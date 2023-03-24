Live stream: Spurs 62, Wizards 66

The San Antonio Spurs (19-54) play against the Washington Wizards (32-41) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday March 24, 2023
San Antonio Spurs 62, Washington Wizards 66 (Half)
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
After trailing by 13, Spurs go into halftime down 66-62.
Led by 14 points each from Porzingis & Avdija, the Wizards starters have outscored their Spurs counterparts 59-44.
But McDermott has provided 11 off the bench for the Spurs after missing Wednesday’s game w/ a bruised hip. – 8:07 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Wizards by 4
Keldon 15 pts
McDermott 11 pts
Branham 10 pts
SA +10 in paint and making 69% of paint shots
Porzingis 14 pts
Deni 14 pts
Kispert 12 pts pic.twitter.com/YZFYbRQLYP – 8:07 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
time for a break!
#GoSpursGo | @NERD_Focus | #ad pic.twitter.com/Dj3lMxNo8W – 8:06 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards lead the San Antonio Spurs @ Half.
#DCAboveAll 66
#PorVida 62
“We gotta focus on the defensive end”, Deni Avdija tells @meghanmcpeak during their halftime interview.
Point Leaders
– Deni Avdija 14
– Kristaps Porzingis 14
– Corey Kispert 12
– Monte Morris 8 – 8:06 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Deni Avdija is off to another strong start with 14 pts on 6-8 FG and 2-3 3PT in 16 min.
Wizards lead the Spurs 66-62 at halftime. pic.twitter.com/g5NEViJJGd – 8:05 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
halftime stats:
📊 KP: 14 PTS, 8 REB
📊 Deni: 14 PTS, 4 REB
📊 Corey: 12 PTS, 1 REB
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/DkGmxn71IV – 8:05 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
At halftime, the Wizards lead the Spurs 66-62.
Porzingis: 14p 8r
Avdija: 14p 4r
Kispert: 12p – 8:03 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Wizards 66, Spurs 62
Porziņģis: 14 pts., 8 rebs., 3 assts.
Avdija: 14 pts., 4 rebs., 1 asst.
K. Johnson: 15 pts., 3 rebs., 3 assts. – 8:03 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Say what you want, This young San Antonio Spurs team competes. That is why I asked Coach Wes Unseld Jr pregame,
“How do you game plan for a guy like Coach Pop?”
#PorVida – 8:02 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
15 point first half for Keldon Johnson pic.twitter.com/2WA3W1z1Sk – 8:01 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Man, The Myth The Wizards Twitter Legend @DCStones1978 almost hit a halfcourt shot. 😳
Stephen had a lot of Power in that shot. #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/k6ke9hcj3S – 8:01 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 55 of 74 games this season (74%).
The Spurs enter 4-50 when down by 10 – 7:52 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🎯 @Corey Kispert 🎯
📊 12 PTS, 1 REB pic.twitter.com/Wre5SoGJ5V – 7:48 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
I do hope all the fantasy folks out there started Kristaps against the center-less Spurs tonight. He always seems to kick their ass even when they’re fully healthy. – 7:48 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
I missed the first-quarter score update.
Currently, the Washington Wizards lead the San Antonio Spurs.
#DCAboveAll 52
#Porvida 43
Time out Wizards. 6:41, Q2.
• Corey Kispert 12
• Kristaps Porzingis 12
• Jordan Goodwin 7
• Deni Avdija 7 – 7:48 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
There’s something very satisfying about a Doug McDermott poster
pic.twitter.com/dnW9vwCl0c – 7:47 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Anthony Gill makes the tough and 1 bucket. He is always ready when his number is called. #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/SzBrquhzay – 7:45 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Doug McDermott 3
Doug McDermott 3
Doug McDermott steal
Doug McDermott poster and-1 – 7:43 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Sochan said before the game that while his right knee is hurting, he doesn’t need surgery.
“I just need to be checked every day to see how it is feeling,” he said. “But it is nothing serious.”
He added that he would be playing more if the Spurs were in the playoff hunt. – 7:42 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🌸⚪️⚪️⚪️
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/lslYOdWicC – 7:38 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Wizards by 7
Keldon 8 pts
Mamu 8 pts
SA +4 in paint
Porzingis 10 pts
Deni 7 pts
Wright 6 pts
WAS +6 from three pic.twitter.com/s9IXeou4M8 – 7:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Spurs 33-26 after one. Kristaps Porzingis with another hot start; 10 pts and 4 reb on 3-4 FG. Spurs are 0-7 3PT so far. – 7:35 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Nice touch for tonight’s game against the Spurs – the Wizards, via U-Va. grad Anthony Gill, are hosting 100+ members of the UVA football team.
