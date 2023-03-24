Brandon Rahbar: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Russell Westbrook: “He’s one of the best competitors to ever play the game… He is a really good guy off the court. He’s a guy I’m cool with, we’re friends. He’s just a really good guy.” pic.twitter.com/MPBdDnFw5k
Source: Twitter @BrandonRahbar
Source: Twitter @BrandonRahbar
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic
This miniseries in LA was an inflection point of 2019 Paul George/Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trade.
SGA is now the better and ascending player.
But Clippers got PG to get Kawhi + give themselves title chance. Will OKC do the same for SGA?
theathletic.com/4342815/2023/0… – 1:13 PM
🆕 @TheAthletic
This miniseries in LA was an inflection point of 2019 Paul George/Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trade.
SGA is now the better and ascending player.
But Clippers got PG to get Kawhi + give themselves title chance. Will OKC do the same for SGA?
theathletic.com/4342815/2023/0… – 1:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Last night, Clippers starting lineup of Westbrook/Gordon/Leonard/Morris/Zubac was outscored 51-44 in 20 minutes.
All other LAC lineups outscored Thunder by 83-54 in 28 minutes.
Asked Leonard how new starters need to be better by Saturday night. He had a short list. pic.twitter.com/uX26IZ6q9N – 12:34 PM
Last night, Clippers starting lineup of Westbrook/Gordon/Leonard/Morris/Zubac was outscored 51-44 in 20 minutes.
All other LAC lineups outscored Thunder by 83-54 in 28 minutes.
Asked Leonard how new starters need to be better by Saturday night. He had a short list. pic.twitter.com/uX26IZ6q9N – 12:34 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Russell Westbrook:
“He’s one of the best competitors to ever play the game… He is a really good guy off the court. He’s a guy I’m cool with, we’re friends. He’s just a really good guy.” pic.twitter.com/MPBdDnFw5k – 11:45 AM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Russell Westbrook:
“He’s one of the best competitors to ever play the game… He is a really good guy off the court. He’s a guy I’m cool with, we’re friends. He’s just a really good guy.” pic.twitter.com/MPBdDnFw5k – 11:45 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
SGA in March:
38 PTS | 7 REB | 3 STL
33 PTS | 6 AST | 2 STL
35 PTS | 6 REB | 4 STL
35 PTS | 7 REB | 4 AST
29 PTS | 3 REB | 2 STL
40 PTS | 5 REB | 4 AST
31 PTS | 7 REB | 4 AST
30 PTS | 4 REB | 3 BLK
Leading the league in points during that stretch. pic.twitter.com/FqZjt41ylG – 10:40 AM
SGA in March:
38 PTS | 7 REB | 3 STL
33 PTS | 6 AST | 2 STL
35 PTS | 6 REB | 4 STL
35 PTS | 7 REB | 4 AST
29 PTS | 3 REB | 2 STL
40 PTS | 5 REB | 4 AST
31 PTS | 7 REB | 4 AST
30 PTS | 4 REB | 3 BLK
Leading the league in points during that stretch. pic.twitter.com/FqZjt41ylG – 10:40 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Takeaways from the Thunder’s loss at the Clippers, with more on Kawhi’s near-perfect night, SGA/Russ competitor comparisons, 3-point variance, a Poku update and plenty more: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 2:51 AM
Takeaways from the Thunder’s loss at the Clippers, with more on Kawhi’s near-perfect night, SGA/Russ competitor comparisons, 3-point variance, a Poku update and plenty more: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 2:51 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Lady in the crowd tonight: “I miss Shai.”
On OKC’s ascendant star/former beloved Clipper rookie: SGA is here to break your heart.
ocregister.com/2023/03/23/swa… – 2:29 AM
Lady in the crowd tonight: “I miss Shai.”
