Jacque Vaughn: Ben Simmons will probably not return this season

Jacque Vaughn’s update on Ben Simmons:
“Ben was going through the process of strengthening, being on the court, being reevaluated. During one of those reevaluations, the impingement presented itself… He’s probably not going to join us for the rest of the year, in all honesty” pic.twitter.com/7K55gb1XUH – 6:54 PM
Nets aren’t expecting Ben Simmons to return this season (from @AP) apnews.com/article/b54df4… – 6:54 PM
Here’s what the Nets gave up to get Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, 2 firsts and a half-year of Andre Drummond:
Jarrett Allen
Caris LeVert
Taurean Prince
Rodions Kurucs
3 1st round picks
4 pick swaps
James Harden
Paul Millsap – 6:52 PM
Jacque Vaughn on Ben Simmons: “In all honesty he’s probably not going to join us for rest of the year.” #Nets – 6:44 PM
Jacque Vaughn says “realistically” Ben Simmons will not rejoin the team this season. – 6:35 PM
“In all honesty, he’s probably not going to join us for rest of the year,” JV says of Ben Simmons, shocking no one. pic.twitter.com/ZEbVoVZiaz – 6:35 PM
Jacque Vaughn on Ben Simmons: “He’s not going join us for the rest of the season, in all honesty.” #Nets – 6:34 PM
Nets coach Jacque Vaughn says Ben Simmons is “probably not going to join us for the rest of the year.” – 6:34 PM
Another season of the Ben Simmons era set to end before it ever started. Where to the Nets go from here?
trib.al/C4Iv9W4 – 4:40 PM
Nets announce Ben Simmons diagnosed with nerve impingement in back, out indefinitely nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/25/net… – 1:12 PM
Ben Simmons’ #Nets season likely over following nerve impingement diagnosis nypost.com/2023/03/24/ben… via @nypostsports – 8:24 PM
Seth Curry (personal reasons) out for Nets on Saturday vs. Heat, with Ben Simmons (back) remaining out. – 7:47 PM
Nets’ Jacque Vaughn: “This group is continuing to figure out who is going to shoot the ball at the end, where that shot’s gonna come from.”
Cavs outscore BKN, 12-2, in final 2 minutes to steal W at Barclays. Nets, NYK, MIA battle for 5th seed. More here: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 10:35 AM
Jacque Vaughn on what he remembers most about Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert:
“I thought both of those dudes were great teammates that you enjoy having in the locker room… Both of them have grown up. I continue to cheer for them and they deserve great things.” pic.twitter.com/KWAJRildFm – 6:14 PM
When speaking on Nets offensive struggles last game, Jacque Vaughn said playing with pace early in the shotclock to create cross-matches is an emphasis tonight.
How do you do that?
“You gotta get stops defensively.” – 6:01 PM
Jacque Vaughn on Ben Simmons:
“There’s been no change since the last time I talked to you.”
Said he’s not looking that far ahead when asked if Simmons will have time to ramp up for playoffs. – 5:58 PM
Jacque Vaughn on Ben Simmons:
“There’s been no change since the last time I talked to you.” – 5:57 PM
Ben Simmons still not doing any team work, only individual work. Asked if it’s even feasible to get Simmons up to speed in the ten games they have left before the postseason, Jacque Vaughn says he’s not looking that far ahead. #Nets – 5:56 PM
Jacque Vaughn says Ben Simmons has not been able to get on the practice floor with teammates yet and that he’s been limited to individual work in practice so far. #Nets – 5:52 PM
Injured Net Ben Simmons still hasn’t started practicing fully yet, limited to individual work. And with just nine games left in the regular season, coach Jacque Vaughn hasn’t allowed himself to think about whether there is time for Simmons to get up to speed with his teammates even if he does get healthy. “That’s the great thing, is I don’t even think that far ahead. I don’t even complicate my life that way,” Vaughn said. “I’m concerned about [now]. If those questions present themselves, I’ll be more than willing to see how it fits with the group and answer them at that time. But I don’t want to look that far ahead.” Thursday’s 116-114 loss to Cleveland marked the 15th straight that Simmons has missed with left knee and back soreness. -via New York Post / March 24, 2023
Alex Schiffer: Jacque Vaughn sends his condolences to Willis Reed’s family. Points out Reed both coached and was the general manager for the New Jersey Nets in the late 80s. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / March 21, 2023
Asked for a description of what, exactly, Simmons is doing when he’s on the court as he attempts to play again, Vaughn responded, “I’m just gonna say ‘on court,’ so we have no interpretation of how many people are on the court, how many balls are on the court [or] how many defenders.” As to whether there was a potential return date set, Vaughn again said, “There’s no timetable for him. The ultimate goal is we don’t have a recurrence. We get feedback every time he’s on the floor, what strengthening he has done on both his back and his knee, and he’s had no setbacks, which is good.” -via New York Post / March 17, 2023
Michael Scotto: Ben Simmons has been diagnosed with a nerve impingement in his back after a reevaluation earlier today, Nets say. He will remain out of action while the team determines the best long-term course of treatment. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / March 24, 2023
Ben Simmons: Ben Simmons still not doing any team work, only individual work. Asked if it’s even feasible to get Simmons up to speed in the ten games they have left before the postseason, Jacque Vaughn says he’s not looking that far ahead. #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / March 23, 2023