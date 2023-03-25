Jayson Tatum on Jaylen Brown: 'Without him, we can’t reach our goal'

Jayson Tatum on what he and Brad Stevens told Jaylen Brown during the past offseason: “Just reassuring the obvious — that we need him. He’s a big part of this team, this franchise. Without him, we can’t reach our goal.”
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Jayson Tatum on what he and Brad Stevens told Jaylen Brown during the past offseason: “Just reassuring the obvious — that we need him. He’s a big part of this team, this franchise. Without him, we can’t reach our goal.” pic.twitter.com/HIZSL5A4fH – 4:26 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Serious by nature, Jaylen Brown will join #Celtics teammate Malcolm Brogdon in Washington, D.C., to voice concerns about criminal justice reform bostonglobe.com/2023/03/25/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 12:42 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid in the loss:
46 PTS
9 REB
8 AST
19-22 FT
Joins Tatum as the only players with 2,000+ points this season. pic.twitter.com/UeqZei7PQk – 12:34 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
BSJ Game Report: Celtics 120, Pacers 95 – Tatum & Brown combine for 61 in blowout win bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/03/24/bsj… – 12:09 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Here’s a look an the entire list.
The Celtics have 8 games left, it’s not likely Jayson Tatum plays in all 8. If he does, he’d need to average 27.3 ppg to end up 2nd on this list, 32.6ppg to break John Havlicek’s 52-year old record. pic.twitter.com/KU74jyG1PW – 11:51 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Jayson Tatum spoke about his 3-way call with Jaylen Brown and Brad Stevens last summer amid KD rumors for the first time after tonight’s win masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 11:24 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Jayson Tatum broke Larry Bird’s Celtics record for most 30-point games in a single season tonight 👏
Tatum hit the 30-point mark for the 40th time in Boston’s win over the Pacers‼️ pic.twitter.com/a3lH9jpEzU – 10:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Asked Tatum about his conversation with Brown/Stevens on the phone during the KD saga: “Resharing the obvious that we need him and he’s a big part of this team and this franchise. Without him, we can’t reach our goal. You guys know that. The world knows that. The team knows that” – 10:28 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum on summer call with Jaylen Brown during Durant trade rumors: “Just resharing the obvious that we need him and he’s a big part of this team and this franchise. Without him, we can’t reach our goal. You guys know that, the world knows that, the team knows that.” – 10:24 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum on the fan trying to hug him when he fell into the stands: “I ran into (Keith) Sliney the camera guy, so I was trying to make sure he was all right and some one was rubbing my head and holding on to me. I was trying to get up out of there.” – 10:22 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown on Celtics defense vs Pacers: “Rob is the key. We have to keep Rob healthy.” – 10:17 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown said he thinks about losing in the Finals probably every day – 10:16 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Asked Jaylen Brown about Rob Williams coming back into form tonight: “Rob is the key. We just gotta keep Rob healthy.” – 10:14 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown: “Rob is the key. We just gotta keep Rob healthy.” – 10:13 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Joe Mazzulla on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown: “I think they are both finding a great balance of being dominant players and being team players.” – 10:02 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
This fan’s reaction after hugging Jayson Tatum when he fell into the crowd 😂 pic.twitter.com/rsGhfciFLm – 9:58 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown: “They’re finding a great balance of being dominant players and team players.” – 9:30 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 61 points Friday night, but Boston’s defense was the real story
Via @TheCelticsWire
celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/celtics-… – 9:23 PM
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 61 points Friday night, but Boston’s defense was the real story
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Within five at half, the Pacers were then outscored by 20 points in the 2H in a 120-95 loss in Boston.
Shot a season-low 4 for 26 from 3.
Haliburton had 20-6-9 and 5TOs in his return. Turner with 20pts. Tatum got what he wanted, finished with 34.
Next: Sat. in Atlanta, 5pm. – 9:22 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jayson Tatum drops 34 points and now has C’s single-season record for most games (40) with 30+ points. Boston gets the win as the C’s inch closer towards retaking the top spot in the East. sherrod.substack.com/p/celtics-race… – 9:21 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Four takeaways as Celtics blow out Pacers 120-95 as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown dominate masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 9:18 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics 120 #Pacers 95. 61 for Tatum/Brown, but Derrick White was all over this one. 22 PTS 4 REB 9 AST. 7/17 FG. His dominance continues to be one of the best 2-3 stories of this Boston season.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics crush Pacers 120-95 for second straight win. Tatum (34 points) and Jaylen (27 points) lead the way. C’s pull within two games of Bucks for No. 1 seed after victory. – 9:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tatum and Brown tonight:
34 PTS 27 PTS
7 REB 7 REB
2 AST 4 AST
Top __ duo in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/MIA5qIh2dL – 9:15 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics seemingly have this one sealed — up 29 with 7:22 left — but Jaylen Brown is about to check in while Carlisle is putting in his Fort Wayne Mad Ants players. #Pacers – 9:04 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
With his last flurry, Jayson Tatum has 34, a new career-high and has now cracked the Celtics’ single-season top 10 in scoring.
