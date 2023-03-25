Live stream: Jazz 10, Kings 16

The Utah Jazz (35-38) play against the Sacramento Kings (44-29) at Golden 1 Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 25, 2023

Utah Jazz 10, Sacramento Kings 16 (Q1 06:19)

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Sabonis remembers Monday night. He’s going at Walker Kessler with vigor – Sabonis remembers Monday night. He’s going at Walker Kessler with vigor – 10:17 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Domantas Sabonis is in attack mode. He’s going at Walker Kessler non-stop in the post in the first 5 minutes. He’s up to 7 points and 3 rebounds. – Domantas Sabonis is in attack mode. He’s going at Walker Kessler non-stop in the post in the first 5 minutes. He’s up to 7 points and 3 rebounds. – 10:17 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Keegan Murray triple. That’s No. 179 on the season. He needs 8 more to tie Donovan Mitchell’s rookie record of 187. – Keegan Murray triple. That’s No. 179 on the season. He needs 8 more to tie Donovan Mitchell’s rookie record of 187. – 10:15 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Keegan Murray hits his 179th 3-pointer of the season. He needs nine more to break Donovan Mitchell’s rookie record. – Keegan Murray hits his 179th 3-pointer of the season. He needs nine more to break Donovan Mitchell’s rookie record. – 10:14 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Sabonis answers Walker Kesslers bucket with one of his own to start the scoring for Sacramento. 2-2. – Sabonis answers Walker Kesslers bucket with one of his own to start the scoring for Sacramento. 2-2. – 10:11 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

THE UTAH JAZZ AND THE SACRAMENTO KINGS ARRRRRREEEEEEEEEEEE STAAAARRRRTTTTTTIIIINNNGGGGGGGGG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

ready to start the night on a good note 👑

ready to start the night on a good note 👑
@mybonney Tunnel Cam #PaidPartnership

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Here come the Kings on what could be a historic night in Sacramento.

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

This is Kelly (@kuroemonba), he’s come to Sacramento all the way from Japan to watch the Kings. He hosts a podcast covering Australian players, especially @matthewdelly.

This is Kelly (@kuroemonba), he's come to Sacramento all the way from Japan to watch the Kings. He hosts a podcast covering Australian players, especially @matthewdelly.
He & his lovely wife are here as part of their honeymoon too. If you see them, give them a Sacramento welcome

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Jazz fans: you considering Julian Strawther with your third pick? – Jazz fans: you considering Julian Strawther with your third pick? – 9:33 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Nightly questionable decisions on their way for tonight's Prize Picks partnership. Sabonis vs. Kessler is turning into a battle. Murray has quietly been bumping up his overall stats and Monk should get more assist opportunity with Fox out

DEPOSIT MATCH: pic.twitter.com/L5aNpDHpuT – 9:20 PM Nightly questionable decisions on their way for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership. Sabonis vs. Kessler is turning into a battle. Murray has quietly been bumping up his overall stats and Monk should get more assist opportunity with Fox outDEPOSIT MATCH: bit.ly/KINGSBEATPrize…

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

“She’s got a chance to sit in that lead seat for somebody someday.”



"She's got a chance to sit in that lead seat for somebody someday."
🎙 Coach Brown shares his praises for Assistant Coach Lindsey Harding's work ethic and professionalism. #WomensEmpowermentMonth

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Updated Injury Report vs. Utah Jazz – 3/25:

De’Aaron Fox (Right Hamstring Soreness) – OUT – Updated Injury Report vs. Utah Jazz – 3/25:De’Aaron Fox (Right Hamstring Soreness) – OUT – 8:57 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Mike Brown is asked about what it would mean to him to earn NBA’s Coach of the Year in his first season with Sacramento. In typical Mike Brown fashion, credits those around him and says it would be celebrated more by the city and the Kings organization. 8:55 PM Mike Brown is asked about what it would mean to him to earn NBA’s Coach of the Year in his first season with Sacramento. In typical Mike Brown fashion, credits those around him and says it would be celebrated more by the city and the Kings organization. pic.twitter.com/vSlmNuxREn

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings coach Mike Brown talks about holding out De’Aaron Fox of tonight’s game as a precaution, how hard it is to sell him sitting tonight, Davion Mitchell stepping in and Keegan Murray on the defensive end. 8:47 PM Kings coach Mike Brown talks about holding out De’Aaron Fox of tonight’s game as a precaution, how hard it is to sell him sitting tonight, Davion Mitchell stepping in and Keegan Murray on the defensive end. pic.twitter.com/WvScr6gZ2V

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Coach Brown has chosen to sit De’Aaron Fox out tonight vs. the Jazz as a precaution due to his injury last night. – Coach Brown has chosen to sit De’Aaron Fox out tonight vs. the Jazz as a precaution due to his injury last night. – 8:40 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Mike Brown talks about Keegan Murray being targeted on defense and how his development is a trial by fire. 8:36 PM Mike Brown talks about Keegan Murray being targeted on defense and how his development is a trial by fire. pic.twitter.com/mKxdQ0P3ZJ

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Mike Brown says he has 5 coaches on his staff that could be head coaches in the NBA.

