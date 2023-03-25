76ers vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center
The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $3,071,365 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $4,632,696 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 25, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports AZ
Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN
Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@DeuceMason
Anyone up this late? Or maybe its early when you see this?
Either way, dropped a NEW podcast on the Kings win over the Suns.
🔊: bit.ly/3K7ASEQ
📺: bit.ly/40x9RA3 pic.twitter.com/kdpclVJ0QV – 3:54 AM
@MattGeorgeSAC
👑NEW LOCKED ON KINGS POD👑
🏀Kings beat the Suns with the help of their fans.
🏀Kevin Huerter explodes for 29 in his return.
🏀Good news about the injured De’Aaron Fox.
💻youtu.be/WjlSJEvcGYs
🎙️bit.ly/LOKPODS pic.twitter.com/Eda6pmPADo – 3:45 AM
@basketballtalk
Joel Embiid scores 46 but 76ers still fall short against Poole, Warriors nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/25/joe… – 3:12 AM