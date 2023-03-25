Draymond Green: Joel Embiid is the hardest guy to guard in the league

After the game, Embiid told Green why he was inspired into such a herculean effort against Golden State. “He said, ‘You know why I played like that tonight?,” Green recalled on the postgame podium. “You said Joker was the hardest person to guard in the league, so I took that personal.’ So I wanna tell y’all Joel is the hardest guy to guard in the league.”
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Joel Embiid scores 46 but 76ers still fall short against Poole, Warriors nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/25/joe… – 3:12 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid was brilliant. The non-Embiid minutes were not. The Sixers wasted a masterful effort from the big fella in Golden Sate:
Embiid was brilliant. The non-Embiid minutes were not. The Sixers wasted a masterful effort from the big fella in Golden Sate:
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid said his calf felt “OK, a little sore,” tonight.
“Just got to keep managing it and see how it feels tomorrow and the next few days. It’s all about making sure I’m healthy for the playoffs. Whatever gets me there healthy, that’s what we’re going to do.” – 1:47 AM
Joel Embiid said his calf felt “OK, a little sore,” tonight.
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Observations after Joel Embiid’s 46-point night and the shorthanded Sixers’ loss to the Warriors:
Observations after Joel Embiid’s 46-point night and the shorthanded Sixers’ loss to the Warriors:
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The Warriors had a 111 offensive rating tonight when Embiid was on the floor, which is a top-five defense over a full season.
I’m not saying you have to praise his defense tonight, but this idea he got lit up to an insane degree? C’mon. – 1:19 AM
The Warriors had a 111 offensive rating tonight when Embiid was on the floor, which is a top-five defense over a full season.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Don’t know if Embiid’s defense was perfect tonight, but uhhh… did you see the Sixers’ defense when he didn’t play? Some of these takes are kinda wild.
Don’t know if Embiid’s defense was perfect tonight, but uhhh… did you see the Sixers’ defense when he didn’t play? Some of these takes are kinda wild.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Joel Embiid had 46 points against Warriors tonight.
Draymond Green: “He said, ‘You know why I played like that tonight? You said Joker was the hardest person to guard in the league. I took that personal.’” pic.twitter.com/Rd8a2eXTyo – 1:11 AM
Joel Embiid had 46 points against Warriors tonight.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green says after the game Joel Embiid told him he played like he did tonight because he heard Green call Nikola Jokic the toughest guy to guard in the league and took it personally.
Green now says Embiid is the hardest guy to guard. – 1:06 AM
Draymond Green says after the game Joel Embiid told him he played like he did tonight because he heard Green call Nikola Jokic the toughest guy to guard in the league and took it personally.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The five-man group of Steph, Klay, Poole, Draymond and Looney played 6:12 together tonight
+10 (20-10)
6 of 6 on 2-pointers
2 of 5 on 3-pointers
83.3 True Shooting Percentage – 12:54 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Joel Embiid now has the most 30-point games this season 👀 pic.twitter.com/HmWOBw2u29 – 12:39 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid is unbelievable. Gave the champs all they could eat. Just needed a few more of the open shots he created to drop. Warriors broadcast called that the Dubs best win of the season. – 12:37 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
These last two Warriors games have had playoff intensity. Rallied from 11 down tonight against Philadelphia, overcame 46 points from Joel Embiid.
Curry & Thompson combined for 50. Poole dropped 33. Three wins in a row. – 12:35 AM
These last two Warriors games have had playoff intensity. Rallied from 11 down tonight against Philadelphia, overcame 46 points from Joel Embiid.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Pretty clear “math problem” loss for the Sixers — Warriors took 50 threes to their 29 and made 10 more of them.
46-9-8 for Embiid not enough. Phoenix will be a tough one tomorrow phillyvoice.com/sixers-news-ph… – 12:35 AM
Pretty clear “math problem” loss for the Sixers — Warriors took 50 threes to their 29 and made 10 more of them.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Another comeback home victory for Warriors, 120-112, over Joel Embiid (46 points) and the 76ers.
-Jordan Poole was fabulous, 33 points, 24 in 2H
-Curry 29, Thompson 21
-Looney needs a hot tub after coping with Embiid – 12:34 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid in the loss:
46 PTS
9 REB
8 AST
19-22 FT
Embiid in the loss:
46 PTS
9 REB
8 AST
19-22 FT
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers lose to Golden State, 120-112. They are 49-23.
