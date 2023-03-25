Live stream: Nets 65, Heat 69

The Brooklyn Nets (39-34) play against the Miami Heat (40-34) at Miami-Dade Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 25, 2023
Brooklyn Nets 65, Miami Heat 69 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
A Brooklyn 3-pointer has now been ruled a two. The #Nets trail by four at the break after being down by 14. – 9:15 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets showing signs of life big time. Hit four three-pointers in the final 2:12 of the half and head to the locker room trailing, 69-66. – 9:13 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Half: Heat 69, Nets 66
Brooklyn gets hot from three to cut the deficit to three at the break. Cam Johnson finally has it going. He has 16 points on 4/7 shooting from three.
Miami only leading by three after a half where they shot 67% from the field and 9/15 from 3 is something. – 9:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Max Strus in the first half:
23 PTS
9-10 FG
5-6 3P
His only miss was at the buzzer. pic.twitter.com/MB53zZ8IeZ – 9:12 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Against all odds, Brooklyn trails just 69-66 at the half. They’ve allowed .659 shooting, and 9-of-15 from deep. – 9:12 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat’s offense has been insanely good tonight
But man the defense has been slacking
It’s not tough shot making for the Nets either
It’s a lack of resistance
I already know the halftime topic from Spo – 9:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 69, Nets 66. Heat led by as many as 14 points, but Nets close the first half strong behind threes and free throws. Brooklyn outscoring Miami 15-6 at the foul line.
Max Strus with 23 points for Heat, tying a career-high for any half. – 9:12 PM
Halftime: Heat 69, Nets 66. Heat led by as many as 14 points, but Nets close the first half strong behind threes and free throws. Brooklyn outscoring Miami 15-6 at the foul line.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Even with Heat at .659 from field and 9 of 14 on 3s, up only 69-66 on Nets at half. – 9:11 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Max Strus in this 1st half:
23 points
9/9 from the field
5/5 from three – 9:10 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
We’re up 62-50 with 2:59 left in Q2. Catch the rest of the half on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/kbXkAGlwvV – 9:03 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat are playing great
But that last 60 seconds of play looked like local runs at an LA Fitness – 9:03 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I’m pretty sure the Nets just passed to the perimeter and took a pull-up three on a 4 on 1… – 9:02 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Rough half for the Nets but Day’Ron Sharpe is a menace on the offensive glass. – 9:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler has already gotten Finney-Smith to bite on the pump fake a few times tonight. – 8:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat is shooting 75 percent from the field and 70 percent on threes but is only ahead by nine because the Nets are winning the turnover battle and hold an edge in second-chance points and points at the free-throw line. – 8:58 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
spark plug ⚡️
8 points off the bench for @Edmond Sumner pic.twitter.com/6vVK1DALIr – 8:57 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
George Mason Transfer big man Josh Oduro has heard from Florida, Miami, Virginia, Providence, Syracuse, Notre Dame and Cincinnati, per source – 8:56 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
BAM TOOK OFF 🚀
(good move to get out the way this time) pic.twitter.com/9GXYNHwPxe – 8:56 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Harris and Day’Ron Sharpe is a really tough duo to have guarding on the perimeter against Miami’s five-out lineup. – 8:54 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Max Strus is 8 for 8 with 20 points through 10 minutes
His career high is 32 – 8:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Day’Ron Share and Joe Harris is a really tough duo to have guarding on the perimeter. – 8:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joe Harris can still light it up from three, but his footspeed has taken a massive step back and it’s an inhibitor in all other areas. – 8:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus up to 18 points on 7-of-7 shooting from the field and 4-of-4 shooting on threes in eight minutes off the bench. – 8:48 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Miami is 16/20 from the field and 6/7 from three. The Nets only being down by 7 feels like a miracle in itself. – 8:45 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
That was the 19th time the Heat hit at least 6 3’s in a quarter this season. Out of 297 quarters. – 8:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry is just setting guys up perfectly
Offense under control through him in this role – 8:43 PM
Kyle Lowry is just setting guys up perfectly
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets, trail by only 8 at end of first quarter, but getting killed by Heat’s 3-pointers. Miami shooting 6-for-7. – 8:41 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro and Max Strus are 9 of 9 from the field in the first quarter – 8:41 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Good first quarter for Heat
Let me just leave one stat here:
86% shooting from 3 – 8:40 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets allowed 13-of-16 shooting in the first quarter, and 6-of-7 from deep. It’s surprising they ‘only’ trail the #Heat by eight. – 8:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 36, Nets 28. Heat shot a scorching 13 of 16 from the field and 6 of 7 from three-point range in the period. Max Strus with 13 points. Tyler Herro with 10 points. – 8:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 36, Nets 28 after one. Strus 13 for Heat, Herro 10. Heat 6 of 7 on 3s. – 8:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets are scoring. Defense, however, appears to be optional in this 1st quarter. – 8:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat has made 12 of its first 14 shots, including 6 of its first 7 three-point attempts. – 8:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus with 13 points in three minutes. He’s 5 of 5 from field, 3 of 3 on 3s. – 8:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat has opened 5 of 6 on threes and now shooting 39.5 percent from three-point range in the last 14 games. – 8:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin make it nine deep for Heat. So no Oladipo. – 8:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Day’Ron Sharpe is stringing together the most consistent, productive minutes of his NBA career. – 8:31 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Day’Ron Sharpe again making an impact on the boards. He has two putbacks already, one of them an and-one. – 8:31 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Tyler starting out hot with 8 early points 🔥
Tune in on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/rSKMgg9kPA – 8:30 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well Max Strus now comes out hot
2 straight threes
Heat playing with some pace – 8:30 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets have allowed 5-of-6 shooting from deep. Brooklyn is just 2-of-7 themselves, and trail 25-18 out of the gate. – 8:29 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Really good start for Tyler Herro
Just letting things come to him and capitalizing
In a great flow and rhythm – 8:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Haywood Highsmith again entering for Bam Adebayo tonight. Kevin Love slides over to “backup center.” – 8:27 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo locking up the interior by baiting shots, leading into a block on a floater
Tyler Herro runs the floor with Jimmy Butler
Lob and dunk
The best players are being the best players
Everything looks smooth – 8:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat has opened 5 of 6 from the field and 2 of 2 on threes to take a 16-9 lead over the Nets. I always knew the Heat had one of the best offenses in the NBA. – 8:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat with a statement 16-9 start, punctuated by a Herro-to-Butler alley-oop. Timeout Nets. – 8:20 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat offense continues to trend upwards at the right time
Shot making reaching its level is big
But the process has been key – 8:18 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Do it for the 305. 💯
@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/Ey8adKztgr – 8:11 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Three best teams I’ve seen the last nine days in the tournament are Miami, FAU, and K St. Grown men playing 90s NBA level hoops. – 8:06 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
It’s only fitting that section 305 of @MiamiDadeArena is dedicated to Mr. 305 himself 🔥 #4DaysOf40 pic.twitter.com/P3rE6TEFIb – 7:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With tonight’s start, Bam Adebayo ties Brian Grant for 11th on the Heat all-time list. Also, the game is the 750th in the regular season of Butler’s career. – 7:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again opening with Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent. Inactives are: Zeller, Robinson, Jovic and Cain. – 7:31 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#BKNvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Nikola Jovic (back spasms) and Cody Zeller (nasal fracture) have both been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Nets. – 7:11 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn’s update on Ben Simmons:
“Ben was going through the process of strengthening, being on the court, being reevaluated. During one of those reevaluations, the impingement presented itself… He’s probably not going to join us for the rest of the year, in all honesty” pic.twitter.com/7K55gb1XUH – 6:54 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Nets aren’t expecting Ben Simmons to return this season (from @AP) apnews.com/article/b54df4… – 6:54 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Here’s what the Nets gave up to get Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, 2 firsts and a half-year of Andre Drummond:
Jarrett Allen
Caris LeVert
Taurean Prince
Rodions Kurucs
3 1st round picks
4 pick swaps
James Harden
Paul Millsap – 6:52 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
I want Miami vs. FAU in NCAA Final. Cinderella vs. the coach who led another Cinderella to Final Four. That would be cool – 6:46 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn on Ben Simmons: “In all honesty he’s probably not going to join us for rest of the year.” #Nets – 6:44 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn says “realistically” Ben Simmons will not rejoin the team this season. – 6:35 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“In all honesty, he’s probably not going to join us for rest of the year,” JV says of Ben Simmons, shocking no one. pic.twitter.com/ZEbVoVZiaz – 6:35 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn on Ben Simmons: “He’s not going join us for the rest of the season, in all honesty.” #Nets – 6:34 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Nets coach Jacque Vaughn says Ben Simmons is “probably not going to