On OKC’s ascendant star/former beloved Clipper rookie: SGA is here to break your heart.
ocregister.com/2023/03/23/swa… – 2:29 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Westbrook was asked about his “fresh start” with LAC:
“Definitely been a great experience that I’m grateful for and blessed God has put me in this position. I’m thankful for that and I’m just going to cherish every moment I have and hopefully we are playing at the end of June.” – 2:18 AM
Westbrook was asked about his “fresh start” with LAC:
“Definitely been a great experience that I’m grateful for and blessed God has put me in this position. I’m thankful for that and I’m just going to cherish every moment I have and hopefully we are playing at the end of June.” – 2:18 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Russell Westbrook postgame says playing with the pace they hit Thursday is what the Clippers need to keep doing with PG out. pic.twitter.com/b2Jcg98fJ1 – 1:35 AM
Russell Westbrook postgame says playing with the pace they hit Thursday is what the Clippers need to keep doing with PG out. pic.twitter.com/b2Jcg98fJ1 – 1:35 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Asked SGA if he’s playing tomorrow: “If I feel like how I feel right now, for sure.” – 1:27 AM
Asked SGA if he’s playing tomorrow: “If I feel like how I feel right now, for sure.” – 1:27 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Russell Westbrook on his play and leadership approach without Paul George pic.twitter.com/aOXOBNxSZN – 1:10 AM
Russell Westbrook on his play and leadership approach without Paul George pic.twitter.com/aOXOBNxSZN – 1:10 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Positive takeaway: even in a rare lopsided loss, SGA and OKC’s core lottery picks played well.
SGA: 30 PTS, 10-15 FG, 3 BLK
JDub: 16 PTS, 7-12 FG, 2-4 from 3
Giddey: 18 PTS, 8-15 FG
Dieng: 9 PTS, 4-6 FG, 2 dunks
Other positive: rest of the team is due tomorrow vs the Lakers. – 12:58 AM
Positive takeaway: even in a rare lopsided loss, SGA and OKC’s core lottery picks played well.
SGA: 30 PTS, 10-15 FG, 3 BLK
JDub: 16 PTS, 7-12 FG, 2-4 from 3
Giddey: 18 PTS, 8-15 FG
Dieng: 9 PTS, 4-6 FG, 2 dunks
Other positive: rest of the team is due tomorrow vs the Lakers. – 12:58 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook: 24 points, 8/13 FGs, both 2nd-most with Clippers (27 points, 12/16 FGs on March 3 at Sacramento) – 12:51 AM
Russell Westbrook: 24 points, 8/13 FGs, both 2nd-most with Clippers (27 points, 12/16 FGs on March 3 at Sacramento) – 12:51 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30-point games resulting in a loss:
18 — Shai
15 — Dame, Luka
13 — Embiid, DeRozan pic.twitter.com/yx15vGDln4 – 12:46 AM
Most 30-point games resulting in a loss:
18 — Shai
15 — Dame, Luka
13 — Embiid, DeRozan pic.twitter.com/yx15vGDln4 – 12:46 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Clippers 127, Thunder 105
SGA – 30 points
Giddey – 18 points
JDub – 16 points
Kawhi – 32 points
Russ – 24 points, 7 assists
OKC is now 36-37 – 12:45 AM
FINAL: Clippers 127, Thunder 105
SGA – 30 points
Giddey – 18 points
JDub – 16 points
Kawhi – 32 points
Russ – 24 points, 7 assists
OKC is now 36-37 – 12:45 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Westbrook tonight:
24 PTS
7 AST
2 3P
Clippers are 6-2 over their last 8 games. pic.twitter.com/5svjegctyQ – 12:44 AM
Westbrook tonight:
24 PTS
7 AST
2 3P
Clippers are 6-2 over their last 8 games. pic.twitter.com/5svjegctyQ – 12:44 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Interesting development here at the end of Thunder/Clippers: Clippers winning a blow out, SGA hasn’t re-entered game yet. The Thunder have previously alluded to being cautious with him on back-to-backs to finish season. Lakers in the same gym tomorrow, huge game. – 12:40 AM
Interesting development here at the end of Thunder/Clippers: Clippers winning a blow out, SGA hasn’t re-entered game yet. The Thunder have previously alluded to being cautious with him on back-to-backs to finish season. Lakers in the same gym tomorrow, huge game. – 12:40 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook drills a 3 and Clippers go up 114-89 onOKC with 5:52 left. With OKC playing tomorrow night against the Lakers, might not be long before OKC goes to its bench. Clippers have drilled 17-of-34 from behind arc. – 12:33 AM
Russell Westbrook drills a 3 and Clippers go up 114-89 onOKC with 5:52 left. With OKC playing tomorrow night against the Lakers, might not be long before OKC goes to its bench. Clippers have drilled 17-of-34 from behind arc. – 12:33 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook hits his 2nd 3, LA’s SEVENTEENTH, and this is a wrap.
