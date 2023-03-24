Rockets vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Houston Rockets play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum

The Houston Rockets are spending $7,642,535 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $2,803,035 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday March 24, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM

Away TV: ATTSN-SW

Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!