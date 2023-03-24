Live stream: Rockets 7, Grizzlies 11

The Houston Rockets (18-55) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (45-27) at FedExForum
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday March 24, 2023
Houston Rockets 7, Memphis Grizzlies 11 (Q1 08:30)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jabari Smith Jr. with two fouls in the first two minutes. As with Sengun on Wednesday, Silas will let him play through the early fouls. – 8:13 PM
Jabari Smith Jr. with two fouls in the first two minutes. As with Sengun on Wednesday, Silas will let him play through the early fouls. – 8:13 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jabari Smith Jr. knocks down his first triple attempt of the game. pic.twitter.com/ZAw8Q8V3xB – 8:13 PM
Jabari Smith Jr. knocks down his first triple attempt of the game. pic.twitter.com/ZAw8Q8V3xB – 8:13 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
As expected, Dillon Brooks opens on Jalen Green. Rockets score on first possession again, but took more than Wednesday’s four seconds. – 8:11 PM
As expected, Dillon Brooks opens on Jalen Green. Rockets score on first possession again, but took more than Wednesday’s four seconds. – 8:11 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Always a good vantage point in Memphis, Boban and Sengun before tip pic.twitter.com/x1atRhke04 – 8:10 PM
Always a good vantage point in Memphis, Boban and Sengun before tip pic.twitter.com/x1atRhke04 – 8:10 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
STARTERS vs. @Houston Rockets
🪨 @Tyus Jones
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🐶 @Rookiedunker
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/ngDLVHEwsA – 8:04 PM
STARTERS vs. @Houston Rockets
🪨 @Tyus Jones
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🐶 @Rookiedunker
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/ngDLVHEwsA – 8:04 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Her are your starters for a Friday night in Memphis– Rockets: Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Aleperen Sengun, Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.
Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr, Xavier Tillman, Desmnd Bane, Tyus Jones.
Please set your fantasy lineups accordingly – 7:57 PM
Her are your starters for a Friday night in Memphis– Rockets: Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Aleperen Sengun, Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.
Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr, Xavier Tillman, Desmnd Bane, Tyus Jones.
Please set your fantasy lineups accordingly – 7:57 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
It is a little less crowded on press row tonight, My colleagues from recent games — @joevardon and @espn_macmahon — must have decided the seating was too tight or they didn’t want to see the Rockets and the Grizzlies in the second matchup. – 7:49 PM
It is a little less crowded on press row tonight, My colleagues from recent games — @joevardon and @espn_macmahon — must have decided the seating was too tight or they didn’t want to see the Rockets and the Grizzlies in the second matchup. – 7:49 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Grizzlies starters: Brooks, Jackson Jr., Tillman Sr., Bane, Jones. – 7:42 PM
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Grizzlies starters: Brooks, Jackson Jr., Tillman Sr., Bane, Jones. – 7:42 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Up close, the first thing that sticks out about Houston and Miami is they both have some DUDES. The second thing that sticks out is that they’re coached by two guys who know what they’re doing. – 7:42 PM
Up close, the first thing that sticks out about Houston and Miami is they both have some DUDES. The second thing that sticks out is that they’re coached by two guys who know what they’re doing. – 7:42 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Ja Morant will come off the bench vs. Rockets again, Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. – 6:20 PM
Ja Morant will come off the bench vs. Rockets again, Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. – 6:20 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
As expected, Ja Morant will again come off the bench tonight against the Rockets. – 6:20 PM
As expected, Ja Morant will again come off the bench tonight against the Rockets. – 6:20 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant will come off the bench again. The team will reassess after this game. – 6:20 PM
Ja Morant will come off the bench again. The team will reassess after this game. – 6:20 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Last year @jarenjacksonjr said he wanted to win Defensive Player of the Year. How important is it to him to win it this year?
He gave his answer during #TheMismatch live in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/OOQsx2JQNM – 6:11 PM
Last year @jarenjacksonjr said he wanted to win Defensive Player of the Year. How important is it to him to win it this year?
He gave his answer during #TheMismatch live in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/OOQsx2JQNM – 6:11 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
New Mexico State has hired Sam Houston State’s Jason Hooten, source told @Stadium. – 6:09 PM
New Mexico State has hired Sam Houston State’s Jason Hooten, source told @Stadium. – 6:09 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Thoroughly deserved thrashing, Memphis missing the pen was icing on the cake. – 5:41 PM
Thoroughly deserved thrashing, Memphis missing the pen was icing on the cake. – 5:41 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets’ day off in Memphis brings history lesson that ‘hit hard’ ift.tt/qUnEwI4 – 5:18 PM
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets’ day off in Memphis brings history lesson that ‘hit hard’ ift.tt/qUnEwI4 – 5:18 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Canes women’s basketball team beats Villanova, advances to Elite 8. Here, a bunch of football personnel notes and a word from Coach K on UM-Houston tonight: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:58 PM
Canes women’s basketball team beats Villanova, advances to Elite 8. Here, a bunch of football personnel notes and a word from Coach K on UM-Houston tonight: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:58 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
The Rockets and Grizzlies will have a combined score of 225 points tonight.
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 4:10 PM
The Rockets and Grizzlies will have a combined score of 225 points tonight.
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 4:10 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Round 2 vs. @Memphis Grizzlies tonight 🏀
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 740AM KTRH / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/25Tq6mtkzd – 4:00 PM
Round 2 vs. @Memphis Grizzlies tonight 🏀
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 740AM KTRH / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/25Tq6mtkzd – 4:00 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🎵 He’s Kevin O’Pelican 🎵
@ChrisVernonShow welcomed @KevinOConnorNBA to Memphis with a surprise acoustic bop during their live show. pic.twitter.com/RnGqhCH76j – 3:17 PM
🎵 He’s Kevin O’Pelican 🎵
@ChrisVernonShow welcomed @KevinOConnorNBA to Memphis with a surprise acoustic bop during their live show. pic.twitter.com/RnGqhCH76j – 3:17 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets’ day off in Memphis brings history lesson that ‘hit hard’ houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 2:50 PM
Rockets’ day off in Memphis brings history lesson that ‘hit hard’ houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 2:50 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
run it back.
📺 @GrizzOnBally
📻 @929espn
⏰ 7pm
📚 @MidSouthFord Scholars Night
🆚 @Houston Rockets
🎟️ https://t.co/xl3r5cHL8J
#BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/5YLnI7yfKo – 2:02 PM
run it back.
📺 @GrizzOnBally
📻 @929espn
⏰ 7pm
📚 @MidSouthFord Scholars Night
🆚 @Houston Rockets
🎟️ https://t.co/xl3r5cHL8J
#BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/5YLnI7yfKo – 2:02 PM