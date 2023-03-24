Pistons vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Detroit Pistons play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena

The Detroit Pistons are spending $8,065,848 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $4,320,494 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday March 24, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: SN

Away TV: Bally Sports DET

Home Radio: Sportsnet 590

Away Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!