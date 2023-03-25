Blazers could shut Damian Lillard down for season

Shams Charania: Sources: The Portland Trail Blazers are leaning toward shutting down All-Star Damian Lillard for the season’s final nine games. The franchise is seriously considering taking precautions as Lillard deals with calf injury and the team is 3.5 games out of Play-In Tournament race.
Blazers likely to shut down Damian Lillard for remainder of season as play-in berth looks doubtful, per report
Sources: The Portland Trail Blazers are leaning toward shutting down All-Star Damian Lillard for the season's final nine games. The franchise is seriously considering taking precautions as Lillard deals with calf injury and the team is 3.5 games out of Play-In Tournament race.
March 25 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.629
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.161
3. Luka Dončić: 15.266
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.568
5. Damian Lillard: 14.548
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.21
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.001
8. Anthony Davis: 13.152
9. LeBron James: 12.629
10. Stephen Curry: 12.499 pic.twitter.com/BbZhKaCTl1 – 9:39 AM
Tough, close loss for OKC tonight.
Second night of a road back to back.
Third road game in four nights.
Fought to come back but the Lakers had more gas at the end.
OKC now tied with the Mavs for the #11 spot.
Good news is the upcoming schedule:
POR (no Dame?)
CHA
DET
IND – 12:52 AM
Update on this: as part of Women's History Month, other players are wearing shirts of WNBA players on the bench. Damian Lillard went with Kim Perrot. Jusuf Nurkic is repping Candace Parker. Justise Winslow has the exact same Tina shirt Billups had on.
On this road trip the Bulls are going to miss three All Stars in Damian Lillard, LeBron James and Paul George.
Portland Trail Blazers say Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic are out tonight against the Chicago Bulls.
Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic are out tonight against the Bulls.
Simons and Grant were already out. – 8:18 PM
Lillard, Nurkic, Grant, Simons and Winslow are all out for tonight's game versus Chicago
In his playing days, MJ was known to rack up points with reckless abandon, crushing the spirit of his opponents with every made basket. Jordan, as well as Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant, said Arenas, didn’t simply beat down opponents with an avalanche of points, but also with the way in which they scored. “The fear comes from what that person’s capability is as an offensive player. So, Michael Jordan was feared. Allen Iverson was feared. Kobe (Bryant) was feared. Guys who have the ability to score 30 to damn 70 points, they’re feared,” said Arenas, while his co-hosts also added the names of Steph Curry and Damian Lillard to the list. -via Sports Illustrated / March 25, 2023
Sean Highkin: Chauncey Billups says Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic are out tonight. -via Twitter @highkin / March 24, 2023