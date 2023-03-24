Live stream: Rockets 7, Grizzlies 11

The Houston Rockets (18-55) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (45-27) at FedExForum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday March 24, 2023

Houston Rockets 7, Memphis Grizzlies 11 (Q1 08:30)

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jabari Smith Jr. with two fouls in the first two minutes. As with Sengun on Wednesday, Silas will let him play through the early fouls. – 8:13 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Jabari Smith Jr. knocks down his first triple attempt of the game. 8:13 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

As expected, Dillon Brooks opens on Jalen Green. Rockets score on first possession again, but took more than Wednesday's four seconds. – 8:11 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Always a good vantage point in Memphis, Boban and Sengun before tip 8:10 PM

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

Her are your starters for a Friday night in Memphis– Rockets: Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Aleperen Sengun, Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.

Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr, Xavier Tillman, Desmnd Bane, Tyus Jones.

Her are your starters for a Friday night in Memphis– Rockets: Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Aleperen Sengun, Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.

Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr, Xavier Tillman, Desmnd Bane, Tyus Jones.

Please set your fantasy lineups accordingly – 7:57 PM

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

It is a little less crowded on press row tonight, My colleagues from recent games — @joevardon and @espn_macmahon — must have decided the seating was too tight or they didn't want to see the Rockets and the Grizzlies in the second matchup. – 7:49 PM

Mike Finger @mikefinger

Up close, the first thing that sticks out about Houston and Miami is they both have some DUDES. The second thing that sticks out is that they're coached by two guys who know what they're doing. – 7:42 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Ja Morant will come off the bench vs. Rockets again, Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. – 6:20 PM

Michael C. Wright @mikecwright

As expected, Ja Morant will again come off the bench tonight against the Rockets. – 6:20 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant will come off the bench again. The team will reassess after this game. – 6:20 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

Last year @jarenjacksonjr said he wanted to win Defensive Player of the Year. How important is it to him to win it this year?

Last year @jarenjacksonjr said he wanted to win Defensive Player of the Year. How important is it to him to win it this year?

He gave his answer during 6:11 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

The Rockets and Grizzlies will have a combined score of 225 points tonight.

The Rockets and Grizzlies will have a combined score of 225 points tonight.

@DraftKings | #Rockets – 4:10 PM