Luka Doncic on recent play: 'I'm just being out there. I used to have fun'

“Yeah, it’s really frustrating,” Dončić said in the postgame news conference. “I think you can see it with me on the court. Sometimes I don’t feel it’s me. I’m just being out there. I used to have fun, smiling on the court, but it’s just been frustrating…”
Source: Sports Illustrated
Source: Sports Illustrated
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Has Luka Doncic finally reached the tipping point in his persistent griping to referees? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:37 PM
Has Luka Doncic finally reached the tipping point in his persistent griping to referees? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:37 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
The Mavs’ results since the Kyrie Irving trade have obviously been disappointing, but I’ve only heard praise about his professionalism and locker room presence during his brief time in Dallas. Blaming Luka Doncic’s frustration on Irving isn’t fair or accurate. – 5:55 PM
The Mavs’ results since the Kyrie Irving trade have obviously been disappointing, but I’ve only heard praise about his professionalism and locker room presence during his brief time in Dallas. Blaming Luka Doncic’s frustration on Irving isn’t fair or accurate. – 5:55 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Trying some “let’s fix the Mavs this offseason” trades. How does this look?
Went with the “Bulls want two firsts for Caruso” story from February. Heat give up a late first to get off Duncan. Mavs get their wing.
Luka/Kyrie/Caruso/Royce/Maxi/Green/Bullock/Hardy/Powell?/Wood? pic.twitter.com/zBiakrsVQl – 3:57 PM
Trying some “let’s fix the Mavs this offseason” trades. How does this look?
Went with the “Bulls want two firsts for Caruso” story from February. Heat give up a late first to get off Duncan. Mavs get their wing.
Luka/Kyrie/Caruso/Royce/Maxi/Green/Bullock/Hardy/Powell?/Wood? pic.twitter.com/zBiakrsVQl – 3:57 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Luka Doncic expressed his frustrations following the Mavs’ loss to the Hornets last night but said they go beyond the court.
Dallas currently sits at 11th place in the Western Conference standings after losing their last three games. pic.twitter.com/pbUtiIF7pW – 10:33 AM
Luka Doncic expressed his frustrations following the Mavs’ loss to the Hornets last night but said they go beyond the court.
Dallas currently sits at 11th place in the Western Conference standings after losing their last three games. pic.twitter.com/pbUtiIF7pW – 10:33 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
After the 16-point favorite Mavs allowed the Hornets to pull off the biggest upset of the season — and the fans in Dallas booed — Luka Doncic admitted he’s as frustrated as he’s been during his five-year NBA career.
ESPN story: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:23 AM
After the 16-point favorite Mavs allowed the Hornets to pull off the biggest upset of the season — and the fans in Dallas booed — Luka Doncic admitted he’s as frustrated as he’s been during his five-year NBA career.
ESPN story: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:23 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka Doncic frustration apparent in Mavs’ loss to Hornets: ‘I used to have fun’ dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:05 AM
Luka Doncic frustration apparent in Mavs’ loss to Hornets: ‘I used to have fun’ dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:05 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 25 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.629
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.161
3. Luka Dončić: 15.266
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.568
5. Damian Lillard: 14.548
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.21
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.001
8. Anthony Davis: 13.152
9. LeBron James: 12.629
10. Stephen Curry: 12.499 pic.twitter.com/BbZhKaCTl1 – 9:39 AM
March 25 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.629
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.161
3. Luka Dončić: 15.266
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.568
5. Damian Lillard: 14.548
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.21
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.001
8. Anthony Davis: 13.152
9. LeBron James: 12.629
10. Stephen Curry: 12.499 pic.twitter.com/BbZhKaCTl1 – 9:39 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Luka Doncic: I’m just being out there
sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 5:56 AM
Luka Doncic: I’m just being out there
sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 5:56 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic admits, he doesn’t feel like himself on the court 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/sXxIfkk7aG – 4:12 AM
Luka Doncic admits, he doesn’t feel like himself on the court 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/sXxIfkk7aG – 4:12 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Dallas Mavericks have been on a slump recently and are currently out of the Play-In ⚠️
What’s more, their leader Luka Doncic says he doesn’t feel like himself on the court:
basketnews.com/news-187204-lu… – 3:19 AM
Dallas Mavericks have been on a slump recently and are currently out of the Play-In ⚠️
What’s more, their leader Luka Doncic says he doesn’t feel like himself on the court:
basketnews.com/news-187204-lu… – 3:19 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic on Dallas Mavericks struggles: “It’s been so frustrating for a lot of reasons, not just basketball” #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:16 AM
Luka Doncic on Dallas Mavericks struggles: “It’s been so frustrating for a lot of reasons, not just basketball” #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:16 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
