LeBron James upgraded to doubtful against Bulls

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James’ status has been upgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bulls, per the Lakers. His first status change since his foot injury.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Austin Reaves has ONE game with fewer than 5 free throws for the first time in almost 3 weeks and Bron says it’s time 🧿 – 7:35 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: LeBron James, out the last month with a right foot injury, has been upgraded from out to doubtful for the Lakers game against the Bulls on Sunday es.pn/3TM4MSd – 7:34 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James has been upgraded to DOUBTFUL while D’Angelo Russell is QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game: pic.twitter.com/xrKy9WHFAj – 7:11 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James (right foot soreness) upgrade to doubtful by the Lakers. D’Angelo Russell (right hip soreness) listed as questionable. – 7:10 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Made a note the other day when LeBron refuted his reported timeline (ocregister.com/2023/03/23/lak…), he’s more or less called his own number in the past. pic.twitter.com/4sBMmNS9pW – 7:04 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ injury report for tomorrow vs. Chicago: AD is probable, DLo is questionable and LeBron is doubtful. pic.twitter.com/JbVzoSTrKs – 7:02 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Lakers have upgraded LeBron James to doubtful vs. Bulls on Sunday. James appears closer to a return. – 7:00 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James’ status has been upgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bulls, per the Lakers. His first status change since his foot injury. – 7:00 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
For the first time since injuring his right foot on Feb. 26, LeBron is listed as “doubtful” instead of “out” for Sunday’s game vs. Chicago. That’s a good sign he’s nearing a return. – 6:59 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Detailed the latest on LeBron James’ possible return, Austin Reaves’ growth, Clippers injuries & more with @ColinCowherd on @TheHerd on @FS1 & @FoxSportsRadio youtu.be/yMx8GZ43Mpg pic.twitter.com/PfmF16dNs6 – 10:59 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 25 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.629
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.161
3. Luka Dončić: 15.266
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.568
5. Damian Lillard: 14.548
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.21
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.001
8. Anthony Davis: 13.152
9. LeBron James: 12.629
10. Stephen Curry: 12.499 pic.twitter.com/BbZhKaCTl1 – 9:39 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Lakers are just TWO games back of the No. 4 seed and having home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs! (I can’t believe I’m typing that with eight games left in the season.) They won tonight without LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell. This team can go on a run! pic.twitter.com/MvJrgKHXjq – 1:05 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
New ‘That’s OD’ on what was up with AD on the bench when LeBron broke the record, PG’s injury and the next steps, will surging Kawhi continue to load manage back to backs, Jaylen Brown’s dilemma and best and worst 90s jersey w/ @Dave McMenamin youtu.be/jh-fejqOQV0 – 12:06 AM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
On this road trip the Bulls are going to miss three All Stars in Damian Lillard, LeBron James and Paul George. We’re live @670TheScore – 10:03 PM
The 11-year NBA big man was fired up and seemingly irritated by another MJ-LeBron comparison, tearing the former Miami Heat point guard to shreds in an NSFW rant on The Draymond Green Show. “That s**t pissed me off… guys be on some sucka s**t,” Thompson said via The Volume. “Mario Chalmers, at one point you were probably texting LeBron to get on a team and get a job. Listen, I’m just assuming. I’m just saying, just because you didn’t get your way, how could you say that about a guy who you went to war with, who believed in you. Then you’re going to come and say no one fears LeBron. This is the best player you’ve ever been on the court with.” -via Clutch Points / March 25, 2023
After hearing Thompson’s comments, Chalmers fired back and explained his stance once again. He argued that he was simply sharing what he has heard from other players and their perspectives. The former NBA guard then proceeded to double down on his point, even using Michael Jordan as a reference. “I’m very grateful for winning a ring, I have no problem with LeBron and I’m speaking from a perspective from people in The Big 3 who played against MJ and from what others have said about LeBron. I don’t see how it’s sucka shit when you’re speaking on somebody’s feeling on someone else’s perspective,” Chalmers told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports. -via Clutch Points / March 25, 2023
“Going more into depth of my statement, you come into a Finals situation are you more fearful to face LeBron James or Michael Jordan? MJ is 6-0 in the Finals and LeBron has four rings. When I say players didn’t fear LeBron, LeBron has been beaten, MJ has not. When LeBron first came to the Heat, people saw him as a villain. But when you line up next to him, you’re actually fearful of him because he’s trying to prove people wrong.” -via Clutch Points / March 25, 2023