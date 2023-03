Blazers could shut Damian Lillard down for season

In his playing days, MJ was known to rack up points with reckless abandon, crushing the spirit of his opponents with every made basket. Jordan, as well as Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant, said Arenas, didn’t simply beat down opponents with an avalanche of points, but also with the way in which they scored. “The fear comes from what that person’s capability is as an offensive player. So, Michael Jordan was feared. Allen Iverson was feared. Kobe (Bryant) was feared. Guys who have the ability to score 30 to damn 70 points, they’re feared,” said Arenas, while his co-hosts also added the names of Steph Curry and Damian Lillard to the list . -via Sports Illustrated / March 25, 2023