LA up 114-89. Thunder buddies are back in this arena tomorrow for the Lakers. 5:52 left to play. – 12:33 AM
Russell Westbrook hits his 2nd 3, LA’s SEVENTEENTH, and this is a wrap.
LA up 114-89. Thunder buddies are back in this arena tomorrow for the Lakers. 5:52 left to play. – 12:33 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Smart move, especially since SGA is likely to play tomorrow on the second night of a back-to-back. – 12:31 AM
Smart move, especially since SGA is likely to play tomorrow on the second night of a back-to-back. – 12:31 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA was walking to the scorer’s table and Mark Daigneault waved him off. This one’s a wrap. – 12:30 AM
SGA was walking to the scorer’s table and Mark Daigneault waved him off. This one’s a wrap. – 12:30 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA leads Thunder 92-80.
The bench is keying this lead — BONES has 11, matching OKC bench. Kawhi and SGA have 30 each. – 12:20 AM
LA leads Thunder 92-80.
The bench is keying this lead — BONES has 11, matching OKC bench. Kawhi and SGA have 30 each. – 12:20 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 3Q: Clippers 92, Thunder 80
SGA – 30 points
Giddey – 16 points
JDub – 14 points
Kawhi – 30 points, 6 rebounds
Westbrook – 19 points, 5 assists – 12:19 AM
End of 3Q: Clippers 92, Thunder 80
SGA – 30 points
Giddey – 16 points
JDub – 14 points
Kawhi – 30 points, 6 rebounds
Westbrook – 19 points, 5 assists – 12:19 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has his 40th 30+ point game of the season.
SGA scores 30+ points in 2 out of every 3 games. – 12:17 AM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has his 40th 30+ point game of the season.
SGA scores 30+ points in 2 out of every 3 games. – 12:17 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers giving SGA the Luka defense, and this man Shai still draws ATO FTs. – 12:17 AM
Clippers giving SGA the Luka defense, and this man Shai still draws ATO FTs. – 12:17 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi hit a 3 in between missed Dort middys, and Mark Daigneault summoned SGA to the scoring table.
Too late. Bones hit a 3 from T Mann to cap a 9-0 run, putting LA up 89-78 with 58.4 seconds left.
Daigneault took timeout anyway to avoid ending quarter on complete collapse. – 12:15 AM
Kawhi hit a 3 in between missed Dort middys, and Mark Daigneault summoned SGA to the scoring table.
Too late. Bones hit a 3 from T Mann to cap a 9-0 run, putting LA up 89-78 with 58.4 seconds left.
Daigneault took timeout anyway to avoid ending quarter on complete collapse. – 12:15 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell was not pleased with decision to award SGA free throws on Kawhi foul
From one master of the dark arts to another 😆
btw, Lu Dort is in foul trouble – 12:12 AM
Norman Powell was not pleased with decision to award SGA free throws on Kawhi foul
From one master of the dark arts to another 😆
btw, Lu Dort is in foul trouble – 12:12 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA, Giddey and J-Dub have combined for 58 of the Thunder’s 76 points. – 12:12 AM
SGA, Giddey and J-Dub have combined for 58 of the Thunder’s 76 points. – 12:12 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Kawhi and SGA are putting on a show. They’re a combined 21-of-28 from the floor. – 12:08 AM
Kawhi and SGA are putting on a show. They’re a combined 21-of-28 from the floor. – 12:08 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just calmly bobbing his head in this moment. Cool, calm, collected. That type of steadiness can really pay dividends for the second youngest team in NBA history in the postseason. – 12:04 AM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just calmly bobbing his head in this moment. Cool, calm, collected. That type of steadiness can really pay dividends for the second youngest team in NBA history in the postseason. – 12:04 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook with an and-one through Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ahead of the mandatory timeout with 6:59 left in 3rd quarter. It’s already the 3rd and-one of quarter, second by Russ.
