Draymond Green: Joel Embiid is the hardest guy to guard in the league

That’s a strong argument. But what about Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo? They’ve had great seasons too. AI: Yes, Embiid and Antetokounmpo have had great seasons as well. They are both averaging over 27 points per game, and they are both leading their teams to success. However, I think Jokić has been the most valuable player to his team. The Nuggets are a contender with him, but they are not a playoff team without him. He has made the Nuggets a better team on both ends of the floor. Embiid and Antetokounmpo are both great players, but they have not been as valuable to their teams as Jokić has been to the Nuggets. I think Jokić has done enough to win the MVP award this season . -via The Athletic / March 24, 2023