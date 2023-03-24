Live stream: Suns 12, Kings 14

The Phoenix Suns (38-34) play against the Sacramento Kings (43-29) at Golden 1 Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday March 24, 2023

Phoenix Suns 12, Sacramento Kings 14 (Q1 06:56)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Edwards checks in for Murray, who has two fouls. He did a great job on Booker during the last meeting in Phoenix. – Edwards checks in for Murray, who has two fouls. He did a great job on Booker during the last meeting in Phoenix. – 10:16 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker gets to the line early as Murray fouls him on a jumper.

Hits FTs as Murray picks up two quick fouls. Hit a 3 earlier

10:15 PM Booker gets to the line early as Murray fouls him on a jumper.Hits FTs as Murray picks up two quick fouls. Hit a 3 earlier #Suns up one. #Kings

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kessler Edwards coming on to replace Keegan Murray after the rookie picked up two early fouls. – Kessler Edwards coming on to replace Keegan Murray after the rookie picked up two early fouls. – 10:14 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Two quick fouls on Keegan Murray guarding Devin Booker. – Two quick fouls on Keegan Murray guarding Devin Booker. – 10:14 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Keegan Murray picks up his second foul. Kessler Edwards into the game. – Keegan Murray picks up his second foul. Kessler Edwards into the game. – 10:14 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Keegan Murray knocks down his first 3-pointer. He needs 12 more to break Donovan Mitchell’s rookie record. – Keegan Murray knocks down his first 3-pointer. He needs 12 more to break Donovan Mitchell’s rookie record. – 10:13 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Keegan Murray triple. That’s No. 176. He needs 11 more to match Donovan Mitchell’s rookie record. – Keegan Murray triple. That’s No. 176. He needs 11 more to match Donovan Mitchell’s rookie record. – 10:13 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I like the fact that he got our back.” Cameron Payne

NBA fines Monty Williams $20K for ‘public criticism’ of officiating after Suns loss at Lakers (w/videos) #Lakers 9:47 PM “I like the fact that he got our back.” Cameron PayneNBA fines Monty Williams $20K for ‘public criticism’ of officiating after Suns loss at Lakers (w/videos) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings guard Kevin Huerter will return to the starting lineup vs. the Suns tonight after missing the past three games with a right popliteus strain. – Kings guard Kevin Huerter will return to the starting lineup vs. the Suns tonight after missing the past three games with a right popliteus strain. – 9:45 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Ohhh, I love a Friday Night Chat.

Join us LIVE following Kings-Suns:

youtube.com/live/ogam907TZ… pic.twitter.com/H6F4ipcpN0 – 9:33 PM Ohhh, I love a Friday Night Chat.Join us LIVE following Kings-Suns:

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks are getting whipped by Thor, which wouldn’t be so bad if they were in a comic book game, but JT Thor’s three-pointer has the Charlotte Hornets up 37-26 after a quarter. Mavs 0-of-8 from three-point land, Charlotte 6-of-10. – Mavericks are getting whipped by Thor, which wouldn’t be so bad if they were in a comic book game, but JT Thor’s three-pointer has the Charlotte Hornets up 37-26 after a quarter. Mavs 0-of-8 from three-point land, Charlotte 6-of-10. – 9:06 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

De’Aaron Fox pregame shooting routine with Kings assistant coach Luke Loucks 9:06 PM De’Aaron Fox pregame shooting routine with Kings assistant coach Luke Loucks pic.twitter.com/EL5HJyBWZN

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

This is @jacegb, he’s a die-hard Kings fan from Australia! He’s been a Kings fan for 25 years and raised his 10-year-old son as a Kings fan too.

I love how this team connects so many people together. 💜 8:53 PM This is @jacegb, he’s a die-hard Kings fan from Australia! He’s been a Kings fan for 25 years and raised his 10-year-old son as a Kings fan too.I love how this team connects so many people together. 💜 pic.twitter.com/LcV6rIs19i

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Shot quality has been OK. We haven’t made the shots we typically make. Our shot quality has been OK.”

