Anthony Edwards to return on Sunday?

Chris Haynes: There’s strong optimism Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards (ankle) could make his return Sunday against the Golden State Warriors, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
There’s strong optimism Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards (ankle) could make his return Sunday against the Golden State Warriors, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 1:51 PM
Anthony Edwards @theantedwards_
Identity theft is no joke. Trust me, and trust @Aura_Protects pic.twitter.com/lVNwRXr7ef5:18 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Most dunks among guards, per Basketball Reference:
1. Jalen Williams, OKC: 71
2. Anthony Edwards, MIN: 53
3. Shaedon Sharpe, POR: 53
4. Hamidou Diallo, DET: 48
5. Ja Morant, MEM: 47 – 2:24 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
A jubilant Anthony Edwards, while walking Karl-Anthony Towns back down the hallway: “Yeaaaaahhhh, Ant ain’t gotta take those shots no more.” – 10:37 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards is out on the floor getting pregame warmups in – 6:45 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch says Karl-Anthony Towns is IN tonight and will have “some sort of limitations” with his minutes.
Finch said there is “no update” on if Anthony Edwards will play. – 6:19 PM

