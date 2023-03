Austin Reaves: 'I want to make as much money as I can and be as successful as I can no matter where it’s at'

In a recent interview with Evan Turner on the Point Forward podcast, Reaves revealed exactly what LeBron demanded from him as part of his rookie initiation. Apparently, James was totally wholesome with his requirements: “To be honest, I didn’t really get much (rookie duties),” Reaves said. “I will say Rondo looked out. He was the one mostly asking me to go get stuff. He would hand me a couple of dollars when I got back. But, other than that, Bron’s actually real low-maintenance. I think he asked me one time to go get a Xbox remote, so I obviously did that. He gave me a couple of dollars, but they let me escape pretty good.” -via Clutch Points / March 25, 2023