Only Larry Bird, Paul Pierce, Isaiah Thomas and John Havlicek have ever scored more for the Celtics in a single season.
(8 games left for the C’s) pic.twitter.com/c9pp6HHhb4 – 9:03 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
After a timeout, Tatum and Horford head back onto the court with the Celtics leading by 28 points with 8:26 left in the fourth. – 9:02 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
8 straight for Tatum out of timeout makes it 28. #Celtics are going to run away with this one it looks like. – 9:00 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
With his third 3 of the night, now only Isaiah Thomas mas made more 3’s in a Celtics season than Jayson Tatum. pic.twitter.com/OMYuGEwmHL – 8:59 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum, Jaylen and White have 72 of the Celtics’ 95 points. – 8:54 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum: 26 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists.
Jaylen Brown: 27 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists.
Good chance these guys have another game where they each drop 30-plus points. – 8:48 PM
Jayson Tatum: 26 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists.
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Jaylen Brown finishes through a whole lot of contact. Celtics have gotten some cheap calls tonight but Mathurin got his money’s worth on that. – 8:42 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum starting to get annoyed with Nembhard’s pressure. Gave him a hard bump on that last possession before pulling up and missing from 3. – 8:33 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Nembhard hasn’t had an easy time on Tatum, but was pesky as hell there. – 8:33 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jayson Tatum is settling less than usual with his shot selection, attacking off the dribble and finishing at the rim instead of jacking up lots of 3s . He has 21 points in the first half w/Boston up 60-55 over the Pacers. – 8:11 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum’s on pace for 32 shots, which would be a season high. And the Celtics have played a million overtime games. – 8:08 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Tatum misses on a drive at the end of the half, but the Celtics are up 60-55 at halftime. Pacers 26 of 46 from the floor, 2 of 12 from 3, 1 of 4 at the line. Celtics 23 of 49, 7 of 17, 7 of 11. Turner 15 points, McConnell 10, Haliburton nine and eight assists. Tatum 21, Brown 12. – 8:07 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics lead 60-55 at half behind 21 points from Jayson Tatum. Pacers piled up 38 points in the paint – 8:07 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tatum has been scoring far too easily in the paint. He’s 7 for 10 there with a game-high 21pts.
Mathurin got a try at him this quarter. But Tatum has been the difference.
Pacers just 2 for 11 from 3. – 8:03 PM
Tatum has been scoring far too easily in the paint. He’s 7 for 10 there with a game-high 21pts.
Mathurin got a try at him this quarter. But Tatum has been the difference.
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
11-2 run for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum’s cooking with 21 points. – 8:02 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tatum’s gameplan has been to work Mathurin down to the post then use hesis or up and unders to get to the rim. It’s been working since the opening tip. – 8:02 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum’s shot there was one of the first forced looks of the night for Boston. Rob in position to rebound and immediately hits Grant for a dunk. 51-48 BOS – 7:58 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
That drive from Grant is exactly what he’s supposed to do. He made a read and attacked, the rim was closed off so he passed it, and it worked around to Tatum for the drive and foul. Grant made that play happen – 7:41 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
A 13-point first quarter for Jayson Tatum gives him a career-high scoring year, and moves him 13 points away from a top 10 single season in Celtics history. pic.twitter.com/0a3jx43X2T – 7:39 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Horford pats himself on the chest after slipping a low, risky pass to Tatum before the buzzer, but Tatum picked it up and finished at the buzzer. Big score. 34-32 after 1. #Celtics shoot 14/23 FG, 5/9 3PT. 1/4 FT – 7:37 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics up 34-32 after the first quarter on the Pacers. Jayson Tatum with 13 points. Tyrese Haliburton already with 6 points and 7 assists. – 7:37 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Another great screening game for Horford. Noticed him jam Nesmith on a down screen for Tatum earlier and just completely freed him up for a driving layup on that last play. #Celtics up 32-28. – 7:34 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Great start for Jayson Tatum so far: 11 points on 5-8 shooting, 1-2 from 3. Getting to the bucket with ease and has 8 points in the paint already. – 7:34 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Wow Jaylen Brown threw that alley-oop to Rob up to the ceiling. – 7:25 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Jaylen, White, Horford, Tatum with four 3-pointers in a row. Tatum’s the only one that touched any rim. – 7:16 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Pacers at Celtics – TD Garden – March 24, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Indiana – Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner
OUT: Boston: Brogdon, Pritchard, Gallinari
Indiana: Duarte pic.twitter.com/dSVOmVEg3N – 6:44 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Interesting starting lineup twist. Bennedict Mathurin in for Hield. Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner. Boston -Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford. – 6:41 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Did you know, Jayson Tatum is averaging 36 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists against the #Pacers this season.
