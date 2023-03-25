Austin Reaves: 'I want to make as much money as I can and be as successful as I can no matter where it’s at'

NBA Central: Austin Reaves says he’d like to stay with the Lakers but the NBA is a business “Anybody that says we don’t play the game for money is lying… I want to make as much money as I can and be as successful as I can no matter where it’s at.”
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 93, Thunder 92
OKC closed the quarter on a 9-2 run to make it a one-point game heading into the fourth. Anthony Davis has 31 points and 10 rebounds. Austin Reaves has 11 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists. Lonnie Walker IV has 17 points. – 12:17 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 74, Thunder 66
Anthony Davis has 23 points (9-11 FGs, 5-7 FTs) and 7 rebounds. He’s dominated the paint. Lonnie Walker IV exploded for 15 points off the bench. Malik Beasley has 10. Austin Reaves has 7 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. OKC is hanging around. – 11:38 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers haven’t been great closing quarters of late, and just allowed a 7-1 run to OKC prior to 2 FT’s from Austin Reaves.
As such, the halftime lead is 74-66.
LAL led by as many as 17 earlier in the half. – 11:38 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Austin Reaves got hit in the neck. He seems to be hurting a bit, but still playing through it. – 11:08 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New piece for @The Athletic on how Austin Reaves’ (and the Lakers’) offseason is affected by the Gilbert Arenas provision: how it works, the origin + history of the provision, contract parameters and more : theathletic.com/4340736/2023/0… – 10:55 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
ICYMI on Austin Reaves and his potential contract showdown (Arenas Rule) with the Lakers @BleacherReport
bleacherreport.com/articles/10069… – 10:35 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Alex Caruso feels the comparisons between himself and new Laker cult hero Austin Reaves is a Hollywood script gone very wrong.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 10:08 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New piece for @The Athletic on how Austin Reaves’ (and the Lakers’) offseason is affected by the Gilbert Arenas provision: how it works, the origin + history of the provision, contract parameters and more theathletic.com/4340736/2023/0… – 8:55 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Dennis Schröder will start in Russell’s place, and Austin Reaves will remain in the starting lineup. – 8:49 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Lon Kruger, who coached Austin Reaves at Oklahoma, always knew he had star potential #LakeShow | 🏆 17x Champions pic.twitter.com/6x4Sywihbf – 8:02 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New piece for @TheAthleticNBA on how Austin Reaves’ (and the Lakers’) offseason is affected by the Gilbert Arenas provision: how it works, the origin + history of the provision, contract parameters and more- theathletic.com/4340736/2023/0… – 4:32 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
D’Angelo Russell is questionable vs OKC tonight.
Might mean the Thunder can double team Austin Reaves all night. – 2:55 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Just for the lolz –
Austin Reaves in his last 4 games: 12.5 drives & 13.3 FTAs
SGA on the season: 24.1 drives (league leader) & 10.7 FTAs – 2:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by an undrafted player this season:
19.7 — Fred VanVleet
17.3 — Christian Wood
13.8 — Luguentz Dort
12.3 — Austin Reaves pic.twitter.com/LtMIwTEL9q – 11:30 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New piece for @TheAthleticNBA on how Austin Reaves’ (and the Lakers’) offseason is affected by the Gilbert Arenas provision: how it works, the origin + history of the provision, contract parameters and more: theathletic.com/4340736/2023/0… – 11:12 AM
In a recent interview with Evan Turner on the Point Forward podcast, Reaves revealed exactly what LeBron demanded from him as part of his rookie initiation. Apparently, James was totally wholesome with his requirements: “To be honest, I didn’t really get much (rookie duties),” Reaves said. “I will say Rondo looked out. He was the one mostly asking me to go get stuff. He would hand me a couple of dollars when I got back. But, other than that, Bron’s actually real low-maintenance. I think he asked me one time to go get a Xbox remote, so I obviously did that. He gave me a couple of dollars, but they let me escape pretty good.” -via Clutch Points / March 25, 2023
Austin Reaves has been averaging 17.7 points, 3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in the month of March so far. According to German sports news outlet SPOX, the guard obtained a German passport last year and could be the naturalized player on the German national team’s squad, a spot that was previously taken by Nick Weiler-Babb. -via BasketNews / March 24, 2023
“I’m very interested. I’ve already talked to Dennis Schroder about it. A year ago, I had a lengthy conversation with the national team’s coach Gordon Herbert. I really feel like it,” Reaves told Bild in February. Reaves’ grandmother is from Germany, which allowed him to become a German citizen. -via BasketNews / March 24, 2023