Gill said he wanted to provide an outlet in the wake of November’s shooting that killed 3 players and wounded two others. – 7:17 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Tonight’s Washington Wizards hat is courtesy of Monte Morris. (@BigGameTae)
• Included is his signature “🔒” Lock-in Logo w/ his signature.
Monte designed the hats. 🔥🔥🔥🔥
@Washington Wizards | #DCAboveAll | pic.twitter.com/Olm4SoNaQJ – 7:16 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Dropped 31 points w/ the @CapitalCityGoGo , A @nbl CHAMPION, A high-flying Triple-Double, and #NBA #DCAboveAll Lottery Pick all warming up together. Xavier Cooks, Jay Huff, Johnny Davis, and Quenton Jackson. All guys I wrote about today as well.
📰Read: medium.com/@waynec0le/wiz… pic.twitter.com/K2euXQcTd0 – 7:04 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Maryland men’s basketball coach Kevin Willard and family are here at Wizards-Spurs
Very strong hand shake and now I need an x-ray 😂 – 7:03 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Starting Five
#PorVida | @Ticketmaster | #ad pic.twitter.com/kpfoLEF33J – 7:02 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Jordan Goodwin and Quenton Jackson with the Pregame Vibes.
Washington Wizards | #DCAboveAll
(@Jordan Goodwin x @_flyguyq) 🍋🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/yc83Ac5lNp – 6:55 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Starters for Spurs and Wizards via Washington pic.twitter.com/1JcuQ7GzRR – 6:48 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Who wants a FREE Fan Shop Gift Card? 💳
Join Digital Arena tonight during Spurs vs Wizards for a chance to win 💰 #ad
➡️ https://t.co/4SvVeH9Bbt pic.twitter.com/Q20SCmXznN – 6:48 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs starters, per Wizards PR:
Jones, Branham, Bates-Diop, Johnson, Mamukelashvili. – 6:47 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🌸 about that time 🌸
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/8U3ut3rhed – 6:46 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Anthony Gill is scheduled to host the University of Virginia football team at tonight’s Wizards game. Gill, a UVA alumnus, wants to support the team following the November shooting that killed three players and wounded additional people. Gill said 112 players will attend. – 6:44 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Zach Collins hasn’t looked like he’s just a fill-in for the Spurs’ starting center spot. Since replacing Jakob Poeltl at the trade deadline, he’s played like someone who’s going to get paid (unlocked for all): matthewtynan.substack.com/p/zach-collins… – 6:40 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
📍Capital One Arena
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/7goLW6ilNB – 6:37 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
tonight’s @MedStarHealth Starting 5️⃣ from home 🏠 pic.twitter.com/ilyXGEEbcY – 6:15 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Hey Spurs Fam, we have a Spurs Jersey up for grabs! 👀
Call Your Shot ahead of tonight’s game for a chance to win! #ad
🔗: https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx pic.twitter.com/pU4sjTT3pZ – 6:05 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
our Cherry Blossom HQ at @TeamshopCOA is @Daniel Gafford approved 🌸✔️
make sure you stop by during tonight’s game at section 118/119 to shop and see it for yourself 🛍️ pic.twitter.com/MLba7JM4Xj – 6:00 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Pregame with Coach Gregg Popovich Head Coach of the Spurs.
• What makes this team special ?
• I asked him for Favorite Memory of Coach Wes Unseld Jr Father Wes Unseld Sr
[ I not only got Coach to laugh but cuss in a funny way. Made my day🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣] #NBA | #Porvida pic.twitter.com/bEi54QtU4X – 5:52 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
fits in peak bloom 🌸
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/7xfnqygIWM – 5:45 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
medium.com/@Wayne Cole/wiz… 🚨 New Words on Washington Wizards, Johnny Davis, Quenton Jackson and Xavier Cooks and more inside. #DCAboveAll 🚨 #WizVengers. I caught this three pregame in film study before the match versus the San Antonio Spurs. pic.twitter.com/ZV6OSzI030 – 5:43 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
I asked Coach Wes Unseld Jr about Jay Huff’s career 31-point night.