Joel Embiid was excellent: 46 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists. Ditto Tobias Harris: 23 points on 10-12 FG.
Two major culprits: Rough 3-point shooting (8 of 29) and without James Harden, Sixers lost ten non-Embiid minutes by 21 – 12:33 AM
Sixers lose to Golden State, 120-112. They are 49-23.
Joel Embiid was excellent: 46 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists. Ditto Tobias Harris: 23 points on 10-12 FG.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Warriors 120, 76ers 112.
Joel Embiid has another huge game – 46 points, 9 rebounds and eight assists in 38 minutes – but the combination of Stephen Curry (29 points) and Jordan Poole (33) are enough to give Warriors the win.
Warriors are now tied w/ Suns for 5th in West. – 12:33 AM
Final: Warriors 120, 76ers 112.
Joel Embiid has another huge game – 46 points, 9 rebounds and eight assists in 38 minutes – but the combination of Stephen Curry (29 points) and Jordan Poole (33) are enough to give Warriors the win.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors beat the 76ers 120-112 to open their four-game home stand.
– Jordan Poole: 33 pts on 10-of-19 shooting, six 3s
– Steph Curry: 29 pts on 10-of-18 shooting, eight reb
– Klay Thomson: 21 pts on 7-of-17 shooting, six 3s
– Draymond Green: 10 pts, 10 asts, seven reb – 12:33 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Warriors 120, Sixers 112. Sixers led by 11 in the fourth, before Golden State roared back. Embiid with 44 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists. Harris with 23 and 6. Poole with 33.
Sets up an intriguing game tomorrow in Phoenix. Both teams coming off hard-fought road losses. – 12:32 AM
FINAL: Warriors 120, Sixers 112. Sixers led by 11 in the fourth, before Golden State roared back. Embiid with 44 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists. Harris with 23 and 6. Poole with 33.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid now up to 46-9-8 after a pair of free throws, but with Golden State up 5 with 26.6 to go and Stephen Curry going to the line, it looks like Golden State will be picking up a very significant win. – 12:29 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Kevon Looney locking down Joel Embiid 2 straight possessions (with some help from Dray second time) and Steph with 2 straight boards!💪🏻👀 #dubnation – 12:25 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Draymond not even remotely concerned about Tucker scoring right now, just playing free safety and mucking everything up. – 12:22 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
With 2:20 remaining: Warriors 112, 76ers 110
Timeout Philly
Last 2 minutes distilled: Can Warriors beat Joel Embiid? – 12:22 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tobias Harris clearly tried to take some of the scoring load off Embiid with two consecutive buckets, but Embiid looks tired. He’ll get a slight breather during this timeout, with the Sixers trailing 112-110 with 2:20 to play. – 12:21 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Game is getting good in San Francisco.
Sixers lead 104-101 with 5:16 left. Joel Embiid has 42 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists. He’s a +23 and that is probably underselling it.
Jordan Poole attacking Maxey has kept Golden State in striking distance. – 12:17 AM
Game is getting good in San Francisco.
Sixers lead 104-101 with 5:16 left. Joel Embiid has 42 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists. He’s a +23 and that is probably underselling it.
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
You don’t even need anyone else to do anything on offense. All you need is smart decisions and rotations on defense.
Someone is going to need step up and help Embiid just a little bit there or this MVP-level performance is going to waste. – 12:16 AM
You don’t even need anyone else to do anything on offense. All you need is smart decisions and rotations on defense.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Loudest the Chase Center has been heading into that timeout. Looked like the Sixers were recreating some distance on the shoulders of Embiid, but Warriors keep pushing back. It’s 102-101 Sixers with 5:55 to play. – 12:14 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Familiar problem for the Warriors tonight. They average the fewest FTs in the NBA and give up the sixth most.
-Joel Embiid: 20 free throw attempts
-Sixers: 32 free throw attempts
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
And Embiid promptly has scored six straight points in 90 seconds upon returning, including an and-one layup just now that forced a Steve Kerr timeout.
Sixers now up 99-93 with 7:04 to go, and Embiid continues to be on an absolute tear through the league. – 12:08 AM
And Embiid promptly has scored six straight points in 90 seconds upon returning, including an and-one layup just now that forced a Steve Kerr timeout.
