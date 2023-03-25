Live stream: 76ers 10, Suns 8

The Philadelphia 76ers (49-24) play against the Phoenix Suns (38-35) at Footprint Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 25, 2023
Philadelphia 76ers 10, Phoenix Suns 8 (Q1 06:49)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Thought we’d see a heavy dose of Embiid going at Biyombo early, but instead it’s been another hot start for Maxey. He’s is 2-for-2 from deep and also got free for a driving layup in the first four minutes. – 10:16 PM
Thought we’d see a heavy dose of Embiid going at Biyombo early, but instead it’s been another hot start for Maxey. He’s is 2-for-2 from deep and also got free for a driving layup in the first four minutes. – 10:16 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Melton with 2 fouls in the first three minutes of the game with Booker already cooking is suboptimal – 10:16 PM
Melton with 2 fouls in the first three minutes of the game with Booker already cooking is suboptimal – 10:16 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Two fouls on Melton in three minutes. Lots of practice battles there with Booker. – 10:15 PM
Two fouls on Melton in three minutes. Lots of practice battles there with Booker. – 10:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Suns update: Kevin Durant (ankle), Deandre Ayton (hip) out; 76ers big Joel Embiid (calf) available, James Harden (Achilles) out. #Suns #76ers azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:01 PM
Suns update: Kevin Durant (ankle), Deandre Ayton (hip) out; 76ers big Joel Embiid (calf) available, James Harden (Achilles) out. #Suns #76ers azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:01 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
You could win $1,000 to the Team Shop if you know which Suns player tied Reggie Miller for the most made 3’s during the ‘92-’93 season.
Answer today’s 90’s Night Trivia question, brought to you by @Socios, in the Suns app to enter! > https://t.co/JMjhPeMWOq pic.twitter.com/5wTwxDxafM – 9:46 PM
You could win $1,000 to the Team Shop if you know which Suns player tied Reggie Miller for the most made 3’s during the ‘92-’93 season.
Answer today’s 90’s Night Trivia question, brought to you by @Socios, in the Suns app to enter! > https://t.co/JMjhPeMWOq pic.twitter.com/5wTwxDxafM – 9:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#76ers guard De’Anthony Melton getting start against former team. #Suns – 9:37 PM
#76ers guard De’Anthony Melton getting start against former team. #Suns – 9:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Torrey Craig
Bismack Biyombo – 9:36 PM
#Suns starters:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Torrey Craig
Bismack Biyombo – 9:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#76ers injury update:
Joel Embiid (calf) and Jalen McDaniels (hip) IN.
James Harden (Achilles) and Danuel House Jr. (shoulder) OUT. – 9:35 PM
#76ers injury update:
Joel Embiid (calf) and Jalen McDaniels (hip) IN.
James Harden (Achilles) and Danuel House Jr. (shoulder) OUT. – 9:35 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Injury update for the @Philadelphia 76ers:
Joel Embiid and Jalen McDaniels (both questionable pregame) will play.
James Harden and Danuel House Jr. are out. – 9:34 PM
Injury update for the @Philadelphia 76ers:
Joel Embiid and Jalen McDaniels (both questionable pregame) will play.
James Harden and Danuel House Jr. are out. – 9:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Starters
Suns: Paul, Booker, Okogie, Craig, Biyombo
76ers: Maxey, Melton, Harris, Tucker, Embiid – 9:33 PM
Starters
Suns: Paul, Booker, Okogie, Craig, Biyombo
76ers: Maxey, Melton, Harris, Tucker, Embiid – 9:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Joel Embiid and Jalen McDaniels will play tonight after all. No James Harden or Danuel House Jr. for the Sixers – 9:33 PM
Joel Embiid and Jalen McDaniels will play tonight after all. No James Harden or Danuel House Jr. for the Sixers – 9:33 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Alineación inicial de la noche!
Tonight’s Starting Lineup! pic.twitter.com/uBjYifXedw – 9:31 PM
Alineación inicial de la noche!
Tonight’s Starting Lineup! pic.twitter.com/uBjYifXedw – 9:31 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/51e9J4usz6 – 9:31 PM
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/51e9J4usz6 – 9:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton (hip) pregame.
