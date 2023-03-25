Live stream: Bucks 66, Nuggets 63

The Milwaukee Bucks (53-20) play against the Denver Nuggets (49-24) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 25, 2023
Milwaukee Bucks 66, Denver Nuggets 63 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has 24 points 11 of 14 shooting for the #Bucks.
Jamal Murray has 20 for the #Nuggets behind a 4 for 7 mark from behind the three-point line.
Nikola Jokić has 17 and Michael Porter Jr. has 12. – 10:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jamal Murray at half:
20 PTS
4-7 3P
In 19 minutes. pic.twitter.com/cZO9vUWGCQ – 10:06 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Entertaining first half. Bucks lead 66-63.
Jokic with 17-2-5
Murray with 20-3-4
Giannis with 24-4-3 – 10:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis at half:
24 PTS
4 REB
3 AST
11-14 FG
0 turnovers and 0 fouls. pic.twitter.com/sbo7Z0YiuT – 10:05 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Bucks lead 66-63 at halftime. Giannis has 24 points on 11-14 FG with 4 boards and 3 assists. Murray leads the Nuggets with 20 points. Jokic with 17-2-5. MPJ with 12 points and three rebounds. – 10:04 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Bucks 66, Nuggets 63.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24-4-3 for Milwaukee and Nikola Jokic had 17-5-2 for Denver, as both MVP candidates more than lived up to the hype so far in this one.
Jamal Murray had 20 – 18 of which came in the first – for Denver. – 10:04 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Nikola Jokić had been campaigning for fouls on Brook Lopez on consecutive possessions – and he got one on the third time down. Lopez now has three fouls going into the half.
#Bucks lead the #Nuggets 66-63 at the break. – 10:04 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
It’s endlessly fun to watch Joker go at Lopez, which has been a masterclass on post play. Also sweet to watch Holiday play cat-and-mouse with Murray on defense. The matchups are so, so good.
Bucks take 66-63 lead into the break. – 10:03 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Brook Lopez picks up his third foul with 22 seconds left in the second. Jokic’s free throws make it a three-point game. – 10:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nikola Jokic draws a third foul on Brook Lopez inside the final 30 seconds of the first half. We’ll see if that plays a role in how this one shakes out down the stretch. – 10:03 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
MPJ in the paint is carrying whatever offense Denver has in the 2nd quarter somehow. Love seeing him do it and keeping Denver in touch, but the way he’s getting them is not the plan either. – 9:58 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Milwaukee’s already got 60 points with more than three minutes left in the second quarter. Nuggets down 8. Bucks are shooting 59% from the field. Both teams are 6-16 from 3. – 9:58 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks are trying really hard to keep Lopez on Jokic.
Typically in transition, they deal with a scramble and the matchups that come with it. Connaughton could have stayed on him there, but sprinted away to let Lopez grab him.
Porter eventually got a bucket because of it. – 9:57 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Bucks are on the 2nd night of a back to back but the Nuggets are letting the Bucks walk the ball up the court after every made basket. No pressure. – 9:56 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
AG just picked up his third foul in 11 minutes. Jeff Green’s coming back in. He’ll get the Giannis assignment. – 9:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Aaron Gordon tries to block Brook Lopez at the rim and instead picks up his third foul with 3:54 to go in the first half.
#Bucks lead the #Nuggets 60-50. – 9:55 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Please play Vlatko, at least he can hit a shot. Denver’s bench is gonna turn into a pumpkin regardless but a PF who can shoot & defend would fit in nicely. Right now there’s just too much pressure and when the Nuggets crack the points start to flow for the opposition way too fast – 9:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jamal Murray knocked in three straight triples late in the first with Nikola Jokic on the bench, but Denver has since allowed Milwaukee to go on a 13-3 run over the last five minutes of game action, forcing a timeout.
Jokic checks back in with Denver having gone -6 w/out him. – 9:47 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Well, second unit’s offensive identity is, if Jamal’s cooking, let him cook. If the meal has been prepared and he’s done cooking, its unclear whether there will be any more food.
In other words: Bucks open 2nd quarter on a 10-3 run. Starters coming back. – 9:46 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Even when Murray is hot, he can’t be the whole bench offense when he’s the only one the (very good) Bucks defense has to key on. They’ve got to have more than “Save Us Mal, You’re Our Only Hope.” – 9:46 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Bucks stretch the lead to 8 after Grayson Allen gets a shooter’s bounce with 7:47 to halftime. Antetokounmpo with 18-3-3. Jokic set to return to the court after the timeout. – 9:46 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Middleton just threw a lob that was too high for Giannis to catch but he jumped *just* high enough to get a hand on it and tip it in. – 9:44 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Zeke Nnaji needs to stay healthy til at least July please. Makes a huge difference for Denver’s defensive flexibility with the bench. – 9:43 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
18 first quarter points for Jamal Murray is the most he’s ever had in a home game. – 9:39 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1: Bucks 38, Nuggets 37.
