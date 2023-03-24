Live stream: Pistons 27, Raptors 40

The Detroit Pistons (16-57) play against the Toronto Raptors (35-38) at Scotiabank Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday March 24, 2023

Detroit Pistons 27, Toronto Raptors 40 (Q2 11:20)

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Can confirm the Pistons are v. bad, but … some really, really intriguing pieces moving forward. Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren are legit. Add one of the 3 top guys in this draft (+ whatever Wiseman can become). Future is bright. Cade needs to stay healthy though. – Can confirm the Pistons are v. bad, but … some really, really intriguing pieces moving forward. Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren are legit. Add one of the 3 top guys in this draft (+ whatever Wiseman can become). Future is bright. Cade needs to stay healthy though. – 8:13 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Dowtin, Barton, Boucher, Siakam, Koloko start 2nd quarter for Toronto

That’s a new group, I believe – Dowtin, Barton, Boucher, Siakam, Koloko start 2nd quarter for TorontoThat’s a new group, I believe – 8:13 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

End of 1: Raptors 38, Pistons 26. Ivey’s been really good, has 11 points and three assists. Duren has six points, and both of his field goals were assisted by Ivey. The rookies have good chemistry.

Pistons have five turnovers and are 2-9 from 3. – End of 1: Raptors 38, Pistons 26. Ivey’s been really good, has 11 points and three assists. Duren has six points, and both of his field goals were assisted by Ivey. The rookies have good chemistry.Pistons have five turnovers and are 2-9 from 3. – 8:12 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors up 38-26 after a quarter, VanVleet’s got 10, Siakam 9 – Raptors up 38-26 after a quarter, VanVleet’s got 10, Siakam 9 – 8:11 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

All Pistons games should really be operating with a running clock at this point of the season. Anyway, Raptors lead 38-26 after what felt like a very long 1st quarter (13 combined fouls, 21 free throws). – All Pistons games should really be operating with a running clock at this point of the season. Anyway, Raptors lead 38-26 after what felt like a very long 1st quarter (13 combined fouls, 21 free throws). – 8:10 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Chris Boucher’s on one tonight, he’s all over the place in his inimitable fashion – Chris Boucher’s on one tonight, he’s all over the place in his inimitable fashion – 8:09 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Canada Basketball video moment for Rexdale’s Eugene Omoruyi of the Pistons.

If they don’t do The Granddaddy Of “Em All, Corey Joseph, we storm the table – Canada Basketball video moment for Rexdale’s Eugene Omoruyi of the Pistons.If they don’t do The Granddaddy Of “Em All, Corey Joseph, we storm the table – 8:03 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Pistons head coach Dwane Casey was full of praise for his old friend Rick Carlisle starting the Pacers’ three Canadians vs. the Raptors on Wednesday. Not surprising then that Casey makes second-year pro Eugene Omoruyi the Pistons 6th man in his first game in Toronto. Class move. – Pistons head coach Dwane Casey was full of praise for his old friend Rick Carlisle starting the Pacers’ three Canadians vs. the Raptors on Wednesday. Not surprising then that Casey makes second-year pro Eugene Omoruyi the Pistons 6th man in his first game in Toronto. Class move. – 8:02 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Good pre-game quote from Dwane Casey about whether James Wiseman was OK to go from champs/contender to team with fewest wins: “He was hungry for an opportunity. And I don’t know if it had been on Mars or wherever, he was looking for an opportunity to play.” – Good pre-game quote from Dwane Casey about whether James Wiseman was OK to go from champs/contender to team with fewest wins: “He was hungry for an opportunity. And I don’t know if it had been on Mars or wherever, he was looking for an opportunity to play.” – 8:00 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Duren checks in and is playing alongside Bagley. Casey switching up the two-big rotation – Duren checks in and is playing alongside Bagley. Casey switching up the two-big rotation – 7:57 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

8 of the Raptors’ first 12 FGA and 5 of their 7 makes have come from 3-point range. Through 7 minutes, each of their non-Poeltl starters have hit a 3 (yes, even Will Barton). They lead 22-12. – 8 of the Raptors’ first 12 FGA and 5 of their 7 makes have come from 3-point range. Through 7 minutes, each of their non-Poeltl starters have hit a 3 (yes, even Will Barton). They lead 22-12. – 7:54 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons are down 17-7 at the 7:54 mark. Toronto is already 4-6 from 3 and has a pair of buckets off of Pistons turnovers – Pistons are down 17-7 at the 7:54 mark. Toronto is already 4-6 from 3 and has a pair of buckets off of Pistons turnovers – 7:50 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors have 4 3s in 4 minutes, they had 7 in 48 against Indy – Raptors have 4 3s in 4 minutes, they had 7 in 48 against Indy – 7:46 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Feeling a bit under the weather, so I won’t be tweeting that much during tonight’s game.