Monty Williams as pic.twitter.com/3yigTq2BEU – 8:50 PM “Shot quality has been OK. We haven’t made the shots we typically make. Our shot quality has been OK.”Monty Williams as #Suns conclude road trip tonight at #Kings

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about having Kevin Huerter back after missing the last 3 games due to an injury in his knee, trying to snap the two-game losing streak against the Suns tonight & the Stockton Kings headed to the playoffs. 8:49 PM Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about having Kevin Huerter back after missing the last 3 games due to an injury in his knee, trying to snap the two-game losing streak against the Suns tonight & the Stockton Kings headed to the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/We13ihMeqk

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams joked with the media in asking if anyone wants to help pay his $20K fine for publicly criticizing the officiating after Wednesday’s loss at

He stuck out his hat as if he was seeking donations. 8:44 PM Monty Williams joked with the media in asking if anyone wants to help pay his $20K fine for publicly criticizing the officiating after Wednesday’s loss at #Lakers He stuck out his hat as if he was seeking donations. #Suns

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Unlike the Minnesota game earlier this year, where the Sixers trailed 16 late, came back but lost, I don’t think they should push Joel (calf) if it gets out of hand at any point. If Embiid is a go for tomorrow vs Phx, they’ll be favored Saturday. – Unlike the Minnesota game earlier this year, where the Sixers trailed 16 late, came back but lost, I don’t think they should push Joel (calf) if it gets out of hand at any point. If Embiid is a go for tomorrow vs Phx, they’ll be favored Saturday. – 8:43 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Nightly questionable decisions on their way for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership. Lots of fun picks from Kings/Suns game. CP3 kills the Kings with dimes. Biyombo should get some buckets. Murray is stuffing stat sheet lately.

DEPOSIT MATCH: pic.twitter.com/7pNQ8M8BkT – 8:28 PM Nightly questionable decisions on their way for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership. Lots of fun picks from Kings/Suns game. CP3 kills the Kings with dimes. Biyombo should get some buckets. Murray is stuffing stat sheet lately.DEPOSIT MATCH: bit.ly/KINGSBEATPrize…

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Those guys in that two-point area can beat you any day of the week.”

Mike Brown on defending pic.twitter.com/NZjKoz8Q7l – 8:27 PM “Those guys in that two-point area can beat you any day of the week.”Mike Brown on defending #Suns who have Devin Booker and Chris Paul being effective from midrange. #Kings

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Mike Brown says there will not be a minutes restriction for Kevin Huerter who will return to the Kings tonight vs. Suns. – Mike Brown says there will not be a minutes restriction for Kevin Huerter who will return to the Kings tonight vs. Suns. – 8:22 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

No minutes restrictions for Kevin Huerter tonight. – No minutes restrictions for Kevin Huerter tonight. – 8:21 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

According to Mike Brown, Kevin Huerter will not be on a minute restriction tonight. – According to Mike Brown, Kevin Huerter will not be on a minute restriction tonight. – 8:20 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Big game feel even 2 hours before tipoff. Kings trying to avoid losing 3 straight for first time since November. This is a must win for Phoenix if they want to steal the 3rd seed. 8:11 PM Big game feel even 2 hours before tipoff. Kings trying to avoid losing 3 straight for first time since November. This is a must win for Phoenix if they want to steal the 3rd seed. pic.twitter.com/g5JUaAJgsx

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kevin Huerter said this morning that he was planning on playing tonight after experiencing the knee injury last week. He’s officially been upgraded to available for tonight vs. Suns. – Kevin Huerter said this morning that he was planning on playing tonight after experiencing the knee injury last week. He’s officially been upgraded to available for tonight vs. Suns. – 8:03 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings guard Kevin Huerter is available for tonight’s game against the Suns. – Kings guard Kevin Huerter is available for tonight’s game against the Suns. – 8:03 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Updated Injury Report vs. Phoenix Suns – 3/24:

Kevin Huerter (Right Popliteus Strain) – AVAILABLE – Updated Injury Report vs. Phoenix Suns – 3/24:Kevin Huerter (Right Popliteus Strain) – AVAILABLE – 8:03 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Updated Injury Report vs. Phoenix Suns – 3/24:

Kevin Huerter (Right Popliteus Strain) – AVAILABLE – Updated Injury Report vs. Phoenix Suns – 3/24:Kevin Huerter (Right Popliteus Strain) – AVAILABLE – 8:02 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Get 50% off bottled water with #ApplePay. Add your card to Apple Wallet before the game to get started. #paidpartnership 8:00 PM Get 50% off bottled water with #ApplePay. Add your card to Apple Wallet before the game to get started. #paidpartnership pic.twitter.com/9eO8zn3yGd

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

#OnThisDay in 2005, Bibby hit Peja with this insane 𝙉𝙊-𝙇𝙊𝙊𝙆 pass 🤯

Peja would go on to finish with 38 PTS while Bibby added 17 PTS and 8 AST in the Kings 109-101 win over the Dirk-led Mavs 👑 7:30 PM #OnThisDay in 2005, Bibby hit Peja with this insane 𝙉𝙊-𝙇𝙊𝙊𝙆 pass 🤯Peja would go on to finish with 38 PTS while Bibby added 17 PTS and 8 AST in the Kings 109-101 win over the Dirk-led Mavs 👑 pic.twitter.com/v9N36xG4BO

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

This past year has been really impressive for the Nets. They fired Steve Nash, traded Kyrie and KD, and had a washed Ben Simmons for 42 games.