Ayton OUT. #Suns pic.twitter.com/CmSAnLcJkH – 9:21 PM
Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton (hip) pregame.
Ayton OUT. #Suns pic.twitter.com/CmSAnLcJkH – 9:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton (hip) pregame.
OUT tonight vs. #76ers.
#Suns at #Jazz on Monday. pic.twitter.com/szMjF34Vok – 9:18 PM
Deandre Ayton (hip) pregame.
OUT tonight vs. #76ers.
#Suns at #Jazz on Monday. pic.twitter.com/szMjF34Vok – 9:18 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker warming up, looks like he’s got some athletic tape wrapped around his left thumb pic.twitter.com/JqSdQs6faB – 9:16 PM
Devin Booker warming up, looks like he’s got some athletic tape wrapped around his left thumb pic.twitter.com/JqSdQs6faB – 9:16 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Booker arriving con estilo.
@PlayAtGila | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/6Ry4KJofNv – 9:11 PM
Booker arriving con estilo.
@PlayAtGila | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/6Ry4KJofNv – 9:11 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers forward Danuel House Jr. (shoulder) will not play tonight. – 9:08 PM
#Sixers forward Danuel House Jr. (shoulder) will not play tonight. – 9:08 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton out here in his usual pregame warmup slot as he continues to work his way back pic.twitter.com/5B8el1ITz9 – 9:07 PM
Deandre Ayton out here in his usual pregame warmup slot as he continues to work his way back pic.twitter.com/5B8el1ITz9 – 9:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton is out tonight, but he’s getting in some pregame work at least: pic.twitter.com/rkJdxSghX1 – 9:07 PM
Deandre Ayton is out tonight, but he’s getting in some pregame work at least: pic.twitter.com/rkJdxSghX1 – 9:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We know he’s going to end up with the ball.”
Doc Rivers on Chris Paul, who he coached with the Los Angeles Clippers. #Suns pic.twitter.com/VyZAZ67fLz – 8:47 PM
“We know he’s going to end up with the ball.”
Doc Rivers on Chris Paul, who he coached with the Los Angeles Clippers. #Suns pic.twitter.com/VyZAZ67fLz – 8:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It was an unreal excitement when we had everybody on the floor for three games, but I think it’s also important to get other guys up to speed.”
Monty Williams as Kevin Durant (ankle) and Deandre Ayton (hip) remain out. #Suns pic.twitter.com/rxZ5m18tMu – 8:45 PM
“It was an unreal excitement when we had everybody on the floor for three games, but I think it’s also important to get other guys up to speed.”
Monty Williams as Kevin Durant (ankle) and Deandre Ayton (hip) remain out. #Suns pic.twitter.com/rxZ5m18tMu – 8:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Sometimes I think you got to let the guys figure it out.”
Monty Williams on his usage of timeouts. #Suns pic.twitter.com/jUxZzQSUTu – 8:41 PM
“Sometimes I think you got to let the guys figure it out.”
Monty Williams on his usage of timeouts. #Suns pic.twitter.com/jUxZzQSUTu – 8:41 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Gettin’ ready for some Saturday night basketball ✨ pic.twitter.com/OxZns3hmMs – 8:40 PM
Gettin’ ready for some Saturday night basketball ✨ pic.twitter.com/OxZns3hmMs – 8:40 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The Sixers downgraded James Harden to out tonight. He’ll miss his 3rd straight game – 8:38 PM
The Sixers downgraded James Harden to out tonight. He’ll miss his 3rd straight game – 8:38 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
James Harden is OUT tonight. Embiid, House and McDaniels are still questionable. – 8:36 PM
James Harden is OUT tonight. Embiid, House and McDaniels are still questionable. – 8:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
James Harden is out for tonight. Joel Embiid, Danuel House Jr. and Jalen McDaniels are still questionable – 8:35 PM
James Harden is out for tonight. Joel Embiid, Danuel House Jr. and Jalen McDaniels are still questionable – 8:35 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Tyrese Maxey played a grueling 40 minutes and caught some of these patented Warriors screens. May need to keep an eye on his workload a little in Phx.