A couple of Feeling a bit under the weather, so I won’t be tweeting that much during tonight’s game.A couple of #Pistons injury updates: Isaiah Livers (right hip soreness) is available, while Cory Joseph (non-Covid illness) is out. – 7:29 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

All the same guys out for the Raptors tonight as last game

And all the same starters — VanVleet, Barton, Anunoby, Siakam, Poeltl — against the Pistons don’t have a ton of guys

(Which basically guarantees a buzzer-beater, either way) – All the same guys out for the Raptors tonight as last gameAnd all the same starters — VanVleet, Barton, Anunoby, Siakam, Poeltl — against the Pistons don’t have a ton of guys(Which basically guarantees a buzzer-beater, either way) – 7:21 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Raps sticking with Will Barton in the starting lineup – Raps sticking with Will Barton in the starting lineup – 6:57 PM

Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR

Jaden Ivey has scored 10+ points 30 games in a row, the 4th-longest streak by a rookie since 2012-13 and tied for the 3rd-longest in franchise history.



He is two points away from becoming the fourth Pistons rookie with 1000 PTS, 300 AST and 250 REB (Cunningham, Hill, Bing). 6:56 PM Jaden Ivey has scored 10+ points 30 games in a row, the 4th-longest streak by a rookie since 2012-13 and tied for the 3rd-longest in franchise history.He is two points away from becoming the fourth Pistons rookie with 1000 PTS, 300 AST and 250 REB (Cunningham, Hill, Bing). pic.twitter.com/B8h5c9ZZj2

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Zach Collins hasn’t looked like he’s just a fill-in for the Spurs’ starting center spot. Since replacing Jakob Poeltl at the trade deadline, he’s played like someone who’s going to get paid (unlocked for all): 6:40 PM Zach Collins hasn’t looked like he’s just a fill-in for the Spurs’ starting center spot. Since replacing Jakob Poeltl at the trade deadline, he’s played like someone who’s going to get paid (unlocked for all): matthewtynan.substack.com/p/zach-collins…

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Tonight’s injury report. Isaiah Livers is back, but Cory Joseph and Rodney McGruder join the long list of players out 6:35 PM Tonight’s injury report. Isaiah Livers is back, but Cory Joseph and Rodney McGruder join the long list of players out pic.twitter.com/ZdiGBidTwI

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Barnes (wrist); Achiuwa (hamstring); Trent Jr. (Elbow) all out vs. Pistons. Barton starts. Cory Joseph (non-COVID) illness is out for Pistons. – Barnes (wrist); Achiuwa (hamstring); Trent Jr. (Elbow) all out vs. Pistons. Barton starts. Cory Joseph (non-COVID) illness is out for Pistons. – 5:59 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Barnes, Trent and Achiuwa remain out vs Detroit tonight. Barton gets another start. – Barnes, Trent and Achiuwa remain out vs Detroit tonight. Barton gets another start. – 5:47 PM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

Everybody still out for the Raptors …Barnes, Precious and Trent.

Same starters too. – Everybody still out for the Raptors …Barnes, Precious and Trent.Same starters too. – 5:47 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

A little pre-game reading on Mr. Anunoby of the Raptors

thestar.com/sports/raptors… – 4:47 PM A little pre-game reading on Mr. Anunoby of the Raptors

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Our thoughts are with family and friends of @detroitnews columnist Jerry Green. 4:12 PM Our thoughts are with family and friends of @detroitnews columnist Jerry Green. pic.twitter.com/Og3Uq1vsB3

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

Fresh

GREAT to catch up w/ former Raptor, Charlie Villanueva — it has been too long! He shared some awesome memories of TOR.

Plus, we talk about the continued rise of & respect for basketball in Canada w/ @Bartlett_MikeR

podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/jon… pic.twitter.com/lMKyhCgL3D – 2:24 PM Fresh #SmithAndJones pod is out now.GREAT to catch up w/ former Raptor, Charlie Villanueva — it has been too long! He shared some awesome memories of TOR.Plus, we talk about the continued rise of & respect for basketball in Canada w/ @Bartlett_MikeR