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
These free throws will give Embiid more than entire Warriors squad. He’s 16-for-19. The Warriors are 12-for-17 – 12:05 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
+22 in the Embiid minutes, -20 in the 10ish minutes he hasn’t played. – 12:05 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid is plus-22 in 30 minutes.
Philadelphia leads 93-91 with 8:26 to go, and presumably Embiid is going to spend another minute or two on the bench after playing the whole third. – 12:02 AM
Joel Embiid is plus-22 in 30 minutes.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
To be fair to the Sixers, it’s not *just* non-Embiid minutes to start the fourth here. It’s non/Embiid + Curry minutes.
Tough ask. But they have built a nine-point lead heading into the fourth. – 11:55 PM
To be fair to the Sixers, it’s not *just* non-Embiid minutes to start the fourth here. It’s non/Embiid + Curry minutes.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Entering the fourth quarter: Warriors down 9 (88-79), biggest deficit of the game.
Embiid/Harris/Maxey: 68 points on 22/36 (61pct) shooting – 11:53 PM
Entering the fourth quarter: Warriors down 9 (88-79), biggest deficit of the game.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 88, Warriors 79 at the end of the third. This is the largest lead of the game for Philly. But, again, these non-Embiid minutes will be huge. Imagine we’ll see Tucker as the small-ball center.
Embiid has 31-7-7. Maxey with 18 on 4-of-6 from deep. Harris with 19-6-3. – 11:52 PM
Sixers 88, Warriors 79 at the end of the third. This is the largest lead of the game for Philly. But, again, these non-Embiid minutes will be huge. Imagine we’ll see Tucker as the small-ball center.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
31-7-7 for Embiid through three quarters, Sixers head into the fourth up by 9 points. If they hang on in the non-Embiid minutes, opportunity to get this one is firmly on the table. – 11:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 3 here in San Francisco: 76ers 88, Warriors 79.
Joel Embiid: 31 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists, and 14-for-17 from the FT line.
Golden State is 8-for-13 as a team.
Stephen Curry has 21 to lead Golden State. – 11:51 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Assuming we’ll see the Warriors try to get Embiid matched up onto Curry or Poole on the perimeter at some point – 11:42 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Heads-up play by Melton to collect that loose ball and essentially create a four-point possession after Embiid’s finish. – 11:28 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
At the half: Warriors 55, 76ers 53
-GSW crushing the non-Embiid minutes, getting crushed in the Embiid minutes
-Curry 14, JGreen 10, JP 9, Klay 8
-60pct (27/45) of GSW shots are 3s – 11:11 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Even game so far. Sixers trail Warriors 55-53 at half.
Sixers gotta figure out the non-Embiid minutes. Minus-13 in six minutes and lucky DiVincenzo didn’t make the 3 at the end.
Tobias-Klay is a funky two-way matchup. Tobias got the better of him in the first half. – 11:08 PM
Even game so far. Sixers trail Warriors 55-53 at half.
Sixers gotta figure out the non-Embiid minutes. Minus-13 in six minutes and lucky DiVincenzo didn’t make the 3 at the end.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers down 2 at the half, pretty bad shooting half for both teams (have to prepare for Curry and Klay to be better).
19-5-5 for Embiid at halftime even with some shaky early touch. Great Harris half, too. – 11:07 PM
Sixers down 2 at the half, pretty bad shooting half for both teams (have to prepare for Curry and Klay to be better).
