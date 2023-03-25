De'Aaron Fox will not play against Jazz

Jason Anderson: De’Aaron Fox (hamstring) is out vs. the Jazz tonight. Mike Brown says that’s “more precautionary than anything else.”
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings coach Mike Brown talks about holding out De’Aaron Fox of tonight’s game as a precaution, how hard it is to sell him sitting tonight, Davion Mitchell stepping in and Keegan Murray on the defensive end. pic.twitter.com/WvScr6gZ2V – 8:47 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Mike Brown says De’Aaron Fox is OUT tonight. Brown says he’s holding Fox out for precautionary reasons. – 8:20 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox (hamstring) is out vs. the Jazz tonight. Mike Brown says that’s “more precautionary than anything else.” – 8:20 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox is questionable for tonight’s game against the Utah Jazz due to right hamstring soreness.
Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox is questionable for tonight’s game against the Utah Jazz due to right hamstring soreness.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings and Jazz have yet to submit injury reports as both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back. Jordan Clarkson (finger), Rudy Gay (back), Lauri Markkanen (hand) & Collin Sexton (hamstring) were out vs. Milwaukee last night. No word on De’Aaron Fox (hamstring) yet. – 2:09 PM
Mike Beuoy @inpredict
How De’Aaron Fox overtook DeMar DeRozan for the lead in Clutch Win Probability Added this season.
How De’Aaron Fox overtook DeMar DeRozan for the lead in Clutch Win Probability Added this season.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
More from the Sacramento Kings’ big victory over the Phoenix Suns. Here’s what Mike Brown said about De’Aaron Fox’s injury, what Monty Williams said about Kevin Huerter and what Devin Booker said about a record-setting crowd at Golden 1 Center.
More from the Sacramento Kings’ big victory over the Phoenix Suns. Here’s what Mike Brown said about De’Aaron Fox’s injury, what Monty Williams said about Kevin Huerter and what Devin Booker said about a record-setting crowd at Golden 1 Center.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kevin Huerter on making his return to action tonight, sparking a big 3rd quarter for his Kings and using that momentum to close without De’Aaron Fox and feeding off the energy in the building. pic.twitter.com/0vLW5I9UOj – 1:04 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Mike Brown says Kings GM Monte McNair told him after the game that De’Aaron Fox wanted to come back in the game & was held back. – 1:02 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown says GM Monte McNair told him De’Aaron Fox (hamstring) wanted to return to tonight’s game, but he doesn’t have an update on his condition. – 1:02 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mike Brown said he doesn’t have an update on De’Aaron Fox, but Monte McNair told him that Fox wanted to go back in. – 1:02 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Harrison Barnes on his Kings splitting the season series with the Suns in tonight’s victory over Phoenix, talks about the big 3rd quarter, stepping up in place of De’Aaron Fox & getting redemption for the missed free throws. pic.twitter.com/9T9TnaV2Bc – 12:56 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
2. De’Aaron Fox struggled early, shooting 1-for-6 from deep in the first half. He made an adjustment and got downhill on the Suns, posting 19 points on 7-for-15 shooting and dish out 2 assists, but went to the locker room in the third and never returned with hamstring soreness. – 12:33 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Kings haven’t lost three straight since November. That run is still intact after they shook off a rough start and an injury to De’Aaron Fox to come away with a 135-127 win. Here are six quick thoughts as the Kings picked up win No. 44 and moved 6 games up in the Pacific: – 12:33 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Looks like Davion Mitchell is going to be the guy to close for the injured De’Aaron Fox.
Looks like Davion Mitchell is going to be the guy to close for the injured De’Aaron Fox.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox left with a hamstring injury and won’t return to tonight’s game vs. the Suns. – 12:08 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings confirm, De’Aaron Fox is OUT for the rest of the game with right hamstring soreness. – 12:08 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings piont guard De’Aaron Fox left the game with a hamstring injury and won’t return to tonight’s game vs. the Suns. – 12:08 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
I’m told by some fans near the Kings bench that De’Aaron Fox walked back to the locker room towards the end of the 3rd period. He hasn’t returned since then. – 12:01 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Haven’t heard anything about De’Aaron Fox yet, but he isn’t on the bench early in the fourth quarter. – 11:54 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A 31-10 3rd quarter for the Kings with 4:39 remaining in the period. Most of the damage coming with De’Aaron Fox on the bench. Davion Mitchell and Kevin Huerter sparking both ends for Sacramento. 87-77 Sacramento. – 11:41 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox calling Chris Paul out for flopping with his body language. pic.twitter.com/KBa64Ih6ri – 11:29 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings close the first half looking a lot more like themselves, despite a lot of frustrating basketball witnessed inside Golden 1 Center. Suns lead 67-56. Domantas Sabonis with 16, De’Aaron Fox with 11 for Sac. PHX led by Devin Booker’s 15, 14 from Jock Landale. – 11:06 PM
NBA on ESPN: De’Aaron Fox isn’t the biggest college basketball fan 😳 (via @Matt George) pic.twitter.com/F33YIq4OyD -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / March 25, 2023
Sacramento: De’Aaron Fox (right hamstring soreness) has been downgraded to questionable for Saturday’s game against Utah. -via HoopsHype / March 25, 2023
Sabonis leads the NBA in rebounding and is dishing a career-high 7 assists per game. Every teammate — even Fox — knows to run the wings when Sabonis grabs a defensive board. “He is as close to Draymond Green as any big man I’ve seen in terms of someone who can get it off the glass, bring it up, and make the right play,” says Brown, who coached Green as an assistant in Golden State for six seasons. -via ESPN / March 23, 2023