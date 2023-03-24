Suns vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Phoenix Suns play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center

The Phoenix Suns are spending $4,632,696 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $3,181,944 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday March 24, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBCSCA

Away TV: Bally Sports AZ

Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

Away Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