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 55-53 at halftime
–JaMychal Green (10 points) and Jordan Poole (9 points) gave them big minutes off the bench
–Warriors have two starters (Donte DiVincenzo and Kevon Looney) who still haven’t scored
–Joel Embiid already has 19 points and has taken 10 free throws – 11:07 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Warriors 55, Sixers 53. Sixers finally joined the three-point party to briefly pull even less than a minute before the break. Embiid on 40-point AND triple-double watch, with 19-5-5. Harris has 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting and 4 rebounds. Maxey with 10-3-2. – 11:06 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The turnovers are always going to detract from how he grades as a playmaker and the perception he has as a scorer is going to overshadow it, but Embiid’s passing has been excellent last few games. Obviously not the way he often impacts games, but an underrated skill of his. – 11:01 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
LMAO not Jordan Poole airballing a three while falling dramatically and the ball landing right in Draymond Green’s hands to score an easy layup. Just like Steve Kerr drew it up I’m sure 🤣🤣🤣 #dubnation – 11:00 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Harris and Embiid are keeping the Sixers in this on a night they are uncharacteristically 1-of-10 from 3. Harris now up to 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting after that and-1 finish. – 10:57 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
A cool 13-5-3 for Joel Embiid in the first quarter, and Philly has a 27-23 lead after one. Embiid went 5-for-7 from the free throw line, while Golden State shot two of them as a team. – 10:39 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1: Warriors trail 76ers 27-23
-GSW: 40pct FT, 23pct 3p
-Embiid: 13 pts in the first quarter. Moreover: 7 FT attempts – 10:38 PM
After 1: Warriors trail 76ers 27-23
-GSW: 40pct FT, 23pct 3p
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid doesn’t have the touch yet, but still a productive quarter: 13 points on 4-8 from the field, 5-7 from the line.
Warriors were small towards the end of quarter and not sending a ton of help. – 10:38 PM
Joel Embiid doesn’t have the touch yet, but still a productive quarter: 13 points on 4-8 from the field, 5-7 from the line.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 27, Warriors 23 at the end of the first quarter. Embiid already with 13-5-3. Sixers went 0-for-6 from 3, while Warriors were 3-of-13. Key non-Embiid minutes coming to start the second. – 10:36 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Jonathan Kuminga defending Embiid has been a bad plan for the Warriors – 10:36 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors down 27-23 to the 76ers after the first quarter
Joel Embiid already has 13 points and has taken 7 free throws – 10:35 PM
Warriors down 27-23 to the 76ers after the first quarter
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
That’s now 4 turnovers (3 by Draymond) in the first 7-plus minutes
Sixers have turned them into 6 points – 10:25 PM
That’s now 4 turnovers (3 by Draymond) in the first 7-plus minutes
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers injuries: James Harden to miss second game with an Achilles injury; Joel Embiid to play vs. Warriors inquirer.com/sports/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 9:46 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Starters
Warriors
Curry, Stephen -Guard
DiVincenzo, Donte -Forward
Green, Draymond -Forward
Looney, Kevon -Center
Thompson, Klay -Guard
76ers
Embiid, Joel -Center
Harris, Tobias -Forward
Maxey, Tyrese -Guard
Melton, De’Anthony -Guard
Tucker, P.J. -Forward – 9:45 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight vs Sixers
Steph Curry
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 9:35 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Unlike the Minnesota game earlier this year, where the Sixers trailed 16 late, came back but lost, I don’t think they should push Joel (calf) if it gets out of hand at any point. If Embiid is a go for tomorrow vs Phx, they’ll be favored Saturday. – 8:43 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
James Harden is OUT tonight against the Warriors. Joel Embiid is still listed as questionable, but is expected to play – 8:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Harden is out tonight against the Warriors. Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid is “fine”. Sounds like he’s cleared to play. – 8:33 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Harden and Jalen McDaniels are out tonight against Golden State. Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is fine, and he’s expected to play – 8:32 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– Most stressful slate of season
– Embiid/Harden status in GS
– SGA going to get Presti’d?
– Tiebreaker implications
– Breaking lineup news from across league
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=PAUFFi… pic.twitter.com/6ThbI87MMO – 6:35 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Let’s go LIVE at 4pm today (36 minutes away) to talk about the MVP race, the Giannis vs Jokić vs Embiid round robin, and more!
youtube.com/live/EUHG4XTBy… – 5:24 PM
Let’s go LIVE at 4pm today (36 minutes away) to talk about the MVP race, the Giannis vs Jokić vs Embiid round robin, and more!
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Maxey makes his pitch for Joel Embiid winning the MVP award this season.
He’s been runner up in each of Maxey’s first two seasons. pic.twitter.com/fvDMr4ckA3 – 5:06 PM
Maxey makes his pitch for Joel Embiid winning the MVP award this season.
