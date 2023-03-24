Live stream: Suns 12, Kings 14

The Phoenix Suns (38-34) play against the Sacramento Kings (43-29) at Golden 1 Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday March 24, 2023
Phoenix Suns 12, Sacramento Kings 14 (Q1 06:56)
Phoenix Suns @Suns
2k for No. 2!
Congrats, @Josh Okogie, on 2,000 career points! 👏 pic.twitter.com/5kPML7LuZO – 10:16 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Edwards checks in for Murray, who has two fouls. He did a great job on Booker during the last meeting in Phoenix. – 10:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker gets to the line early as Murray fouls him on a jumper.
Hits FTs as Murray picks up two quick fouls. Hit a 3 earlier
#Suns up one. #Kings – 10:15 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kessler Edwards coming on to replace Keegan Murray after the rookie picked up two early fouls. – 10:14 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray picks up his second foul. Kessler Edwards into the game. – 10:14 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Keegan Murray knocks down his first 3-pointer. He needs 12 more to break Donovan Mitchell’s rookie record. – 10:13 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray triple. That’s No. 176. He needs 11 more to match Donovan Mitchell’s rookie record. – 10:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Watch to watch early:
Who for Phoenix will be ready to shoot when #Kings blitz Booker.
Josh Okogie?
Torrey Craig?
Chris Paul?
Landry Shamet?
Terrence Ross?
T.J. Warren?
#Kings are 26th in defensive rating. Open looks are going to be had.
#Suns down 5-2 early. – 10:12 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
#BeamTeam is on the way 🟣🔦
@mybonney Tunnel Cam
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I like the fact that he got our back.” Cameron Payne
NBA fines Monty Williams $20K for ‘public criticism’ of officiating after Suns loss at Lakers (w/videos) #Suns #Lakers azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 9:47 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Kevin Huerter will return to the starting lineup vs. the Suns tonight after missing the past three games with a right popliteus strain. – 9:45 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/7bQKMp3EWU – 9:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters at #Kings:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Torrey Craig
Bismack Biyombo – 9:38 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Ohhh, I love a Friday Night Chat.
Join us LIVE following Kings-Suns:
youtube.com/live/ogam907TZ… pic.twitter.com/H6F4ipcpN0 – 9:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Remember him?
Richaun Holmes pregame. #Suns #Kings pic.twitter.com/Ou4O4PC6zp – 9:14 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox pregame shooting routine with Kings assistant coach Luke Loucks pic.twitter.com/EL5HJyBWZN – 9:06 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings preparations ahead tonight’s game against the Suns. pic.twitter.com/eO2bJyLZtV – 9:03 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
This is @jacegb, he’s a die-hard Kings fan from Australia! He’s been a Kings fan for 25 years and raised his 10-year-old son as a Kings fan too.
I love how this team connects so many people together. 💜 pic.twitter.com/LcV6rIs19i – 8:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Shot quality has been OK. We haven’t made the shots we typically make. Our shot quality has been OK.”
Monty Williams as #Suns conclude road trip tonight at #Kings. pic.twitter.com/3yigTq2BEU – 8:50 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about having Kevin Huerter back after missing the last 3 games due to an injury in his knee, trying to snap the two-game losing streak against the Suns tonight & the Stockton Kings headed to the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/We13ihMeqk – 8:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams joked with the media in asking if anyone wants to help pay his $20K fine for publicly criticizing the officiating after Wednesday’s loss at #Lakers.
He stuck out his hat as if he was seeking donations. #Suns – 8:44 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Unlike the Minnesota game earlier this year, where the Sixers trailed 16 late, came back but lost, I don’t think they should push Joel (calf) if it gets out of hand at any point. If Embiid is a go for tomorrow vs Phx, they’ll be favored Saturday. – 8:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Huerter (knee) IN.
Mike Brown said he’s NOT on a minute restriction. #Kings #Suns – 8:29 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nightly questionable decisions on their way for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership. Lots of fun picks from Kings/Suns game. CP3 kills the Kings with dimes. Biyombo should get some buckets. Murray is stuffing stat sheet lately.
DEPOSIT MATCH: bit.ly/KINGSBEATPrize… pic.twitter.com/7pNQ8M8BkT – 8:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Those guys in that two-point area can beat you any day of the week.”
Mike Brown on defending #Suns who have Devin Booker and Chris Paul being effective from midrange. #Kings pic.twitter.com/NZjKoz8Q7l – 8:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Huerter (knee) IN.