Brown also says the Coach of the Year recognition should go to the Kings medical & performance staff for how well they’ve done to keep the team healthy & on the floor. – Mike Brown says he has 5 coaches on his staff that could be head coaches in the NBA.Brown also says the Coach of the Year recognition should go to the Kings medical & performance staff for how well they’ve done to keep the team healthy & on the floor. – 8:30 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Obviously Davion Mitchell is next man up, Kings coach Mike Brown says it was his call to hold De’Aaron Fox out tonight as simply a precaution – Obviously Davion Mitchell is next man up, Kings coach Mike Brown says it was his call to hold De’Aaron Fox out tonight as simply a precaution – 8:22 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Mike Brown says De’Aaron Fox is OUT tonight. Brown says he’s holding Fox out for precautionary reasons. – Mike Brown says De’Aaron Fox is OUT tonight. Brown says he’s holding Fox out for precautionary reasons. – 8:20 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

De’Aaron Fox (hamstring) is out vs. the Jazz tonight. Mike Brown says that’s “more precautionary than anything else.” – De’Aaron Fox (hamstring) is out vs. the Jazz tonight. Mike Brown says that’s “more precautionary than anything else.” – 8:20 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings coach Mike Brown says De’Aaron Fox is out. – Kings coach Mike Brown says De’Aaron Fox is out. – 8:19 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Ahead of tonight’s game, pls enjoy Coach Hardy mic’d up during our last game against the Kings 🎙

Ahead of tonight's game, pls enjoy Coach Hardy mic'd up during our last game against the Kings 🎙
Tipoff in 2 hours on @ATTSportsNetRM 📺

Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper

Here’s Rudy Gay for @MG_Schindler.

Lots of variety! Thought he might have veered into stretch-big territory but it didn’t quite happen. 7:51 PM Here’s Rudy Gay for @MG_Schindler.Lots of variety! Thought he might have veered into stretch-big territory but it didn’t quite happen. pic.twitter.com/r5V4zeb5hb

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Isaiah Mucius, in 6 minutes off the bench, has 9 points on (4/6) which are a season-high! #THEENGINE His guy Kris Dunn would be proud! (@ZekeMucius)

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“He’s not Klay Thompson…but he plays a little bit like Klay Thompson”

@TheFrankIsola and @Scalabrine revisit the Donovan Mitchell trade and like what Utah got with Ochai Agbaji

@youngoch | @utahjazz | pic.twitter.com/kW0OQuVfzU – 7:42 PM “He’s not Klay Thompson…but he plays a little bit like Klay Thompson”@TheFrankIsola and @Scalabrine revisit the Donovan Mitchell trade and like what Utah got with Ochai Agbaji@youngoch | @utahjazz | #TakeNote

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Joe Ingles and Khris Middleton are both available and expected to play for the Bucks tonight. Ingles played last night in Utah; Middleton did not. – Joe Ingles and Khris Middleton are both available and expected to play for the Bucks tonight. Ingles played last night in Utah; Middleton did not. – 7:39 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Lovering played for Utah Prospects on the adidas circuit, so there’s your local connection.

Utah has a bunch more work to do in the portal, but that’s a start, especially if the player he looked like in the NIT against Utah Valley keeps showing up.

Two years to play. – Lovering played for Utah Prospects on the adidas circuit, so there’s your local connection.Utah has a bunch more work to do in the portal, but that’s a start, especially if the player he looked like in the NIT against Utah Valley keeps showing up.Two years to play. – 7:03 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Colorado transfer Lawson Lovering has committed to Utah.

That addresses some size for the Utes. – Colorado transfer Lawson Lovering has committed to Utah.That addresses some size for the Utes. – 6:56 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

The final nine games for Portland:

OKC

NOP

SAC

SAC

at MIN

at MEM

at SAS

at LAC

GSW

Those are all likely wins for the opponent, which is relevant to the Rockets and the LAC pick. POR at SAS on 4/6 will be interesting. – The final nine games for Portland:OKCNOPSACSACat MINat MEMat SASat LACGSWThose are all likely wins for the opponent, which is relevant to the Rockets and the LAC pick. POR at SAS on 4/6 will be interesting. – 6:20 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Can tonight be THE night?

We’ll be LIVE for NIGHT CHAT following Kings-Jazz:

Can tonight be THE night?
We'll be LIVE for NIGHT CHAT following Kings-Jazz:

James Ham @James_HamNBA

The Jazz have pulled the plug on most of their players tonight, including Markkanen, Clarkson, Sexton and Gay. All are out.

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

When it comes to the NFL, NHL, MLB and NBA, there is no franchise with a longer playoff drought than the 17-year Sacramento Kings nightmare. While a lot has to fall in place for it to end for the Kings tonight at home, Sacramento is prime for a possible DOCO party with a lit beam