Red-hot shooting all around to kick this one off, led by Jamal Murray hitting 3 straight triples after Nikola Jokic checked out late in the first. He’s got 18, and Jokic has 11.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has 13 for Milwaukee. Super fun start. – 9:37 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Good lord, what a quarter. Bucks up 38-37 after 1.
Jamal caught fire for 18 points (on 4 3-pointers), Joker had 11 and Giannis was unstoppable himself with 13.
Bucks shooting nearly 70%. #Nuggets shooting 58%, including 50% from 3. – 9:36 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
What an opening quarter for both teams.
Jamal Murray is on FIRE right now and brought the spark. Bucks offense is in a groove — fireworks and a treat for all watching. – 9:36 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
The shot-making on both sides of Bucks-Nuggets is hilarious after watching college hoops all day lol – 9:36 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Bucks are the #1 defense and #16 offense.
Nuggets are the #16 defense and #2 offense.
So far, neither team is stopping the other.
38-37 Bucks after the first quarter. – 9:36 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray is that guy in the first quarter. 18 points. 6/9 from the field, 4/6 from three. 2 assists and 1 rebound. – 9:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Nuggets 38-37 after one at Ball Arena. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 13 points, Jamal Murray has 18. – 9:35 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Bucks lead 38-37 after one. Murray just went crazy with the bench and finishes the first quarter with 18 points on 9 shots (4-6 3PT). Giannis leads the Bucks with 13 points. Joker with 11-2-3.
Good times so far. – 9:35 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Malone getting the early tech is good. Man, a Bucks / Nuggets Finals would be so damn fun. Two teams that will go at each other the whole 48. – 9:34 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone just got T’d up, looks like he narrowly avoided ejection. Jokic and co. haven’t been happy with the whistle early.
In other news, it’s another Zeke night. Nuggets sticking with the Murray/Braun/Brown/Green/Nnaji bench. Bucks up 2 late in the first. – 9:32 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic’s shot arsenal this quarter has been preposterous. Just hit a leaning floater over Lopez.
The two MVP candidates are showing out. – 9:31 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
When I find a magic lamp, one of those wishes might be for Jokic to get the whistle that Giannis gets. – 9:29 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks shooting 70%, #Nuggets 56%
Milwaukee hasn’t turned it over, Denver just twice.
Bucks lead 27-24 with 3:02 to go in the first quarter. – 9:29 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Very curious to see how Khris Middleton is moving around. If he’s back to himself, I don’t see anybody beating the Bucks in June – 9:26 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jokic is taking Lopez to church in the post, old heads must be enthralled – 9:26 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker is going at DPOY candidate Brook Lopez.
Just shook him with a nasty shoulder shimmy for an and-1. – 9:25 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Not sure if I’m seeing things or I just can’t count, but there seem to be a lot of steps on some of these Bucks possessions. – 9:25 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
An unhappy Aaron Gordon heads to the bench after picking up his second four seven minutes in. Bucks up 2. – 9:24 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Aaron Gordon just picked up his second foul. He’s checking out for Jeff Green, who, presumably, gets the Giannis assignment once he returns. – 9:24 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Something to watch for tonight as the Nuggets defend Giannis – Denver is really focusing on trying not to give him any angles. Those lead to blow by drives. Coach Malone said no one can guard him one-on-one so you have to show him a crowd. Can’t be too hugged up to others. – 9:23 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Brook with the pump fake & the lob to Giannis. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Qtm4yh4CfZ – 9:21 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Nuggets not stopping penetration early, and are settling for outside jumpers on several offensive possessions. If Giannis is gonna dunk all night and AG is gonna shoot 3s that’s not a good gameplan on either end for Denver. – 9:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Joe Ingles first off the bench for the #Bucks tonight, for Jrue Holiday. – 9:20 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
23 first-half points for Max Strus ties the third-most for a player off the bench this season (others are all Pacers).
T.J. McConnell and Jordan Nwora had 25; Bennedict Mathurin had 23.
