Tyrese Haliburton returns against Boston after missing last six games

Jared Weiss: Tyrese Haliburton will play against the Celtics tonight, but Chris Duarte is out, per Rick Carlisle.
Source: Twitter @JaredWeissNBA

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Pacers at Celtics – TD Garden – March 24, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Indiana – Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner
OUT: Boston: Brogdon, Pritchard, Gallinari
Indiana: Duarte pic.twitter.com/dSVOmVEg3N6:44 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Interesting starting lineup twist. Bennedict Mathurin in for Hield. Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner. Boston -Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford. – 6:41 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
#Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is back tonight in Boston, playing in his first game since March 9th.
Even bigger news is veteran Buddy Hield is coming off the bench for the first time as a Pacer — a way to get a look at different combinations for the future. – 6:38 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
After starting in 99 consecutive games for the Pacers, sharpshooting guard Buddy Hield will come off the bench tonight for the blue and gold. Bennedict Mathurin stays in the starting 5.
Haliburton
Mathurin
Nembhard
Nesmith
Turner – 6:35 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Updated version of today’s story on Tyrese Haliburton coming back: indystar.com/story/sports/n…6:16 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pacers say Tyrese Haliburton (sprained right ankle) is available to play tonight against Boston. – 6:11 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tyrese Haliburton will play against the Celtics tonight, but Chris Duarte is out, per Rick Carlisle. – 5:34 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Going to get an update on Tyrese Haliburton pretty soon (presuming Rick Carlisle doesn’t stonewall, and there’s a non-zero chance of that) but my story from shootaround today: indystar.com/story/sports/n…5:25 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
NEW: Tyrese Haliburton has sat out the last two weeks with injuries — and the Pacers should shut him down for the season.
I don’t often write opinion pieces, but this has been on my mind for more than a week.
fieldhousefiles.com/p/five-reasons…4:36 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
An update on Tyrese Haliburton, which also includes his (predictably expert-level) analysis on how Andrew Nembhard has improved in his absence: indystar.com/story/sports/n…1:06 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Tyrese Haliburton walked though today. Still listed as questionable but there’s a chance he plays. Some of what he had to say: pic.twitter.com/N6WVoLGZDw12:05 PM

Tyrese Haliburton @TyHaliburton22
Performance by Nowell today was Spesha™ (word to @MGRADS) – 9:08 PM
Tyrese Haliburton @TyHaliburton22
K State-Michigan State a war right now – 8:16 PM

Scott Agness: Tyrese Haliburton and Chris Duarte are both out tonight in Toronto — the Pacers’ first visit since last March when the game was delayed for over an hour due to a speaker fire. It was a 40-point loss. It’s a special night for Pacers’ Canadians: Mathurin, Nembhard and Brissett. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / March 22, 2023
Scott Agness: #Pacers Tyrese Haliburton (right ankle sprain) has been upgraded to questionable. Chris Duarte (sore left ankle) is also questionable for Wednesday at Toronto. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / March 21, 2023

