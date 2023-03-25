Kyrie Irving responds to boos: 'If the fans wanna change places, then hey, be my guest'

Tim MacMahon: Kyrie Irving on boos in Dallas: “So what? … You obviously want to play well, but you it’s only five people on the court that can play for Dallas Mavericks. If the fans wanna change places, then hey, be my guest. Got years of work ahead to be great enough to be on this level.”
Source: Twitter @espn_macmahon
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
Being at Peace is a gift that still comes with its beautiful Challenges. Even miracles take patience.
I gotta stay poised and maintain a growth mindset.
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kyrie Irving on boos in Dallas: “So what? … You obviously want to play well, but you it’s only five people on the court that can play for Dallas Mavericks. If the fans wanna change places, then hey, be my guest. Got years of work ahead to be great enough to be on this level.” – 12:15 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka and Kyrie are 3-7 as a duo.
The Mavs are currently out of the play in. pic.twitter.com/GybSVNmwlm – 10:53 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
The Mavs are 3-7 with both Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving in uniform after tonight’s loss (at home & w/ a rest advantage) to the … [checks notes] .. Hornets.
All 7 losses have been within 5 points in the last 5 minutes (though this one only got to within 5 in the final minute). – 10:53 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Is it possible that this Kyrie Irving trade yields such disastrous results that it costs Dallas Kyrie and Luka? – 10:51 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
So the Mavs with Kyrie and Luka are losing by double digits to the Hornets’ C squad? – 10:44 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
A flurry of boos greet the Mavericks after they fall behind by 18 to short-handed Charlotte at home in a vital game in the West playoff chase.
Dallas would fall to 3-7 with both Luka and Kyrie in uniform if the hosts can’t turn this around in a hurry. Quarter and a half left. – 10:09 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
It’s not just the shot making, but the game is clearly slowing down for JT Thor. Not sure he has the patience there to take that shot over Kyrie earlier this season – 9:25 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Amazing that, starting with Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks have begun attacking the rim. They have pulled themselves back into the game because of it, down 53-41. – 9:24 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Starters for the Mavs tonight – Luka, Kyrie, Bullock, Kleber and Powell. Tipoff vs the Hornets coming up in mins on BSSW – 8:39 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, Kleber, Powell, Irving, Doncic
CHA starters: Hayward, Washington, Richards, Smith, Mykhailiuk – 8:14 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Kidd on Luka-Kyrie together for the 1st time since March 8: “The last couple days have been good for the two of them to work on the floor. . .There’s no better time to get those two back. We understand the position we’re in. We got to have (them) healthy if we want to make a run” – 7:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd on his rotation: “Being able to have Luka and Kai out there, we have to have some consistency with their availability.” Said depth still won’t be great with Hardaway out, but “Hardy is playing great. Josh is playing great, Josh is going to come off the bench tonight.” – 7:30 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
This past year has been really impressive for the Nets. They fired Steve Nash, traded Kyrie and KD, and had a washed Ben Simmons for 42 games.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said Dennis Smith Jr. will start on Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward will start defensively against Luka Doncic. – 7:14 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Steve Clifford says Hornets will have Mark Williams back tonight and James Bouknight joined the team in Dallas from the G-League. So after finishing last night with 7 players, Charlotte will be slightly more fortified. Clifford says Dennis Smith Jr. will start and guard Irving. – 7:05 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
According to Clifford Gordon Hayward will start on Luka, Smith Jr on Kyrie Irving – 7:04 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Kyrie irving is available tonight. He missed Wednesday with a reaggravation of right foot soreness that kept him out 3 games recently. Tim Hardaway Jr is out (non-Covid illness). Mavs vs Hornets at 730p on BSSW – 6:59 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per JKidd: Kyrie is back tonight. Hardaway is out. Number that may be hard to believe: Mavs are 1-7 in games Hardaway has missed. – 6:48 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Kyrie Irving getting in his usual pregame shots before Mavericks meet Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/aninsJvtI5 – 6:03 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Irving is here and warming up, seemingly a positive sign for his suiting up. pic.twitter.com/h6jTEYNCaW – 5:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players averaging 20+ PPG on 50/40/90% since the All-Star break:
— Kyrie Irving
— Zach LaVine
— Tyrese Maxey pic.twitter.com/sMeFO0yDIe – 2:26 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
I got along with @Tim Bontemps about on today’s The Hoop Collective (with @Brian Windhorst) about as well as Kyrie Irving got along with Dillon Brooks. https://t.co/WBrTLEB9uC pic.twitter.com/GQ7Rvz4HsU – 1:23 PM
Marc Stein: It will be the first time Dallas has both Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic available to play together in 16 days. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / March 24, 2023
Marc Stein: The Mavericks say Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) will be available for tonight’s game against the Hornets. Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-Covid illness) is out. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / March 24, 2023