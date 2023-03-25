Jazz vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Utah Jazz play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center
The Utah Jazz are spending $4,225,712 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $3,109,627 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 25, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSCA
Away TV: ATTSN-RM
Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
Away Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@MattGeorgeSAC
1 AM at the Golden 1 Center, just reflecting. Sacramento is so close to breaking the longest playoff drought in NBA history.
The world isn’t ready for Sac-Town’s noise. But they will hear it anyway. #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/sV1vilKuou – 4:17 AM
@DeuceMason
Anyone up this late? Or maybe its early when you see this?
Either way, dropped a NEW podcast on the Kings win over the Suns.


@MattGeorgeSAC
👑NEW LOCKED ON KINGS POD👑
🏀Kings beat the Suns with the help of their fans.
🏀Kevin Huerter explodes for 29 in his return.
🏀Good news about the injured De’Aaron Fox.


@BasketNews_com
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic and 🇱🇹 Domantas Sabonis are the only two players in the NBA with 500 REB & 500 AST 😮 pic.twitter.com/oC9Uyt2L25 – 3:38 AM