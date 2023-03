Tyronn Lue leaving Clippers?

Jake Fischer: The Clippers are a team that is at least one that looks like it has a question mark of who will be comprising this, you know, chance to compete for a title. If that is still the goal, which it seems like will be moving forward next season, whether that’s in the front office… Ty Lue, as respected head coach as they come, but there has been chatter, let’s say about potentially him, in theory, removing himself from the situation at a certain point in time. So there’s a lot I think, at stake on the other side of LA where the Lakers get all the attention and LeBron’s quest for a fifth ring is always soaking up the headlines, the Clippers could end up becoming a super buzzy team in the postseason and but again, that could be a situation for a lot of organizations.Source: Apple Podcasts