But Thunder lead 68-67. Both teams have same number of 3s as all of Tuesday (OKC 10, LAC 6). – 12:01 AM
Russell Westbrook with an and-one through Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ahead of the mandatory timeout with 6:59 left in 3rd quarter. It’s already the 3rd and-one of quarter, second by Russ.
But Thunder lead 68-67. Both teams have same number of 3s as all of Tuesday (OKC 10, LAC 6). – 12:01 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Smiles from SGA and Westbrook after Westbrook drew that last foul. – 11:59 PM
Smiles from SGA and Westbrook after Westbrook drew that last foul. – 11:59 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
What a beautiful pass by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Jaylin Williams. – 11:59 PM
What a beautiful pass by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Jaylin Williams. – 11:59 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Halftime: Clippers 54, Thunder 54
Can the Clippers had nine turnovers, two more than OKC. Thunder have five more offensive boards and 10 more FGA.
SGA: 19 points
Kawhi: 15 points — didn’t score in the second quarter. – 11:36 PM
Halftime: Clippers 54, Thunder 54
Can the Clippers had nine turnovers, two more than OKC. Thunder have five more offensive boards and 10 more FGA.
SGA: 19 points
Kawhi: 15 points — didn’t score in the second quarter. – 11:36 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the half
19 points
2 rebounds
3 assists
1 steal
3 blocks (!) – 11:36 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the half
19 points
2 rebounds
3 assists
1 steal
3 blocks (!) – 11:36 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Thunder 54, Clippers 54
SGA – 19 points
JDub – 11 points
Giddey – 7 points
Kawhi – 15 points
Westbrook – 13 points, 4 assists
Mann – 9 points – 11:35 PM
HALF: Thunder 54, Clippers 54
SGA – 19 points
JDub – 11 points
Giddey – 7 points
Kawhi – 15 points
Westbrook – 13 points, 4 assists
Mann – 9 points – 11:35 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Russell Westbrook has been telegraphed some passes tonight, leading to turnovers. Westbrook has four of LAC’s nine. – 11:32 PM
Russell Westbrook has been telegraphed some passes tonight, leading to turnovers. Westbrook has four of LAC’s nine. – 11:32 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA gets the steal and lays it in on the other end
49-48 Clippers lead as LA takes a timeout with 1:29 remaining in 2Q
How is this a 1-point game lol – 11:32 PM
SGA gets the steal and lays it in on the other end
49-48 Clippers lead as LA takes a timeout with 1:29 remaining in 2Q
How is this a 1-point game lol – 11:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The rare 4 point deficit that feels like 40. This young Thunder team is just absolutely hanging around and with a scorer like SGA a game can turn on a dime if you just hang around long enough. – 11:30 PM
The rare 4 point deficit that feels like 40. This young Thunder team is just absolutely hanging around and with a scorer like SGA a game can turn on a dime if you just hang around long enough. – 11:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took some time to get up after his THIRD block of the game. – 11:29 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took some time to get up after his THIRD block of the game. – 11:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook got Bones miss, drew LBF on Isaiah Joe, and got helped up by Clippers trainer Jasen Powell.
Not sure who had more hustle there between Russ and JP – 11:13 PM
Russell Westbrook got Bones miss, drew LBF on Isaiah Joe, and got helped up by Clippers trainer Jasen Powell.
