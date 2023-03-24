Spurs vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The San Antonio Spurs play against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena
The San Antonio Spurs are spending $5,483,561 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $4,750,279 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday March 24, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSWA
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-SA
Home Radio: The Team 980
Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!