Mike Brown said he’s on a minute restriction. #Kings #Suns – 8:22 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Mike Brown says there will not be a minutes restriction for Kevin Huerter who will return to the Kings tonight vs. Suns. – 8:22 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Mike Brown, Kevin Huerter will not be on a minute restriction tonight. – 8:20 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Big game feel even 2 hours before tipoff. Kings trying to avoid losing 3 straight for first time since November. This is a must win for Phoenix if they want to steal the 3rd seed. pic.twitter.com/g5JUaAJgsx – 8:11 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kevin Huerter said this morning that he was planning on playing tonight after experiencing the knee injury last week. He’s officially been upgraded to available for tonight vs. Suns. – 8:03 PM
Kevin Huerter said this morning that he was planning on playing tonight after experiencing the knee injury last week. He’s officially been upgraded to available for tonight vs. Suns. – 8:03 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Kevin Huerter is available for tonight’s game against the Suns. – 8:03 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Phoenix Suns – 3/24:
Kevin Huerter (Right Popliteus Strain) – AVAILABLE – 8:03 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Updated Injury Report vs. Phoenix Suns – 3/24:
Kevin Huerter (Right Popliteus Strain) – AVAILABLE – 8:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Explaining the Suns’ troubling free-throw discrepancy through numbers and the eye test – bit.ly/3K3EXtz via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/tWyHm81FMI – 8:02 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Not seeing the same aggressiveness, amount of switching we saw in #Celtics #Kings. I know Joe Mazzulla was concerned about some of the #Pacers cross matches going into this one. – 7:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“You can’t guard me, man.”
Josh Okogie having fun with #Suns assistant Brian Randle during his pregame workout.
Phoenix at Sacramento tonight. #Kings pic.twitter.com/fVXFSrqAeM – 7:49 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
#OnThisDay in 2005, Bibby hit Peja with this insane 𝙉𝙊-𝙇𝙊𝙊𝙆 pass 🤯
Peja would go on to finish with 38 PTS while Bibby added 17 PTS and 8 AST in the Kings 109-101 win over the Dirk-led Mavs 👑 pic.twitter.com/v9N36xG4BO – 7:30 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant could return from ankle injury by end of March for Phoenix Suns (w/video) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:54 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Kevin Durant targeting March 29 return vs. Timberwolves nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/24/rep… – 6:26 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Relevant Friday games on West scoreboard for #Pelicans (36-37, 10th):
Cha at Mavericks (36-37, tied with NOLA), 7:30 p.m.
Mil at Jazz (35-37, -0.5), 8
Phi at Warriors (38-36, +1.5), 9
Suns (38-34, +2.5) at Sac, 9
Thunder (36-37, tied) at Lakers (36-37, tied), 9:30 – 6:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
As someone who grew up reading @SLAM Magazine and collecting their posters, it was an honor to be on the first episode of Hoop Ties with @AKISNBA! Looking forward to this pod moving forward. You can watch us talk Suns here: youtu.be/B3Td54X_Jas – 6:07 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
It’s been six years since Devin Booker’s 70-point game ☀️ pic.twitter.com/uTIy3BuIGx – 5:57 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox shoots on college basketball & why he can’t watch a full game. pic.twitter.com/tnNQop3iEZ – 5:51 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Phoenix Suns have now moved ahead of the Denver Nuggets with the best NBA Finals odds of any team in the Western Conference, with the potential March 29 return of two-time champion Kevin Durant, per @FDSportsbook. pic.twitter.com/ptB3WMWIxO – 5:35 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The G League’s Stockton Kings & Mexico City Capitanes took over Golden 1 Center this morning before tonight’s Kings & Suns game.
Tremendous sequence here from Kings two-way player Neemias Queta in front of his NBA teammates sitting courtside, as well as Chris Paul. @nemi1599 pic.twitter.com/xVURDAII6O – 5:11 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kevin Durant injury update: Suns star progressing towards return Wednesday vs. Timberwolves, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/kevin… – 4:31 PM
Kevin Durant injury update: Suns star progressing towards return Wednesday vs. Timberwolves, per report
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
13 players have attempted 400+ three-pointers in their rookie seasons.
No one in NBA history had ever shot above 40% — before Keegan Murray (40.4%) pic.twitter.com/MDOHZFqehV – 4:24 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Blasphemy or flattery? Sacramento Kings fans react after UCLA Bruins borrow victory beam en route to Sweet 16
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:19 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kevin Durant (ankle) is progressing toward a potential return Wednesday vs. the Timberwolves, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/fpA6tkg2Ze – 4:19 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If KD plays all seven remaining regular-season games starting on Wednesday against the Wolves, he will have played 10 total for the Suns.
Will KD go over or under 10 playoff games for the Suns this postseason? – 4:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
If Kevin Durant does in fact return for the Timberwolves game on March 29, that’ll mark exactly 3 weeks since the injury and 20 days since he was given a 3-week re-evaluation period. The Suns have 3 more games between now and then against the Kings, 76ers and Jazz – 4:15 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Phoenix Suns’ 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant (sprained ankle) is progressing toward a potential return to action on Wednesday vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, barring any setback, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:12 PM