🤷‍♂️ – This past year has been really impressive for the Nets. They fired Steve Nash, traded Kyrie and KD, and had a washed Ben Simmons for 42 games.🤷‍♂️ – 7:18 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Can you guess the @CrumblCookies flavors of the week just using emojis? 🍪 We put Kings fans to the test! 7:00 PM Can you guess the @CrumblCookies flavors of the week just using emojis? 🍪 We put Kings fans to the test! pic.twitter.com/7nOdYKpI6F

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Relevant Friday games on West scoreboard for

Cha at Mavericks (36-37, tied with NOLA), 7:30 p.m.

Mil at Jazz (35-37, -0.5), 8

Phi at Warriors (38-36, +1.5), 9

Suns (38-34, +2.5) at Sac, 9

Thunder (36-37, tied) at Lakers (36-37, tied), 9:30 – Relevant Friday games on West scoreboard for #Pelicans (36-37, 10th):Cha at Mavericks (36-37, tied with NOLA), 7:30 p.m.Mil at Jazz (35-37, -0.5), 8Phi at Warriors (38-36, +1.5), 9Suns (38-34, +2.5) at Sac, 9Thunder (36-37, tied) at Lakers (36-37, tied), 9:30 – 6:25 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

De’Aaron Fox shoots on college basketball & why he can’t watch a full game. 5:51 PM De’Aaron Fox shoots on college basketball & why he can’t watch a full game. pic.twitter.com/tnNQop3iEZ

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

The Phoenix Suns have now moved ahead of the Denver Nuggets with the best NBA Finals odds of any team in the Western Conference, with the potential March 29 return of two-time champion Kevin Durant, per @FDSportsbook. 5:35 PM The Phoenix Suns have now moved ahead of the Denver Nuggets with the best NBA Finals odds of any team in the Western Conference, with the potential March 29 return of two-time champion Kevin Durant, per @FDSportsbook. pic.twitter.com/ptB3WMWIxO

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

The G League’s Stockton Kings & Mexico City Capitanes took over Golden 1 Center this morning before tonight’s Kings & Suns game.

Tremendous sequence here from Kings two-way player Neemias Queta in front of his NBA teammates sitting courtside, as well as Chris Paul. @nemi1599 5:11 PM The G League’s Stockton Kings & Mexico City Capitanes took over Golden 1 Center this morning before tonight’s Kings & Suns game.Tremendous sequence here from Kings two-way player Neemias Queta in front of his NBA teammates sitting courtside, as well as Chris Paul. @nemi1599 pic.twitter.com/xVURDAII6O

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Kevin Durant injury update: Suns star progressing towards return Wednesday vs. Timberwolves, per report

cbssports.com/nba/news/kevin… – 4:31 PM Kevin Durant injury update: Suns star progressing towards return Wednesday vs. Timberwolves, per report

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

13 players have attempted 400+ three-pointers in their rookie seasons.

No one in NBA history had ever shot above 40% — before Keegan Murray (40.4%) 4:24 PM 13 players have attempted 400+ three-pointers in their rookie seasons.No one in NBA history had ever shot above 40% — before Keegan Murray (40.4%) pic.twitter.com/MDOHZFqehV

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Blasphemy or flattery? Sacramento Kings fans react after UCLA Bruins borrow victory beam en route to Sweet 16

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:19 PM Blasphemy or flattery? Sacramento Kings fans react after UCLA Bruins borrow victory beam en route to Sweet 16

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Kevin Durant (ankle) is progressing toward a potential return Wednesday vs. the Timberwolves, per @ShamsCharania. 4:19 PM Kevin Durant (ankle) is progressing toward a potential return Wednesday vs. the Timberwolves, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/fpA6tkg2Ze

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

If KD plays all seven remaining regular-season games starting on Wednesday against the Wolves, he will have played 10 total for the Suns.

Will KD go over or under 10 playoff games for the Suns this postseason? – If KD plays all seven remaining regular-season games starting on Wednesday against the Wolves, he will have played 10 total for the Suns.Will KD go over or under 10 playoff games for the Suns this postseason? – 4:17 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

If Kevin Durant does in fact return for the Timberwolves game on March 29, that’ll mark exactly 3 weeks since the injury and 20 days since he was given a 3-week re-evaluation period. The Suns have 3 more games between now and then against the Kings, 76ers and Jazz – If Kevin Durant does in fact return for the Timberwolves game on March 29, that’ll mark exactly 3 weeks since the injury and 20 days since he was given a 3-week re-evaluation period. The Suns have 3 more games between now and then against the Kings, 76ers and Jazz – 4:15 PM