever, he was looking for an opportunity to play.” – 8:00 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Duren checks in and is playing alongside Bagley. Casey switching up the two-big rotation – 7:57 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
8 of the Raptors’ first 12 FGA and 5 of their 7 makes have come from 3-point range. Through 7 minutes, each of their non-Poeltl starters have hit a 3 (yes, even Will Barton). They lead 22-12. – 7:54 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons are down 17-7 at the 7:54 mark. Toronto is already 4-6 from 3 and has a pair of buckets off of Pistons turnovers – 7:50 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Feeling a bit under the weather, so I won’t be tweeting that much during tonight’s game.
A couple of #Pistons injury updates: Isaiah Livers (right hip soreness) is available, while Cory Joseph (non-Covid illness) is out. – 7:29 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s starting five ⬇️
@Kia | #ad pic.twitter.com/skDWnfuyPM – 7:28 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
All the same guys out for the Raptors tonight as last game
And all the same starters — VanVleet, Barton, Anunoby, Siakam, Poeltl — against the Pistons don’t have a ton of guys
(Which basically guarantees a buzzer-beater, either way) – 7:21 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Jaden Ivey has scored 10+ points 30 games in a row, the 4th-longest streak by a rookie since 2012-13 and tied for the 3rd-longest in franchise history.
He is two points away from becoming the fourth Pistons rookie with 1000 PTS, 300 AST and 250 REB (Cunningham, Hill, Bing). pic.twitter.com/B8h5c9ZZj2 – 6:56 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Zach Collins hasn’t looked like he’s just a fill-in for the Spurs’ starting center spot. Since replacing Jakob Poeltl at the trade deadline, he’s played like someone who’s going to get paid (unlocked for all): matthewtynan.substack.com/p/zach-collins… – 6:40 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Tonight’s injury report. Isaiah Livers is back, but Cory Joseph and Rodney McGruder join the long list of players out pic.twitter.com/ZdiGBidTwI – 6:35 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by
@HenryFordHealth.
#Pistons | #ad pic.twitter.com/zOkaRIrfWk – 6:26 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Barnes (wrist); Achiuwa (hamstring); Trent Jr. (Elbow) all out vs. Pistons. Barton starts. Cory Joseph (non-COVID) illness is out for Pistons. – 5:59 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Barnes, Trent and Achiuwa remain out vs Detroit tonight. Barton gets another start. – 5:47 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Everybody still out for the Raptors …Barnes, Precious and Trent.
Same starters too. – 5:47 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
A little pre-game reading on Mr. Anunoby of the Raptors
thestar.com/sports/raptors… – 4:47 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Our thoughts are with family and friends of @detroitnews columnist Jerry Green. pic.twitter.com/Og3Uq1vsB3 – 4:12 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Are y’all ready? Play @FanDuelCanada PICK N’ GO at tip-off! 🏀
Get closer to the action and play along every Friday night for your chance to WIN while you watch!
➡️ https://t.co/mY6yvM5i0I pic.twitter.com/cXzOED7fQf – 3:53 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
And here’s the link for my Spotify friends:
spotify.link/ExfPzJg4qyb
#nba #nbacanada #raptors #rtz #wethenorth #SmithAndJones #Canada #basketball @Paul__Jones pic.twitter.com/MSe7FjC8aN – 2:43 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Wiseman was working 💪
#DunkOfTheWeek | @DraftKings | #ad pic.twitter.com/fYpE7r1wjg – 2:35 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
And here’s the link for my Spotify friends:
spotify.link/ExfPzJg4qyb
#nba #nbacanada #raptors #rtz #wethenorth #SmithAndJones #Canada #basketball @Paul__Jones – 2:33 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Fresh #SmithAndJones pod is out now.
GREAT to catch up w/ former Raptor, Charlie Villanueva — it has been too long! He shared some awesome memories of TOR.
Plus, we talk about the continued rise of & respect for basketball in Canada w/ @Bartlett_MikeR
podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/jon… pic.twitter.com/lMKyhCgL3D – 2:24 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Fresh #SmithAndJones pod is out now.
GREAT to catch up w/ former Raptor, Charlie Villanueva — it has been too long! He shared some awesome memories of TOR.
Plus, we talk about the continued rise of & respect for basketball in Canad w/ @Bartlett_MikeR.
podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/jon… pic.twitter.com/JAXd8Jk1Ja – 2:19 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Apparently the over/under for the Raptors-Pacers game the other night was 231.5 and Chris Boucher’s last-second three-pointer flipped the results. Anyone bet this and win/lose on that bucket? pic.twitter.com/Sj8QZJe477 – 2:04 PM