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Luka is going to cost the Mavs a very important game, a la Draymond, unless he learns to curb his boorishness. He got fined 35G today for an inappropriate gesture (rubbing his fingers together, a sign of someone on the take) directed at a ref. The refs are mad and will get even. – 3:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Devin Booker this month:
34.0 PPG
4.7 APG
58.2 FG%
44.6 3P%
Tied with Embiid for the most PPG in March. pic.twitter.com/Zqg6qKZa5h – 3:19 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Postshootaroundflow #Sixers #JoelEmbiid #ChaseCenter pic.twitter.com/FuVf9XUgcm – 2:52 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid #postshootaroundflow pic.twitter.com/U9LjVlA5qB – 2:24 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid (calf) participated in this morning’s shootaround. James Harden (Achilles) did not. #Sixers – 2:21 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid is getting shots up after Sixers shootaround. James Harden is also here, getting worked on on the training table. pic.twitter.com/J0MZw46Q8Q – 2:15 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Remember when we wondered whether the Joel Embiid-James Harden partnership would work? Ha, that was silly.
@YourManDevine on the secret sauce of how the 76ers have quietly forged the NBA’s No. 1 offense ➡️ yhoo.it/3K5y9LX pic.twitter.com/WvWj6KZdSV – 1:59 PM
Remember when we wondered whether the Joel Embiid-James Harden partnership would work? Ha, that was silly.
@YourManDevine on the secret sauce of how the 76ers have quietly forged the NBA’s No. 1 offense ➡️ yhoo.it/3K5y9LX pic.twitter.com/WvWj6KZdSV – 1:59 PM
Draymond Green @Money23Green
Had another CHAMP tap in on the show. Interview out now! Lock In! One of the best interviews we’ve had to date!!
youtu.be/hxdLnksbwS8 – 12:36 PM
Had another CHAMP tap in on the show. Interview out now! Lock In! One of the best interviews we’ve had to date!!
youtu.be/hxdLnksbwS8 – 12:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW for @MileHighSports:
The MVP Race between Jokić, Embiid, and Giannis has turned out to be as epic as the discourse has been disgusting.
But the real story isn’t about who wins it this year. It’s about everything else.
📝
milehighsports.com/nikola-jokic-j… – 11:31 AM
NEW for @MileHighSports:
The MVP Race between Jokić, Embiid, and Giannis has turned out to be as epic as the discourse has been disgusting.
But the real story isn’t about who wins it this year. It’s about everything else.
📝
milehighsports.com/nikola-jokic-j… – 11:31 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
On a new episode of The Feed To Embiid, @Kevin_Kinkead of Crossing Broad stops by to dive into the venomous discussion that is the MVP debate.
– cases for Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo
– utility of advanced metrics
– bias in voting
thepaintedlines.com/kevin-kinkead-… – 10:18 AM
On a new episode of The Feed To Embiid, @Kevin_Kinkead of Crossing Broad stops by to dive into the venomous discussion that is the MVP debate.
– cases for Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo
– utility of advanced metrics
– bias in voting
thepaintedlines.com/kevin-kinkead-… – 10:18 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
If this game were in Philly you could probably rest Embiid and Harden and still beat the road Warriors, tbh. – 9:42 AM
If this game were in Philly you could probably rest Embiid and Harden and still beat the road Warriors, tbh. – 9:42 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid (right calf tightness), James Harden (left Achilles soreness) and Jalen McDaniels (right hip soreness) all remain listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Warriors. – 9:39 AM
Joel Embiid (right calf tightness), James Harden (left Achilles soreness) and Jalen McDaniels (right hip soreness) all remain listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Warriors. – 9:39 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid praises Doc Rivers for changing #Sixers’ culture and mentality after ‘The Process’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:16 AM
Joel Embiid praises Doc Rivers for changing #Sixers’ culture and mentality after ‘The Process’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:16 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
ICYMI: The MVP race between Nikola Jokić, Joel Embiid & Giannis Antetokounmpo has devolved into the worst of negative campaigning by their stans. It needs to stop. In @TheAthletic (and, for new subscribers, $1/month for 12 months thru the end of March): bit.ly/40q01k1 – 8:30 AM
ICYMI: The MVP race between Nikola Jokić, Joel Embiid & Giannis Antetokounmpo has devolved into the worst of negative campaigning by their stans. It needs to stop. In @TheAthletic (and, for new subscribers, $1/month for 12 months thru the end of March): bit.ly/40q01k1 – 8:30 AM
