Jazz vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

March 25, 2023

By |

The Utah Jazz play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center

The Utah Jazz are spending $4,225,712 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $3,109,627 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 25, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSCA
Away TV: ATTSN-RM
Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
Away Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What's the buzz on Twitter?

Matt George
@MattGeorgeSAC
1 AM at the Golden 1 Center, just reflecting. Sacramento is so close to breaking the longest playoff drought in NBA history.
The world isn’t ready for Sac-Town’s noise. But they will hear it anyway. #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/sV1vilKuou4:17 AM

Dave Mason
@DeuceMason
Anyone up this late? Or maybe its early when you see this?
Either way, dropped a NEW podcast on the Kings win over the Suns.
🔊: bit.ly/3K7ASEQ
📺: bit.ly/40x9RA3 pic.twitter.com/kdpclVJ0QV3:54 AM

Matt George
@MattGeorgeSAC
👑NEW LOCKED ON KINGS POD👑
🏀Kings beat the Suns with the help of their fans.
🏀Kevin Huerter explodes for 29 in his return.
🏀Good news about the injured De’Aaron Fox.
💻youtu.be/WjlSJEvcGYs
🎙️bit.ly/LOKPODS pic.twitter.com/Eda6pmPADo3:45 AM

BasketNews
@BasketNews_com
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic and 🇱🇹 Domantas Sabonis are the only two players in the NBA with 500 REB & 500 AST 😮

, ,

