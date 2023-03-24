Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will play against Lakers despite abdominal strain

Oklahoma City: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal strain) has been upgraded to available for Friday’s game against LA Lakers.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
In case there were any doubters left, SGA playing tonight should put to rest any and all OKC tanking accusations.
This game is big for playoff/draft implications. Would’ve been easy to sit an injured SGA on the 2nd night of a road back to back.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will play tonight with no minutes restriction, OKC coach Mark Daigneault said. – 9:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
OKC confirms that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is fully available tonight. He’d been sitting one game in B2B sets of late, but not tonight. – 9:02 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will play tonight.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA has been upgraded to available for tonight against the Lakers. – 8:47 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is questionable vs the Lakers tonight.
SGA has been sitting the 2nd night of back to backs due to an abdominal strain, but Mark Daigneault recently said he’s responded well and B2B’s are now on the table.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
One of the points I brought up in today’s SGA/Clippers story was how the Thunder are great with Shai on the floor offensively but bankrupt otherwise.
OKC scored 114.0 points/100 poss. with SGA on floor last night. Held to 97.6 with SGA off.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Despite the fact that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander attempted (and made) 9 FTs last night
Clippers had only 9 fouls. Their previous season-low was 12 in home loss vs Bucks.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal strain) is questionable for tonight.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The #Thunder have listed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Abdominal Strain) as questionable for tonight’s game against the Lakers.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal strain) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. the Lakers – 4:30 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Just for the lolz –
Austin Reaves in his last 4 games: 12.5 drives & 13.3 FTAs
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic
This miniseries in LA was an inflection point of 2019 Paul George/Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trade.
SGA is now the better and ascending player.
But Clippers got PG to get Kawhi + give themselves title chance. Will OKC do the same for SGA?
StatMuse @statmuse
SGA in March:
38 PTS | 7 REB | 3 STL
33 PTS | 6 AST | 2 STL
35 PTS | 6 REB | 4 STL
35 PTS | 7 REB | 4 AST
29 PTS | 3 REB | 2 STL
40 PTS | 5 REB | 4 AST
31 PTS | 7 REB | 4 AST
30 PTS | 4 REB | 3 BLK
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Takeaways from the Thunder’s loss at the Clippers, with more on Kawhi’s near-perfect night, SGA/Russ competitor comparisons, 3-point variance, a Poku update and plenty more: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 2:51 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Lady in the crowd tonight: “I miss Shai.”
On OKC’s ascendant star/former beloved Clipper rookie: SGA is here to break your heart.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Asked SGA if he’s playing tomorrow: “If I feel like how I feel right now, for sure.” – 1:27 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Positive takeaway: even in a rare lopsided loss, SGA and OKC’s core lottery picks played well.
SGA: 30 PTS, 10-15 FG, 3 BLK
JDub: 16 PTS, 7-12 FG, 2-4 from 3
Giddey: 18 PTS, 8-15 FG
Dieng: 9 PTS, 4-6 FG, 2 dunks
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30-point games resulting in a loss:
18 — Shai
15 — Dame, Luka
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Clippers 127, Thunder 105
SGA – 30 points
Giddey – 18 points
JDub – 16 points
Kawhi – 32 points
Russ – 24 points, 7 assists
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Interesting development here at the end of Thunder/Clippers: Clippers winning a blow out, SGA hasn’t re-entered game yet. The Thunder have previously alluded to being cautious with him on back-to-backs to finish season. Lakers in the same gym tomorrow, huge game. – 12:40 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Smart move, especially since SGA is likely to play tomorrow on the second night of a back-to-back. – 12:31 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA was walking to the scorer’s table and Mark Daigneault waved him off. This one’s a wrap. – 12:30 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA leads Thunder 92-80.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 3Q: Clippers 92, Thunder 80
SGA – 30 points
Giddey – 16 points
JDub – 14 points
Kawhi – 30 points, 6 rebounds
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has his 40th 30+ point game of the season.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers giving SGA the Luka defense, and this man Shai still draws ATO FTs. – 12:17 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi hit a 3 in between missed Dort middys, and Mark Daigneault summoned SGA to the scoring table.
Too late. Bones hit a 3 from T Mann to cap a 9-0 run, putting LA up 89-78 with 58.4 seconds left.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell was not pleased with decision to award SGA free throws on Kawhi foul
From one master of the dark arts to another 😆
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA, Giddey and J-Dub have combined for 58 of the Thunder’s 76 points. – 12:12 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Kawhi and SGA are putting on a show. They’re a combined 21-of-28 from the floor. – 12:08 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just calmly bobbing his head in this moment. Cool, calm, collected. That type of steadiness can really pay dividends for the second youngest team in NBA history in the postseason. – 12:04 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook with an and-one through Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ahead of the mandatory timeout with 6:59 left in 3rd quarter. It’s already the 3rd and-one of quarter, second by Russ.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Smiles from SGA and Westbrook after Westbrook drew that last foul. – 11:59 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
What a beautiful pass by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Jaylin Williams. – 11:59 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Halftime: Clippers 54, Thunder 54
Can the Clippers had nine turnovers, two more than OKC. Thunder have five more offensive boards and 10 more FGA.
SGA: 19 points
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the half
19 points
2 rebounds
3 assists
1 steal
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Thunder 54, Clippers 54
SGA – 19 points
JDub – 11 points
Giddey – 7 points
Kawhi – 15 points
Westbrook – 13 points, 4 assists
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA gets the steal and lays it in on the other end
49-48 Clippers lead as LA takes a timeout with 1:29 remaining in 2Q
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The rare 4 point deficit that feels like 40. This young Thunder team is just absolutely hanging around and with a scorer like SGA a game can turn on a dime if you just hang around long enough. – 11:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took some time to get up after his THIRD block of the game. – 11:29 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Kawhi is just special. These are two desperate teams, in a good way. Unreal pace in that first quarter. Going to be interesting to see how the Thunder/Clippers play the cat and mouse game of capitalizing on the non-Shai/non-Kawhi minutes. – 11:09 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
End 1Q: Clippers 36, Thunder 29
– Kawhi Leonard: 7-of-7, 15 points
– Clippers shoot 64%
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Clippers 36, Thunder 29
SGA – 10 points
Giddey – 7 points
Kawhi – 15 points
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault said SGA is recovering well from his abdominal strain and so the team is more open minded about the idea of Shai playing back to backs now.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 3/23
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Eric Gordon
Russell Westbrook
OKC
Luguentz Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Josh Giddey
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Clippers starters:
Russell Westbrook
Eric Gordon
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs Clippers Part II
SGA
Dort
Giddey
JDub
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Thunder starting SGA, Giddey, Dort, J–Dub, J-Will
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Good stuff here from Mark Daigneault.