Not sure who had more hustle there between Russ and JP – 11:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bones is basically in the Norm role. He’s the 2 next to Westbrook and SF Terance Mann – 11:11 PM
Bones is basically in the Norm role. He’s the 2 next to Westbrook and SF Terance Mann – 11:11 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Kawhi is just special. These are two desperate teams, in a good way. Unreal pace in that first quarter. Going to be interesting to see how the Thunder/Clippers play the cat and mouse game of capitalizing on the non-Shai/non-Kawhi minutes. – 11:09 PM
Kawhi is just special. These are two desperate teams, in a good way. Unreal pace in that first quarter. Going to be interesting to see how the Thunder/Clippers play the cat and mouse game of capitalizing on the non-Shai/non-Kawhi minutes. – 11:09 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
End 1Q: Clippers 36, Thunder 29
– Kawhi Leonard: 7-of-7, 15 points
– Clippers shoot 64%
– SGA: 4-of-6, 10 points – 11:07 PM
End 1Q: Clippers 36, Thunder 29
– Kawhi Leonard: 7-of-7, 15 points
– Clippers shoot 64%
– SGA: 4-of-6, 10 points – 11:07 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Clippers 36, Thunder 29
SGA – 10 points
Giddey – 7 points
Kawhi – 15 points
Mann – 9 points – 11:07 PM
End of 1Q: Clippers 36, Thunder 29
SGA – 10 points
Giddey – 7 points
Kawhi – 15 points
Mann – 9 points – 11:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Thunder used a 7-0 run to take an 18-11 lead.
6:20 left in opening quarter. Thunder have made 77.8% FGs, Clippers 62.5%. Russell Westbrook is only Clipper to attempt a 3 (a corner miss) or free throws (a split). – 10:52 PM
Thunder used a 7-0 run to take an 18-11 lead.
6:20 left in opening quarter. Thunder have made 77.8% FGs, Clippers 62.5%. Russell Westbrook is only Clipper to attempt a 3 (a corner miss) or free throws (a split). – 10:52 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault said SGA is recovering well from his abdominal strain and so the team is more open minded about the idea of Shai playing back to backs now.
Feels like SGA will play tomorrow. – 10:30 PM
Mark Daigneault said SGA is recovering well from his abdominal strain and so the team is more open minded about the idea of Shai playing back to backs now.
Feels like SGA will play tomorrow. – 10:30 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 3/23
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Eric Gordon
Russell Westbrook
OKC
Luguentz Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Josh Giddey
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 10:09 PM
STARTERS 3/23
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Eric Gordon
Russell Westbrook
OKC
Luguentz Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Josh Giddey
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 10:09 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Clippers starters:
Russell Westbrook
Eric Gordon
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac – 10:05 PM
Thunder starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Clippers starters:
Russell Westbrook
Eric Gordon
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac – 10:05 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs Clippers Part II
SGA
Dort
Giddey
JDub
JWill – 10:04 PM
OKC starters vs Clippers Part II
SGA
Dort
Giddey
JDub
JWill – 10:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Thunder starting SGA, Giddey, Dort, J–Dub, J-Will
Clippers starting Russ, EG, Kawhi, Marcus, Zu – 10:02 PM
Thunder starting SGA, Giddey, Dort, J–Dub, J-Will
Clippers starting Russ, EG, Kawhi, Marcus, Zu – 10:02 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Good stuff here from Mark Daigneault.
When asked if SGA likes playing the Clippers, Daigneault compared SGA to Russell Westbrook: pic.twitter.com/0cB0HjCzMZ – 9:37 PM
Good stuff here from Mark Daigneault.
When asked if SGA likes playing the Clippers, Daigneault compared SGA to Russell Westbrook: pic.twitter.com/0cB0HjCzMZ – 9:37 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast
🏀 @Clemente Almanza joins us
🏀 Managing SGA on this back to back
🏀 Previewing the end of this road trip
🏀 How far can OKC go?
🏀 Award contention for the Thunder
#ThunderUp
https://t.co/Bp1JhR89LT pic.twitter.com/CLPtryXG0F – 4:22 PM
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast
🏀 @Clemente Almanza joins us
🏀 Managing SGA on this back to back
🏀 Previewing the end of this road trip
🏀 How far can OKC go?