The last time a Heat reserve had more in a first half was 2/27/19 when Goran Dragic had 25. – 9:19 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Early timeout for the Nuggets after the Bucks take a 17-12 lead. Giannis with nine of those points. Milwaukee’s made all five of its shots inside the 3-point line. Jamal Murray with 5 points and a couple of assists for Denver. – 9:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has opened with 9 points as the #Bucks take a 17-12 lead over the #Nuggets in the opening minutes of this one in Denver. – 9:18 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Giannis has three dunks in the first three minutes of the game. Also has an and-1 finish against AG. Up until that last possession (when Jokic swarmed him on a double-team), they’ve been playing him straight up. Don’t think that’s gonna work. – 9:17 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Picked the pocket & finished with the slam!! pic.twitter.com/HXJYouCEW9 – 9:16 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic won the tip (!) and then hit a planned turnaround. Look out. – 9:14 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The top seeds in each conference squaring off tonight in Denver, and with full rosters on both sides, too. Should be a very fun showcase for the league’s elite, and a possible Finals preview. – 9:12 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Whatever happens in this Denver-Milwaukee game, let’s all agree that any MVP arguments should only discuss this game and not any of the other 81. – 9:12 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic ins the tip and hits a mid-range jumper from the baseline on Denver’s first possession against Milwaukee. – 9:12 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets have taken to announcing opposing team’s height above sea level, seemingly as a ploy to psyche them out. Milwaukee sits at 614 feet above sea level. But Malone joked before the game, after 10 days away from Denver, he wondered what kind of legs his own team would have. – 9:08 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Allow me to introduce you to the most 🔥 sneaks I’ve ever worn courtesy of @kshaffstallkick and Nuggets fan Danae who won the vote with this design! Unreal.
@socios pic.twitter.com/EobbU27cjB – 9:03 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
#Courtsidekicks and oh yeah, Denver Nuggets taking on the Milwaukee Bucks. pic.twitter.com/wZelB4sDks – 8:50 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
In case you missed it last night, Brook Lopez put on a defensive show.
In my story, I broke down this block frame-by-frame because it is a truly ridiculous defensive play.
Link ($1/month offer inside): theathletic.com/4346301/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/dhp2A5vayK – 8:46 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Got the low-down from one of tonight’s halftime performers 🎶 @3OH3 pic.twitter.com/LIGTmgH57g – 8:44 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris back in the starting lineup tonight vs. Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/qUbaXFfPMO – 8:40 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Pat coming off a season-high 22 points last night.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/IN6uBE6d5S – 8:26 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis recorded 33 points and 14 rebounds in the Bucks’ win over the Nuggets, 107-99 on January 25th.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/PSzNoU1fWJ – 7:53 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Got a lot of fun requests for more of these career logs that show trends in a player’s role-defining rates.
Several people wanted to see one for Brook Lopez – so here’s his surprising journey from the post to the perimeter: pic.twitter.com/hEOYrmlqTJ – 7:41 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joe Ingles and Khris Middleton are both available and expected to play for the Bucks tonight. Ingles played last night in Utah; Middleton did not. – 7:39 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Michael Malone on Jrue Holiday: “He’s a power forward in a point guard’s body. … He’s a guy who, in my opinion, has no holes in his game.” – 7:23 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone, asked if he had concerns about his team getting up for tonight’s game vs. the No. 1 team in the NBA in Milwaukee.
“I worry about everything.”
Said they’ve played uncharacteristic basketball recently and he didn’t want to assume anything. – 7:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton getting ready to go tonight for #Bucks vs. #Nuggets
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… pic.twitter.com/XYoGMSQdfR – 7:03 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Is Mike makin’ some deep buckets tonight?
@PointsBetUSA | #MileHighBasketball – 6:41 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Newest episode of @CelticsLab brought to you by @CelticsCLNS:
@sell_dalton comes by to talk about the Bucks and the race for the No. 1 seed before a little Jaylen Brown chatter.
⚡️: @FanDuel X @betterhelp
youtube.com/watch?v=SDzlcS… – 5:50 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Newest episode of @CelticsLab brought to you by @CelticsCLNS
@sell_dalton comes by to talk about the Bucks and the race for the No. 1 seed before a little Jaylen Brown chattter.
Thanks to @FanDuel for sponsoring this episode fanduel.com/BOSTON
youtube.com/watch?v=SDzlcS… – 5:41 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
How many more triple-doubles can Nikola Jokic record in Denver’s 9 remaining games? 👀
Most triple-doubles in a season by a center:
▪️ 1967-68 Wilt Chamberlain (31)
▪️ 2022-23 Nikola Jokic (28)
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Does DeMar score on Jrue?
Does Scal score on Battier? pic.twitter.com/75zVKfg0T9 – 4:49 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Join us in celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit with @Hennessy as part of #InvestBlackMKE showcasing black-owned businesses in Milwaukee.
Meet Emerald at Turning Tables https://t.co/n9XAL9RcMZ pic.twitter.com/HRHKGcs3Be – 4:33 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jokic doesn’t think about the MVP race or the World Cup: “I’ll decide in the summer” eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:18 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Our Nuggets 360 team put together an amazing piece on @Jamal Murray when we went to Canada. Hear from a few of his old teammates – they knew he was destined for greatness.
youtu.be/AwQCnGCAqps – 3:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Looks like Joe Ingles may be able to go on the back-to-back for the #Bucks – he is not currently on the injury report. – 3:35 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets-Bucks tonight and Nuggets-76ers Monday aren’t on national TV. How? – 3:05 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
We’ll take Brook Lopez sitting cross-legged and we’ll raise you Giannis. pic.twitter.com/42SESqa7j9 – 3:01 PM
