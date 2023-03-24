Tyronn Lue leaving Clippers?

Jake Fischer: The Clippers are a team that is at least one that looks like it has a question mark of who will be comprising this, you know, chance to compete for a title. If that is still the goal, which it seems like will be moving forward next season, whether that’s in the front office… Ty Lue, as respected head coach as they come, but there has been chatter, let’s say about potentially him, in theory, removing himself from the situation at a certain point in time. So there’s a lot I think, at stake on the other side of LA where the Lakers get all the attention and LeBron’s quest for a fifth ring is always soaking up the headlines, the Clippers could end up becoming a super buzzy team in the postseason and but again, that could be a situation for a lot of organizations.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
T Lue: “I never worry about Nico making shots, just taking shots… he is too good of a shooter” – 1:02 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard’s pop to start tonight (7-7 in first quarter) and strong finish was partially a product of knowing Powell and PG were out and from the experience of going through what Lue called the “Dorture Chamber” from Lu Dort’s defense Tuesday. – 12:59 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
T Lue says that the “Dorture Chamber” chatter after Tuesday night probably gave Kawhi something extra tonight. – 12:59 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
T Lue started 4th quarter with Kawhi with bench instead of Russ with bench like 2nd quarter.
11-0 LA run
103-85 LA lead
Clippers eclipse Tuesday night’s point total and take largest lead of game.
Daigneault calls timeout with 8:53 left to play.
Defense and management… – 12:26 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Tyronn Lue said pregame that with Paul George out Kawhi Leonard could not ease into the game, he had to bring it early.
How does 15 points on 7-of-7 shooting in the first quarter sound? – 11:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard, Robert Covington, and Paul George finally got their first minutes on the floor together Tuesday. They didn’t go well.
In general, the no center lineup to end 4th quarter Tuesday was held to dreadful 92.9 points/100 poss.
Here’s T Lue on how LAC can be better. pic.twitter.com/405qlCc3zq – 10:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
T Lue (Dior attired today) to @MirjamSwanson: “I feel great… I feel how I look!” pic.twitter.com/Joq5kUomYd – 8:58 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue was asked about which Clippers might have added responsibilities with PG out. He said by committee but did mention Bones Hyland as one of the options. – 8:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
T Lue mentions Bones Hyland as a player who will get an opportunity.
Eric Gordon will start rest of regular season. – 8:54 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue said Paul George “feels disappointed” about his latest injury but Ty believes team “is excited for the challenge” with absorbing his loss – 8:53 PM
Law Murray: Tyronn Lue responding to @ChrysNBA on movement/lack thereof in Clippers half court offense: “We’re not a movement team. We’re the oldest team in the league playing… we got to play a certain style of basketball every night.” Then T Lue went through checklist of offense. pic.twitter.com/2mUO6wt6Ur -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / March 24, 2023
While George will miss the remainder of the regular season and will not be reassessed for two to three weeks, the Clippers breathed a sigh of relief that he did not suffer a more significant injury when he landed awkwardly after colliding knee to knee with Oklahoma City’s Lu Dort in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s 101-100 loss to the Thunder. “He’s a little disappointed, as expected,” coach Ty Lue said before the Clippers routed the Thunder 127-105 in a rematch Thursday night. “But I think we got the best case scenario as far as what we thought it could be. And so, being reevaluated in two, three weeks is something that we are looking forward to.” -via ESPN / March 24, 2023
Andrew Greif: Eric Gordon will take Paul George’s place in the starting lineup through the rest of the regular season, Ty Lue says. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / March 23, 2023