🏀 Award contention for the Thunder
#ThunderUp
https://t.co/Bp1JhR89LT pic.twitter.com/CLPtryXG0F – 4:22 PM
Alexis Morgan @alexismorgan
I know teams gotta be sick when Shai cooks them knowing they’ll become a double endre by morning pic.twitter.com/uSWgMy4AjZ – 3:49 PM
I know teams gotta be sick when Shai cooks them knowing they’ll become a double endre by morning pic.twitter.com/uSWgMy4AjZ – 3:49 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
First time I forgot Ant. Second time I forget Randle. This was all off the top of my head. Forgive me lol. All-NBA, take 3
G: SGA
G: Luka
F: Tatum
F: Giannis (MVP)
C: Embiid
G: Curry
G: Mitchell
F: Kawhi
F: Butler
C: Jokic
G: Fox
G: Ant
F: Markkanen
F: Julius Randle
C: Sabonis – 2:27 PM
First time I forgot Ant. Second time I forget Randle. This was all off the top of my head. Forgive me lol. All-NBA, take 3
G: SGA
G: Luka
F: Tatum
F: Giannis (MVP)
C: Embiid
G: Curry
G: Mitchell
F: Kawhi
F: Butler
C: Jokic
G: Fox
G: Ant
F: Markkanen
F: Julius Randle
C: Sabonis – 2:27 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jalen Williams has 71 dunks. Second on the Thunder is SGA with 45. pic.twitter.com/Md9ITkz1Kf – 2:15 PM
Jalen Williams has 71 dunks. Second on the Thunder is SGA with 45. pic.twitter.com/Md9ITkz1Kf – 2:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Terance Mann’s breakdown of how 2nd half went vs Thunder:
– could have been better defensively (T Mann was supposed to be Russell Westbrook’s relief on Shai duty)
– offense needs to attack paint better in 4th quarters (LAC 4th quarter scoring has dropped 3 straight games) pic.twitter.com/3JcRaTPgeA – 1:20 PM
Terance Mann’s breakdown of how 2nd half went vs Thunder:
– could have been better defensively (T Mann was supposed to be Russell Westbrook’s relief on Shai duty)
– offense needs to attack paint better in 4th quarters (LAC 4th quarter scoring has dropped 3 straight games) pic.twitter.com/3JcRaTPgeA – 1:20 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 23 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.63
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.29
3. Luka Dončić: 15.34
4. Damian Lillard: 14.73
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.5
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.22
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.05
8. Anthony Davis: 13.17
9. LeBron James: 12.7
10. Stephen Curry: 12.53 pic.twitter.com/u0kwPhsi2z – 1:15 PM
March 23 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.63
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.29
3. Luka Dončić: 15.34
4. Damian Lillard: 14.73
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.5
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.22
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.05
8. Anthony Davis: 13.17
9. LeBron James: 12.7
10. Stephen Curry: 12.53 pic.twitter.com/u0kwPhsi2z – 1:15 PM
More on this storyline
During Sabonis’ rookie year in Oklahoma City, Russell Westbrook invited Sabonis to early-morning workouts to go through the nuances of pick-and-roll, says Billy Donovan, who coached that Thunder team. They drilled how to read a defender’s feet, when Sabonis could slip screens, how Sabonis could make himself available for pocket passes. (One of Sabonis’ rookie duties was supplying Westbrook with Snapple for team flights, Sabonis and others on that team recall.) Sabonis was astonished that Fox ceded so much ball handling to him right away, including letting Sabonis rush the ball up after rebounds. “I was really surprised,” Sabonis says. “He has been with the Kings forever. This is his team. He really let me do my thing. Not many franchise point guards would let their big man bring the ball up. He ran with me. He set screens for me. That’s what shocked me most. That’s what made the transition so easy. Neither of us care who is who. We just want to win.” -via ESPN / March 22, 2023
Russell Westbrook: Russell Westbrook on today’s game: “this one’s on me honestly tonight. I could have been better. Started off good. But just in the second half, was terrible. And I got to do a better job of helping the guys out in the second half and the fourth quarter.” -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / March 19, 2023
Law Murray: Russell Westbrook on today’s game: “this one’s on me honestly tonight. I could have been better. Started off good. But just in the second half, was terrible. And I got to do a better job of helping the guys out in the second half and the fourth quarter.” -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / March 18, 2023
Main Rumors, Russell Westbrook, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder