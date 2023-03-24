Sources: Ty Lue leaving Clippers denied

On a recent Yahoo! Sports Ball Don’t Lie podcast episode, Jake Fischer mentioned Clippers coach Tyronn Lue could remove himself from the situation at a certain point in time.

“Ty Lue, as respected a head coach as they come, but there has been chatter, let’s say, about potentially him, in theory, removing himself from the situation at a certain point in time,” Fischer said.

The notion of Lue removing himself from the Clippers has been denied by league sources who spoke with HoopsHype. Lue has multiple years remaining on his contract with the Clippers.

There haven’t been any conversations regarding Lue’s future other than winning this season, as one league source told HoopsHype.

Last season, Lue finished sixth in the Coach of the Year award voting with the Clippers.

In Cleveland, Lue won the championship with the Cavaliers during the 2015-16 season and led the team to consecutive Eastern Conference championships the following two years.

After spending the 2019-20 season as an assistant coach with the Clippers, Lue became head coach the following season. Lue has a 128-100 record (.561) since, with the Clippers set to host the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

