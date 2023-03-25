Anthony Edwards to return on Sunday?

Chris Haynes: There’s strong optimism Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards (ankle) could make his return Sunday against the Golden State Warriors, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
There’s strong optimism Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards (ankle) could make his return Sunday against the Golden State Warriors, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 1:51 PM
There’s strong optimism Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards (ankle) could make his return Sunday against the Golden State Warriors, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 1:51 PM
Anthony Edwards @theantedwards_
Identity theft is no joke. Trust me, and trust @Aura_Protects pic.twitter.com/lVNwRXr7ef – 5:18 PM
Identity theft is no joke. Trust me, and trust @Aura_Protects pic.twitter.com/lVNwRXr7ef – 5:18 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Most dunks among guards, per Basketball Reference:
1. Jalen Williams, OKC: 71
2. Anthony Edwards, MIN: 53
3. Shaedon Sharpe, POR: 53
4. Hamidou Diallo, DET: 48
5. Ja Morant, MEM: 47 – 2:24 PM
Most dunks among guards, per Basketball Reference:
1. Jalen Williams, OKC: 71
2. Anthony Edwards, MIN: 53
3. Shaedon Sharpe, POR: 53
4. Hamidou Diallo, DET: 48
5. Ja Morant, MEM: 47 – 2:24 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
A jubilant Anthony Edwards, while walking Karl-Anthony Towns back down the hallway: “Yeaaaaahhhh, Ant ain’t gotta take those shots no more.” – 10:37 PM
A jubilant Anthony Edwards, while walking Karl-Anthony Towns back down the hallway: “Yeaaaaahhhh, Ant ain’t gotta take those shots no more.” – 10:37 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch says Karl-Anthony Towns is IN tonight and will have “some sort of limitations” with his minutes.
Finch said there is “no update” on if Anthony Edwards will play. – 6:19 PM
Chris Finch says Karl-Anthony Towns is IN tonight and will have “some sort of limitations” with his minutes.
Finch said there is “no update” on if Anthony Edwards will play. – 6:19 PM
More on this storyline
Jon Krawczynski: Anthony Edwards did not practice today, but not because of the ankle. He was sick, per Chris Finch. -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / March 24, 2023
Shams Charania: Timberwolves rising two-way standout Jaden McDaniels sits down with @Stadium: “I do believe I’m the best defender in the NBA.” On his All-Defensive team desires, trying to stop NBA’s best, Jamal Murray saying “stop blocking my jumpers”, entering league with Anthony Edwards, more. pic.twitter.com/aN3kHX7SNr -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 23, 2023