join us for the rest of the year.” – 6:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Nova Southeastern Division II title, “That’s incredible, really, to go undefeated and then winning the championship. They were a lot of fun to watch. It’s hard not to like that style of play, how much they press and run and score a ton of points.” – 6:26 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Greetings from Miami, where the Nets are going to need plenty of this in what is their biggest game of the season to date. pic.twitter.com/TMIyUtKYDa – 6:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says he and the Heat’s staff watched Nova Southeastern’s game today while working out. – 6:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra says Heat staff watched the Nova Southeastern game today while working out. – 6:18 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin have been upgraded from questionable to available, the Heat just announced. – 6:15 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin have been upgraded from questionable to available, per the #Heat. #Nets – 6:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat say Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin upgraded from questionable to available. – 6:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin will be available to play tonight vs. Nets. – 6:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A first look at the revamped Section 305 at Miami-Dade Arena dedicated to Udonis Haslem miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Erik Spoelstra: “It’s a great salute to our forever captain, our forever mentor, our forever leader.” – 6:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from MSG again. I will not be in Miami for Nets-Heat tonight. You all get me back Monday from loan. FAU-KSU tips shortly. Winner goes to the Final Four. Updates to come. – 6:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem jersey on every seat in Section 305 tonight. pic.twitter.com/mFbCWacmnl – 5:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Spoelstra, as Heat honor Haslem, ‘Our forever captain, our forever mentor, our forever leader’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Ira Winderman: Playoff drive running deep for the Heat (with some kid stuff involved). sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Has Heat’s Jimmy Butler put himself in the MVP discussion? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:34 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs DAL 3/26
Ball (R Ankle Surgery) out
Martin (L Knee Soreness) out
Rozier (R Foot Discomfort) doubtful
Oubre (R Shoulder Strain) questionable – 5:11 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The #Cavs haven’t made the playoffs since 2018. That would change tonight with a Miami win over Brooklyn. It’s not something that would be immediately celebrated, though. Their sights are set on securing home court in the first round. thelandondemand.com/news/2023/mar/… – 4:52 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Another season of the Ben Simmons era set to end before it ever started. Where to the Nets go from here?
trib.al/C4Iv9W4 – 4:40 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
It’s a close race so far but there’s still plenty of time to vote on your favorite @Udonis Haslem moment from his career: https://t.co/K0tmlqCYd4 pic.twitter.com/fHOOHRpBgf – 4:00 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This would be part of a Bulls rebuild/reload. Two firsts for Caruso is a nice get.
The Nets don’t necessarily have to rebuild, but they’re so deep on the wing that if they can get a first for Royce it probably makes sense to consider it. – 4:00 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Mavs would probably want to improve the big spots. Would still have the MLE. Maybe they keep Powell/Wood and maybe they don’t.
I really like the Heat turning Duncan and a mid/late first into Haradway. Desperately needed scoring punch, plus gets him to his dad’s old team. – 3:59 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Trying some “let’s fix the Mavs this offseason” trades. How does this look?
Went with the “Bulls want two firsts for Caruso” story from February. Heat give up a late first to get off Duncan. Mavs get their wing.
Luka/Kyrie/Caruso/Royce/Maxi/Green/Bullock/Hardy/Powell?/Wood? pic.twitter.com/zBiakrsVQl – 3:57 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra, as Heat honor Haslem, ‘Our forever captain, our forever mentor, our forever leader’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:28 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Funny to see Jimmy Butler actually admitting to starting to play for real right after the All Star break
I’m going to make sure to get him to admit Playoff Jimmy is a real thing before the post-season….
pic.twitter.com/g72kPqXcvu – 3:27 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
UD and Bam have developed a unique bond filled with laughs, passing of the #HEATCulture torch moments and even ‘best friend’ labels.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So a big game tonight for the Heat against the Nets
Can really add some cement to that 6th seed
Plus after that last Nets game, Jimmy Butler should really come to play
Also that other game didn’t count
Jimmy said it: he doesn’t start playing til after All Star break – 2:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Photos: A first look at the revamped Section 305 at Miami-Dade Arena dedicated to Udonis Haslem miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:52 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said that he will be watching the Brooklyn/Miami game tonight that would clinch a playoff berth with a Heat victory. Doesn’t have any celebration planned if things go their way, though. – 2:14 PM