@DKSportsbook has JT at -120 odds to score over 30.5 points tonight back home on the parquet.
Tatum, btw, still leads the #NBA in total points scored with 2,044. – 1:16 PM
Did you know, Jayson Tatum is averaging 36 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists against the #Pacers this season.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New #Celtics mailbag features a few Jaylen Brown future hypotheticals along with a closer look at the team’s unsettled draft pick situation for June masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 11:03 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics Lab 177: On Boston’s looming seeding battle with the Bucks and Jaylen Brown’s future with Dalton Sell celticswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/23/nba… via @thecelticswire – 10:24 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
☘️🎙️ NEW CELTICS TALK POD ☘️🎙️
How are we feeling after the Celtics finish road trip strong in Sacramento? @cgasper needs to see more. Plus, some thoughts on Jaylen Brown.
🎧 bit.ly/CelticsTalk
📺 youtu.be/bDJCMvW2CNE pic.twitter.com/kzRRs9McRa – 8:18 AM
☘️🎙️ NEW CELTICS TALK POD ☘️🎙️
How are we feeling after the Celtics finish road trip strong in Sacramento? @cgasper needs to see more. Plus, some thoughts on Jaylen Brown.
More on this storyline
Jaylen Brown: “It’s the beginning of Ramadan. So definitely being in better spirits. Trying to be… I guess… Smile more a little bit. Just to come out and show your enthusiasm and love for the game. I get that a lot if I don’t smile enough.” -via Twitter @hoopshype / March 25, 2023
Sirius XM NBA: “Maybe Jaylen [Brown] wants the opportunity to be ‘the guy'” Paul Pierce is not sure about Jaylen Brown’s future @paulpierce34 | @TheFrankIsola | @Scalabrine pic.twitter.com/VODUptlHqx -via Twitter @SiriusXMNBA / March 24, 2023
With Jaylen Brown, there’s no doubt that all of this chatter was coming from outside the organization since it obviously serves the Celtics no good to feed into any of it. The contrast in his remarks is an interesting point to and something I’ll be asking him to clarify at some point as well. With that said, Brown has every right to feel the way he does based on how much his name has been thrown around in the last few years at various points in trade deals. Each side has their reasons for how they handled it but it’s certainly a situation where some scars may remain. Whether or not those factor into his future remains to be seen. -via Booth Newspapers / March 24, 2023
“I think this year unfortunately has just taken a really ugly, nasty turn in the MVP conversation, and I think it’s really turned a lot of people off, including him,” Michael Malone said of Nikola Jokic. “And what’s happening now is there’s so many guys that could win the MVP this year — great candidates. Joel Embiid is a great candidate. Luka Doncic is a great candidate. Jayson Tatum — whoever you want to put in that mix, those are all deserving. But what happens in today’s society is that everybody — it’s like when I was a college coach — all the negative recruiting, it’s not promoting my guy, it’s ripping down every other guy. And that’s just ridiculous.” -via ahnfiredigital.com / March 23, 2023
“This game — as Adam Silver told us at the All-Star break — the game is in a great spot. The league’s in a great spot. We have great players. Celebrate them. Don’t criticize. Don’t tear them down. Build them all up, and whoever wins it, good for them. And that’s one thing that’s been really disappointing this year with the whole MVP conversation and all the hot takes. It’s really just gotten ugly and nasty, and I really don’t care for it.” -via ahnfiredigital.com / March 23, 2023
Puzzled, Brown placed a three-way call to Stevens and Tatum. During that discussion, Stevens says he assured Brown that the guard wasn’t going anywhere. “You just have to have a direct conversation,” Stevens tells me of the meeting. “And you just have to be able to say, ‘This is what’s real. This is where we are. Obviously, you and Jayson are the two guys that we’ve built the whole roster around. And our every expectation is for us to come and compete together and try to be two games better than we were last year.’” -via The Ringer / March 22, 2023