NBA has fined Luka Doncic $35,000 for making a money gesture towards the referees 👀 pic.twitter.com/YyGHYRYXI3 – 3:02 AM
NBA has fined Luka Doncic $35,000 for making a money gesture towards the referees 👀 pic.twitter.com/YyGHYRYXI3 – 3:02 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis Antetokounmpo (24pts, 11ast) and Milwaukee Bucks stroll past the Utah Jazz
Luka Doncic (34pts, 10reb), Dennis Schroder (21pts), Kristaps Porzingis (23pts), Domantas Sabonis (27pts), and more #EuroWatch
#NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 2:33 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo (24pts, 11ast) and Milwaukee Bucks stroll past the Utah Jazz
Luka Doncic (34pts, 10reb), Dennis Schroder (21pts), Kristaps Porzingis (23pts), Domantas Sabonis (27pts), and more #EuroWatch
#NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 2:33 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka Doncic, Mavericks continue freefall down West standings in loss to lowly Hornets dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:28 AM
Luka Doncic, Mavericks continue freefall down West standings in loss to lowly Hornets dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:28 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Asked what else was bothering him, Doncic said it was private issues. – 11:53 PM
Asked what else was bothering him, Doncic said it was private issues. – 11:53 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic: “It’s really frustrating. I think you can see it with me on the court. Sometimes I don’t feel it’s me. I’m just being out there, you know? I used to have really fun smiling on court, but it’s just been so frustrating for a lot of reasons, not just basketball.” – 11:52 PM
Luka Doncic: “It’s really frustrating. I think you can see it with me on the court. Sometimes I don’t feel it’s me. I’m just being out there, you know? I used to have really fun smiling on court, but it’s just been so frustrating for a lot of reasons, not just basketball.” – 11:52 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Hornets defeat the Mavericks 117-108. Dallas slips to 11th in the Western Conference, with a 36-38 record.
Fun finish. Luka demanded challenge after his block of Nick Richards was ruled a foul. Successful challenge. So no FTs for NRich, but then Dennis Smith promptly hit 3-ball. – 10:57 PM
Hornets defeat the Mavericks 117-108. Dallas slips to 11th in the Western Conference, with a 36-38 record.
Fun finish. Luka demanded challenge after his block of Nick Richards was ruled a foul. Successful challenge. So no FTs for NRich, but then Dennis Smith promptly hit 3-ball. – 10:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
So the Mavericks challenged Luka foul on Nick Richards down 5
Nick is a good FT shooter. Not today though. 0/3.
Challenge successful, but Hornets had rebound. So they get to run more clock.
And instead of Nick Richards FTs, Hornets get a shot clock beating 3 from DSJ. – 10:54 PM
So the Mavericks challenged Luka foul on Nick Richards down 5
Nick is a good FT shooter. Not today though. 0/3.
Challenge successful, but Hornets had rebound. So they get to run more clock.
And instead of Nick Richards FTs, Hornets get a shot clock beating 3 from DSJ. – 10:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka and Kyrie are 3-7 as a duo.
The Mavs are currently out of the play in. pic.twitter.com/GybSVNmwlm – 10:53 PM
Luka and Kyrie are 3-7 as a duo.
The Mavs are currently out of the play in. pic.twitter.com/GybSVNmwlm – 10:53 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
The Mavs are 3-7 with both Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving in uniform after tonight’s loss (at home & w/ a rest advantage) to the … [checks notes] .. Hornets.
All 7 losses have been within 5 points in the last 5 minutes (though this one only got to within 5 in the final minute). – 10:53 PM
The Mavs are 3-7 with both Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving in uniform after tonight’s loss (at home & w/ a rest advantage) to the … [checks notes] .. Hornets.
All 7 losses have been within 5 points in the last 5 minutes (though this one only got to within 5 in the final minute). – 10:53 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Is it possible that this Kyrie Irving trade yields such disastrous results that it costs Dallas Kyrie and Luka? – 10:51 PM
Is it possible that this Kyrie Irving trade yields such disastrous results that it costs Dallas Kyrie and Luka? – 10:51 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks challenging Luka block on which foul was called. Still, down 114-109 with 20 seconds left, it will take a miraculous finish for the Mavericks to pull this out. – 10:48 PM
Mavericks challenging Luka block on which foul was called. Still, down 114-109 with 20 seconds left, it will take a miraculous finish for the Mavericks to pull this out. – 10:48 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
So the Mavs with Kyrie and Luka are losing by double digits to the Hornets’ C squad? – 10:44 PM
So the Mavs with Kyrie and Luka are losing by double digits to the Hornets’ C squad? – 10:44 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks have cut it to 95-87 going into the fourth. They can thank Luka and Jaden Hardy for the rally. Hardy’s pair of three-pointers were desperately needed. So were Luka’s 12 third-quarter points. – 10:21 PM
Mavericks have cut it to 95-87 going into the fourth. They can thank Luka and Jaden Hardy for the rally. Hardy’s pair of three-pointers were desperately needed. So were Luka’s 12 third-quarter points. – 10:21 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
A flurry of boos greet the Mavericks after they fall behind by 18 to short-handed Charlotte at home in a vital game in the West playoff chase.