Coach says regardless at what level [#NBA/G League the performance] was really good. He also likes the sample size of what he has seen from the UVA product in limited time with the Washington Wizards. – 5:35 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Zach Collins might have worn himself out pulling for Gonzaga last night. He was pretty excited about its win over UCLA this morning. – 5:35 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
I asked Coach Wes Unseld Jr how do you game plan for a Spurs Coach and Mastermind like Gregg Popovich; Coach WUJ laughed and said, “you can’t” he says he knows Pop will have his guys ready, regardless.
* Jeremy Sochan is OUT tonight for San Antonio. #Porvida – 5:32 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
these @dcunited Cherry Blossom jerseys are freshhhh 🌸
can’t wait to see them in action tomorrow 👀⚽️
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/DRmhfSzYOr – 5:32 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Updated injury report for tonight: OUT – Collins & Vassell. AVAILABLE – Graham, Johnson, Jones, McDermott. – 5:31 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Beal hurt his knee on a contact play in a recent game.
On his status moving forward: “It will keep him out hopefully for a game or two… he’s a competitor. If he’s healthy, he will play.” – 5:24 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal, who is out tonight vs. the Spurs, has a “mild” sprain in his left knee that was revealed when he had some imagining done, Wes Unseld Jr. said. He is considered day-to-day. – 5:24 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the San Antonio Spurs, with Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma out:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kristaps Porziņģis
C: Daniel Gafford – 5:22 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wes Unseld Jr. said imaging revealed Bradley Beal has a “mild” left knee sprain. Beal and Kyle Kuzma (sprained right ankle) are considered “day to day,” Unseld said. – 5:21 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. says Bradley Beal underwent “some imaging” on his knee and was diagnosed as having a sprain. He is considered day-to-day. – 5:21 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal has a mild left knee sprain and got a MRI, considered day-to-day, per Wes Unseld Jr.
Kyle Kuzma (ankle) also day-to-day. – 5:21 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
we know you have some Cherry Blossom drip on tonight 🌸
show it off using #ULTRADrip and @MichelobULTRA for a chance to be featured on our page 💧 pic.twitter.com/ybA2sQsQcX – 4:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
ahead of Polish Heritage Night tonight, @Marcin Gortat had our guys taste test his favorite pierogis 🍽️🇵🇱
🎟️ tickets → https://t.co/QRvYAExdfp pic.twitter.com/jQvH5xqcD5 – 3:28 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
The Spurs left the @Holocaust Museum stunned and saddened by man’s inhumanity to man.
“It’s tough to put into words,” Tre Jones said of the impact Thursday’s tour of the museum had on him.
expressnews.com/sports/article… – 3:21 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Celebrating 50 years of Spurs basketball with some of our most iconic moments 🙌🏆
Watch the two-part “05 Championship” Docuseries episodes, catch up on podcasts from legendary alum, & explore chapters of the Silver & Black’s history all in the Spurs Hub! https://t.co/u4LnzIHj1s pic.twitter.com/DkvTEQmN8Q – 3:00 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs have struggled recently but they’ll try to bounce back against the Washington Wizards. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-wizards-… – 2:27 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Go back and watch Nikola Jokic’s 2nd half defense against Washington. pic.twitter.com/uO3UiktswC – 2:03 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
This article is solely on Washington Wizards players who have developed through the NBA G League system (Capital City Go-Go) as well as newly acquired Xavier Cooks out of the @nbl – 1:49 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
medium.com/@waynec0le/wiz…
Are you a Washington Wizards fan(#DCAboveAll | #BeatOfDC? #NBA FAN? Marvel fan? … All 3? Consider giving a read.
Credits: (@JohnnyDavis, @JGood_0, @_flyguyq, @xaviercooks10, #JayHuff, @nbl, @SydneyKings, @CapitalCityGoGo, @Marvel) – 1:49 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
24 🆚 22 🔑
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/kjcLrEhRyQ – 1:30 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
A trip down memory lane… 🎥
In the newest Alter Ego pres. by @Sprite, @Zach Collins shops for some classic DVDs and talks about growing up with movies, his favorite films, which actor would play him on-screen, and more! 🍿 pic.twitter.com/FyoPrRIZ65 – 1:00 PM
