Kawhi Leonard loving Russell Westbrook so far

For his part, Leonard seems to be loving the impact of Westbrook on the team since the latter arrived in LA as a big-name free-agent signing after the NBA trade deadline. So much so, that Kawhi had nothing but praise for his new teammate: “Just having a Hall-of-Fame point guard on the floor. He brings energy to the team, he brings pace… He plays both ends of the floor, he rebounds the ball… He’s been doing a great job,” Kawhi said, via ClutchPoints’ Clippers reporter Tomer Azarly.
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Best NBA alumnus of each Elite Eight school bracket:
Kawhi Leonard beats Paul Silas
Mitch Richmond beats Clemon Johnson*
Kevin Durant beats Rick Barry
John Stockton beats Ray Allen
Kawhi Leonard beats Mitch Richmond
Kevin Durant beats John Stockton
Kawhi vs. KD??? – 12:49 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
New ‘That’s OD’ on what was up with AD on the bench when LeBron broke the record, PG’s injury and the next steps, will surging Kawhi continue to load manage back to backs, Jaylen Brown’s dilemma and best and worst 90s jersey w/ @Dave McMenamin youtu.be/jh-fejqOQV0 – 12:06 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Kawhi Leonard must’ve left a bottle of Kawhi’s Secret Stuff in the home locker room last night. – 11:07 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
I hope someone from San Diego State does the Kawhi Leonard laugh in the postgame presser – 9:14 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kawhi seeing San Diego State beat No. 1 Alabama 😄 pic.twitter.com/3X5t98gWQP – 8:59 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
.@KendrickPerkins is very impressed with Kawhi’s recent form 👀💪
.@KendrickPerkins is very impressed with Kawhi’s recent form 👀💪
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic
This miniseries in LA was an inflection point of 2019 Paul George/Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trade.
SGA is now the better and ascending player.
But Clippers got PG to get Kawhi + give themselves title chance. Will OKC do the same for SGA?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
To the starters’ credit, they got better as the game progressed — before not being needed in 4th quarter.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Last night, Clippers starting lineup of Westbrook/Gordon/Leonard/Morris/Zubac was outscored 51-44 in 20 minutes.
All other LAC lineups outscored Thunder by 83-54 in 28 minutes.
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Kawhi Leonard’s path looks a lot like Middleton’s especially wrt the pattern of increasing on-ball and playmaking rates. pic.twitter.com/iLFN1Agi6h – 11:45 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Josh Giddey on Kawhi Leonard: “He drew too much attention. Guys were getting sucked into it, they were spraying it out, hitting threes. When they made that run, we had to put a stop to that at the start of the fourth. But they blew the game open” pic.twitter.com/zvaKl4gI3R – 10:21 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
last night kawhi had 32 points (13-15 shooting!), 6 boards, 6 assists, 4 steals, and didn’t play the last 9 minutes – 8:14 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Westbrook was asked about his “fresh start” with LAC:
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Russell Westbrook postgame says playing with the pace they hit Thursday is what the Clippers need to keep doing with PG out. pic.twitter.com/b2Jcg98fJ1 – 1:35 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Russell Westbrook on his play and leadership approach without Paul George pic.twitter.com/aOXOBNxSZN – 1:10 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook: 24 points, 8/13 FGs, both 2nd-most with Clippers (27 points, 12/16 FGs on March 3 at Sacramento) – 12:51 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Westbrook tonight:
24 PTS
7 AST
2 3P
Clippers are 6-2 over their last 8 games. pic.twitter.com/5svjegctyQ – 12:44 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook drills a 3 and Clippers go up 114-89 onOKC with 5:52 left. With OKC playing tomorrow night against the Lakers, might not be long before OKC goes to its bench. Clippers have drilled 17-of-34 from behind arc. – 12:33 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook hits his 2nd 3, LA’s SEVENTEENTH, and this is a wrap.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 3Q: Clippers 92, Thunder 80
SGA – 30 points
Giddey – 16 points
JDub – 14 points
Kawhi – 30 points, 6 rebounds
Westbrook – 19 points, 5 assists – 12:19 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook with an and-one through Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ahead of the mandatory timeout with 6:59 left in 3rd quarter. It’s already the 3rd and-one of quarter, second by Russ.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Smiles from SGA and Westbrook after Westbrook drew that last foul. – 11:59 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Thunder 54, Clippers 54
SGA – 19 points
JDub – 11 points
Giddey – 7 points
Kawhi – 15 points
Westbrook – 13 points, 4 assists
Mann – 9 points – 11:35 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Russell Westbrook has been telegraphed some passes tonight, leading to turnovers. Westbrook has four of LAC’s nine. – 11:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook got Bones miss, drew LBF on Isaiah Joe, and got helped up by Clippers trainer Jasen Powell.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bones is basically in the Norm role. He’s the 2 next to Westbrook and SF Terance Mann – 11:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Thunder used a 7-0 run to take an 18-11 lead.
6:20 left in opening quarter. Thunder have made 77.8% FGs, Clippers 62.5%. Russell Westbrook is only Clipper to attempt a 3 (a corner miss) or free throws (a split). – 10:52 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 3/23
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Eric Gordon
Russell Westbrook
OKC
Luguentz Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Josh Giddey
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 10:09 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Clippers starters:
Russell Westbrook
Eric Gordon
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac – 10:05 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Good stuff here from Mark Daigneault.
When asked if SGA likes playing the Clippers, Daigneault compared SGA to Russell Westbrook: pic.twitter.com/0cB0HjCzMZ – 9:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Terance Mann’s breakdown of how 2nd half went vs Thunder:
– could have been better defensively (T Mann was supposed to be Russell Westbrook’s relief on Shai duty)
– offense needs to attack paint better in 4th quarters (LAC 4th quarter scoring has dropped 3 straight games) pic.twitter.com/3JcRaTPgeA – 1:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
And if Nicolas Batum is the other starter with Westbrook, Leonard, Morris, Zubac
That means Robert Covington would be backup 4 next to Plumlee, keeping Gordon and Mann in 2nd unit. Powell would come back with that group.
Basically, EG for spacing. Or Nico to mirror wing size. – 9:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
11 Clippers expected to be active Thursday:
– Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, Russell Westbrook, Marcus Morris Sr., Eric Gordon
– Terance Mann, Mason Plumlee, Nicolas Batum
– Robert Covington, Bones Hyland, Amir Coffey – 8:52 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Who did Joel Channel with this yoyo fake? Rondo? Westbrook? Harden? pic.twitter.com/QqynvVqLB9 – 8:34 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
extremely interesting couple of weeks for russell westbrook. given the norm injury, too, the clippers suddenly need him way more than they ever thought/hoped they would – 2:45 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Is there a new main villain in the NBA? 😈
Most technical fouls the last four seasons:
▪️ 2022-23: Dillon Brooks (18)
▪️ 2021-22: Trae Young (19)
▪️ 2020-21: Dwight Howard (18)
▪️ 19-20: Russell Westbrook (16) pic.twitter.com/gIMPlfAE2o – 2:02 PM
