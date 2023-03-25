Jock Landale sued for alleged assault

Phoenix Suns big man Jock Landale has been sued by his former schoolmate. According to The Herald Sun, the Australian basketball player is being taken to court by Max Jones, the son of famous Aussie Rules player Sam Newman.
Source: BasketNews
Source: BasketNews
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Phoenix Suns big man Jock Landale has been taken to court in Australia.
The player is being sued for an alleged assault that happened over 10 years ago 🤯
basketnews.com/news-187240-jo… – 3:31 PM
Phoenix Suns big man Jock Landale has been taken to court in Australia.
The player is being sued for an alleged assault that happened over 10 years ago 🤯
basketnews.com/news-187240-jo… – 3:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Wasting big scoring nights off the bench from Terrence Ross, Jock Landale AND T.J. Warren on the same night is regrettable. Still can’t believe how bad that 3rd quarter was – 12:08 AM
Wasting big scoring nights off the bench from Terrence Ross, Jock Landale AND T.J. Warren on the same night is regrettable. Still can’t believe how bad that 3rd quarter was – 12:08 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Jock Landale after tying his season high 17 points now heads to the locker room after getting struck in the face. – 11:44 PM
Jock Landale after tying his season high 17 points now heads to the locker room after getting struck in the face. – 11:44 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings close the first half looking a lot more like themselves, despite a lot of frustrating basketball witnessed inside Golden 1 Center. Suns lead 67-56. Domantas Sabonis with 16, De’Aaron Fox with 11 for Sac. PHX led by Devin Booker’s 15, 14 from Jock Landale. – 11:06 PM
Kings close the first half looking a lot more like themselves, despite a lot of frustrating basketball witnessed inside Golden 1 Center. Suns lead 67-56. Domantas Sabonis with 16, De’Aaron Fox with 11 for Sac. PHX led by Devin Booker’s 15, 14 from Jock Landale. – 11:06 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Jock Landale’s season high is 17 points. That could be in jeopardy tonight vs. Kings (career high is 26). He’s already up to 12 on 6/7 shooting. Chris Paul setting him up brilliantly and Kings with no answer. CP3 with 9 assists. 48-38 Suns 6:33 2nd. – 10:52 PM
Jock Landale’s season high is 17 points. That could be in jeopardy tonight vs. Kings (career high is 26). He’s already up to 12 on 6/7 shooting. Chris Paul setting him up brilliantly and Kings with no answer. CP3 with 9 assists. 48-38 Suns 6:33 2nd. – 10:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jock Landale told us on @PHNX_Suns a few weeks ago he felt like he was playing some of his best basketball since Kevin Durant joined the squad. Nice to see him continue that with some of these stretches he’s had lately – 10:48 PM
Jock Landale told us on @PHNX_Suns a few weeks ago he felt like he was playing some of his best basketball since Kevin Durant joined the squad. Nice to see him continue that with some of these stretches he’s had lately – 10:48 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I think we can start to expect seeing this type of Jock Landale spurt now every few games. He’s provided a dozen or so of ’em in the last six weeks. Playing his best basketball of the year at the right time. – 10:45 PM
I think we can start to expect seeing this type of Jock Landale spurt now every few games. He’s provided a dozen or so of ’em in the last six weeks. Playing his best basketball of the year at the right time. – 10:45 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Anthony Davis sent a limo for Jock Landale tonight. “Make sure he gets to the game in one piece, I’m gonna wear him out!” – 12:00 AM
Anthony Davis sent a limo for Jock Landale tonight. “Make sure he gets to the game in one piece, I’m gonna wear him out!” – 12:00 AM
More on this storyline
The incident happened on February 7th, 2013, the plaintiff writes. Jones alleges that Landale forced him to the ground and attacked him. Notably, Landale is said to have repeatedly jumped on Jones’ lower stomach to the beat of a song. The incident caused him to undergo a discectomy and remove the damaged discs in his spine a week later, Jones claims in the writ obtained by the news outlet. -via BasketNews / March 25, 2023
He alleges he was punched in the stomach and suffered serious injuries as a result of the attack. He also alleges that he had discs removed from his spine following the incident. “The incident constituted a battery at common law for which the second defendant (Jock Landale) is directly liable,” the writ — first obtained by the Herald Sun — alleges. “As a result of the incident and the injuries caused by the incident, the plaintiff’s ability to concentrate and study was prejudiced.” -via 7NEWS.com.au / March 22, 2023