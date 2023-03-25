Live stream: Jazz 10, Kings 16

The Utah Jazz (35-38) play against the Sacramento Kings (44-29) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 25, 2023
Utah Jazz 10, Sacramento Kings 16 (Q1 06:19)
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Sabonis remembers Monday night. He’s going at Walker Kessler with vigor – 10:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis is in attack mode. He’s going at Walker Kessler non-stop in the post in the first 5 minutes. He’s up to 7 points and 3 rebounds. – 10:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray triple. That’s No. 179 on the season. He needs 8 more to tie Donovan Mitchell’s rookie record of 187. – 10:15 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Keegan Murray hits his 179th 3-pointer of the season. He needs nine more to break Donovan Mitchell’s rookie record. – 10:14 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis answers Walker Kesslers bucket with one of his own to start the scoring for Sacramento. 2-2. – 10:11 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
THE UTAH JAZZ AND THE SACRAMENTO KINGS ARRRRRREEEEEEEEEEEE STAAAARRRRTTTTTTIIIINNNGGGGGGGGG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/mpPY0efCU9 – 10:09 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
ready to start the night on a good note 👑
ready to start the night on a good note 👑
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Here come the Kings on what could be a historic night in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/AeJ8qu3dsW – 9:48 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @Davion Mitchell
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/gUbdPXfc0Z – 9:43 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
This is Kelly (@kuroemonba), he’s come to Sacramento all the way from Japan to watch the Kings. He hosts a podcast covering Australian players, especially @matthewdelly.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jazz fans: you considering Julian Strawther with your third pick? – 9:33 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nightly questionable decisions on their way for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership. Sabonis vs. Kessler is turning into a battle. Murray has quietly been bumping up his overall stats and Monk should get more assist opportunity with Fox out
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton (hip) pregame.
OUT tonight vs. #76ers.
#Suns at #Jazz on Monday. pic.twitter.com/szMjF34Vok – 9:18 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“She’s got a chance to sit in that lead seat for somebody someday.”
🎙 Coach Brown shares his praises for Assistant Coach Lindsey Harding’s work ethic and professionalism. #WomensEmpowermentMonth pic.twitter.com/PyVi19nays – 9:15 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Updated Injury Report vs. Utah Jazz – 3/25:
De’Aaron Fox (Right Hamstring Soreness) – OUT – 8:57 PM
Updated Injury Report vs. Utah Jazz – 3/25:
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Mike Brown is asked about what it would mean to him to earn NBA’s Coach of the Year in his first season with Sacramento. In typical Mike Brown fashion, credits those around him and says it would be celebrated more by the city and the Kings organization. pic.twitter.com/vSlmNuxREn – 8:55 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Utah Jazz – 3/25:
De’Aaron Fox (Right Hamstring Soreness) – OUT – 8:55 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings coach Mike Brown talks about holding out De’Aaron Fox of tonight’s game as a precaution, how hard it is to sell him sitting tonight, Davion Mitchell stepping in and Keegan Murray on the defensive end. pic.twitter.com/WvScr6gZ2V – 8:47 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Coach Brown has chosen to sit De’Aaron Fox out tonight vs. the Jazz as a precaution due to his injury last night. – 8:40 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Mike Brown talks about Keegan Murray being targeted on defense and how his development is a trial by fire. pic.twitter.com/mKxdQ0P3ZJ – 8:36 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Mike Brown says he has 5 coaches on his staff that could be head coaches in the NBA.
Brown also says the Coach of the Year recognition should go to the Kings medical & performance staff for how well they’ve done to keep the team healthy & on the floor. – 8:30 PM
Mike Brown says he has 5 coaches on his staff that could be head coaches in the NBA.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Obviously Davion Mitchell is next man up, Kings coach Mike Brown says it was his call to hold De’Aaron Fox out tonight as simply a precaution – 8:22 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Mike Brown says De’Aaron Fox is OUT tonight. Brown says he’s holding Fox out for precautionary reasons. – 8:20 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox (hamstring) is out vs. the Jazz tonight. Mike Brown says that’s “more precautionary than anything else.” – 8:20 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Ahead of tonight’s game, pls enjoy Coach Hardy mic’d up during our last game against the Kings 🎙
Tipoff in 2 hours on @ATTSportsNetRM 📺 pic.twitter.com/d1BXPejtGm – 8:05 PM
Ahead of tonight’s game, pls enjoy Coach Hardy mic’d up during our last game against the Kings 🎙
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Here’s Rudy Gay for @MG_Schindler.
Lots of variety! Thought he might have veered into stretch-big territory but it didn’t quite happen. pic.twitter.com/r5V4zeb5hb – 7:51 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Isaiah Mucius, in 6 minutes off the bench, has 9 points on (4/6) which are a season-high! #THEENGINE His guy Kris Dunn would be proud! (@ZekeMucius) – 7:45 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He’s not Klay Thompson…but he plays a little bit like Klay Thompson”
@TheFrankIsola and @Scalabrine revisit the Donovan Mitchell trade and like what Utah got with Ochai Agbaji
@youngoch | @utahjazz | #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/kW0OQuVfzU – 7:42 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joe Ingles and Khris Middleton are both available and expected to play for the Bucks tonight. Ingles played last night in Utah; Middleton did not. – 7:39 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Lovering played for Utah Prospects on the adidas circuit, so there’s your local connection.
Utah has a bunch more work to do in the portal, but that’s a start, especially if the player he looked like in the NIT against Utah Valley keeps showing up.
Two years to play. – 7:03 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Colorado transfer Lawson Lovering has committed to Utah.
That addresses some size for the Utes. – 6:56 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Tickets are still available for Equality in Action Night on 𝘔𝘖𝘕𝘋𝘈𝘠 🗓
Performances by @DavidArchie & @EjMichels + T-shirt proceeds benefiting @equalityutah 🫶 – 6:30 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The final nine games for Portland:
OKC
NOP
SAC
SAC
at MIN
at MEM
at SAS
at LAC
GSW
Those are all likely wins for the opponent, which is relevant to the Rockets and the LAC pick. POR at SAS on 4/6 will be interesting. – 6:20 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
De’Aaron Fox isn’t the biggest college basketball fan 😳
(via @Matt George) pic.twitter.com/F33YIq4OyD – 6:12 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Can tonight be THE night?
We’ll be LIVE for NIGHT CHAT following Kings-Jazz:
youtube.com/watch?v=YwCfuf… pic.twitter.com/pLjI2y8rba – 4:55 PM
Can tonight be THE night?
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Jazz have pulled the plug on most of their players tonight, including Markkanen, Clarkson, Sexton and Gay. All are out. pic.twitter.com/qrDiHMbMm4 – 4:37 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
When it comes to the NFL, NHL, MLB and NBA, there is no franchise with a longer playoff drought than the 17-year Sacramento Kings nightmare. While a lot has to fall in place for it to end for the Kings tonight at home, Sacramento is prime for a possible DOCO party with a lit beam pic.twitter.com/jdyRAf2iRr – 4:28 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, and Rudy Gay all remain OUT for the Jazz against the Kings tonight. – 4:04 PM