Dallas would fall to 3-7 with both Luka and Kyrie in uniform if the hosts can’t turn this around in a hurry. Quarter and a half left. – 10:09 PM
A flurry of boos greet the Mavericks after they fall behind by 18 to short-handed Charlotte at home in a vital game in the West playoff chase.
Dallas would fall to 3-7 with both Luka and Kyrie in uniform if the hosts can’t turn this around in a hurry. Quarter and a half left. – 10:09 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Good grief. Charlotte is the worst offensive team in the NBA, doesn’t have its three best scorers and just finished off a 69-point first half. They lead by 14 points. Gordon Hayward with 17 points. Luka with 16, but the Mavericks look genuinely lackluster in most areas. – 9:37 PM
Good grief. Charlotte is the worst offensive team in the NBA, doesn’t have its three best scorers and just finished off a 69-point first half. They lead by 14 points. Gordon Hayward with 17 points. Luka with 16, but the Mavericks look genuinely lackluster in most areas. – 9:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks showing a very traditional substitution pattern with Luka out from about 2 minutes left in the first to 7 minutes left in the second. At least one of the stars is always on the court. – 9:31 PM
Mavericks showing a very traditional substitution pattern with Luka out from about 2 minutes left in the first to 7 minutes left in the second. At least one of the stars is always on the court. – 9:31 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
On Los Mavs Night, Luka Doncic delivers a greeting to fans in Spanish. pic.twitter.com/s9WbKowiWq – 8:41 PM
On Los Mavs Night, Luka Doncic delivers a greeting to fans in Spanish. pic.twitter.com/s9WbKowiWq – 8:41 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Starters for the Mavs tonight – Luka, Kyrie, Bullock, Kleber and Powell. Tipoff vs the Hornets coming up in mins on BSSW – 8:39 PM
Starters for the Mavs tonight – Luka, Kyrie, Bullock, Kleber and Powell. Tipoff vs the Hornets coming up in mins on BSSW – 8:39 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, Kleber, Powell, Irving, Doncic
CHA starters: Hayward, Washington, Richards, Smith, Mykhailiuk – 8:14 PM
Mavs starters: Bullock, Kleber, Powell, Irving, Doncic
CHA starters: Hayward, Washington, Richards, Smith, Mykhailiuk – 8:14 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Luka Dončić fined for money gesture toward referee after loss nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/24/luk… – 7:47 PM
Luka Dončić fined for money gesture toward referee after loss nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/24/luk… – 7:47 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Kidd on Luka-Kyrie together for the 1st time since March 8: “The last couple days have been good for the two of them to work on the floor. . .There’s no better time to get those two back. We understand the position we’re in. We got to have (them) healthy if we want to make a run” – 7:37 PM
Kidd on Luka-Kyrie together for the 1st time since March 8: “The last couple days have been good for the two of them to work on the floor. . .There’s no better time to get those two back. We understand the position we’re in. We got to have (them) healthy if we want to make a run” – 7:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd on his rotation: “Being able to have Luka and Kai out there, we have to have some consistency with their availability.” Said depth still won’t be great with Hardaway out, but “Hardy is playing great. Josh is playing great, Josh is going to come off the bench tonight.” – 7:30 PM
Jason Kidd on his rotation: “Being able to have Luka and Kai out there, we have to have some consistency with their availability.” Said depth still won’t be great with Hardaway out, but “Hardy is playing great. Josh is playing great, Josh is going to come off the bench tonight.” – 7:30 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said Dennis Smith Jr. will start on Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward will start defensively against Luka Doncic. – 7:14 PM
Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said Dennis Smith Jr. will start on Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward will start defensively against Luka Doncic. – 7:14 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
According to Clifford Gordon Hayward will start on Luka, Smith Jr on Kyrie Irving – 7:04 PM
According to Clifford Gordon Hayward will start on Luka, Smith Jr on Kyrie Irving – 7:04 PM
More on this storyline
“Probably,” said Doncic when asked if the Mavericks deserved the boos. “This season hasn’t been what we thought it was going to be,” he noted. “We’ve still got time to make it up.” The Friday loss injected a stinging sensation for the Mavs as they are still hoping to occupy a slot for the playoff this season. Dallas has gone 3-7 in their last ten games. Besides inconsistency, Doncic (thigh) and Kyrie Irving (foot) have been unfortunate in their availability down the stretch. They now find themselves out of the play-in picture, settling for 11th place (36-38) with eight games left in their regular season. “We got to fight hard, play harder,” said Doncic. “That’s about it. We got to show we care and it starts with me first. I’ve just got to lead this team, being better, playing harder. It’s on me.” -via TalkBasket / March 25, 2023
Marc Stein: It will be the first time Dallas has both Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic available to play together in 16 days. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / March 24, 2023
Shams Charania: The NBA has fined Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic $35,000 for making a money gesture toward referees on Wednesday night. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 24, 2023