pic.twitter.com/6rM8oimJ3h – 8:29 PM
Tyrese Maxey played a grueling 40 minutes and caught some of these patented Warriors screens. May need to keep an eye on his workload a little in Phx.
pic.twitter.com/6rM8oimJ3h – 8:29 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton and Kevin Durant “are progressing,” but obviously won’t play tonight. Said DA’s injury after taking a hit and making him miss this many games is just one of those things that happens – 8:22 PM
Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton and Kevin Durant “are progressing,” but obviously won’t play tonight. Said DA’s injury after taking a hit and making him miss this many games is just one of those things that happens – 8:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton (hip) is “progressing” as he’s missed #Suns last three games. – 8:20 PM
Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton (hip) is “progressing” as he’s missed #Suns last three games. – 8:20 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks scored 143 points in tonight’s win on .552 FG% (53-96), .500 3FG% (15-30 ) and .880 FT% (22-25). It’s just the second time since the 1979-80 season the club has poured in at least 140 points on .500 FG%, .500 3FG% and .800 FT% in a single game (1/30/93 vs. PHI). – 8:09 PM
The Hawks scored 143 points in tonight’s win on .552 FG% (53-96), .500 3FG% (15-30 ) and .880 FT% (22-25). It’s just the second time since the 1979-80 season the club has poured in at least 140 points on .500 FG%, .500 3FG% and .800 FT% in a single game (1/30/93 vs. PHI). – 8:09 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
James Harden is a fun one to look back on.
The “movement” column refers to how much of his offense came from movement shooting which we define as shots from off-ball screens or handoffs. pic.twitter.com/FeNfus5Q0e – 7:49 PM
James Harden is a fun one to look back on.
The “movement” column refers to how much of his offense came from movement shooting which we define as shots from off-ball screens or handoffs. pic.twitter.com/FeNfus5Q0e – 7:49 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The answer must have something to do with each team’s remaining schedule. I didn’t think the Suns and Clippers played each other again, but now I’m seeing that they do. And the Warriors still have MIN and NOP. That’s probably part of it, too. – 7:05 PM
The answer must have something to do with each team’s remaining schedule. I didn’t think the Suns and Clippers played each other again, but now I’m seeing that they do. And the Warriors still have MIN and NOP. That’s probably part of it, too. – 7:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Suns update: Durant, Ayton out; 76ers duo Embiid, Harden questionable (w/videos) #Suns #76ers azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:59 PM
Suns update: Durant, Ayton out; 76ers duo Embiid, Harden questionable (w/videos) #Suns #76ers azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:59 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Here’s what the Nets gave up to get Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, 2 firsts and a half-year of Andre Drummond:
Jarrett Allen
Caris LeVert
Taurean Prince
Rodions Kurucs
3 1st round picks
4 pick swaps
James Harden
Paul Millsap – 6:52 PM
Here’s what the Nets gave up to get Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, 2 firsts and a half-year of Andre Drummond:
Jarrett Allen
Caris LeVert
Taurean Prince
Rodions Kurucs
3 1st round picks
4 pick swaps
James Harden
Paul Millsap – 6:52 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Don’t miss out on our El Valle tee and be sure to checkout with @PayPal!
👕: https://t.co/FgnLrliFRD pic.twitter.com/HrHiSNvJxk – 5:40 PM
Don’t miss out on our El Valle tee and be sure to checkout with @PayPal!
👕: https://t.co/FgnLrliFRD pic.twitter.com/HrHiSNvJxk – 5:40 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Draymond Green calls Joel Embiid ‘the hardest guy to guard in the league’ after 46-point outburst
cbssports.com/nba/news/draym… – 5:11 PM
Draymond Green calls Joel Embiid ‘the hardest guy to guard in the league’ after 46-point outburst
cbssports.com/nba/news/draym… – 5:11 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/n0xiJJQAeU – 5:00 PM
tale of the tape.
🔒@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/n0xiJJQAeU – 5:00 PM