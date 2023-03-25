Nets vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

March 25, 2023

By |

The Brooklyn Nets play against the Miami Heat at Miami-Dade Arena

The Brooklyn Nets are spending $4,066,132 per win while the Miami Heat are spending $3,785,206 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 25, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Sun
Away TV: YES
Home Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710
Away Radio: WFAN-FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dave McMenamin
@mcten
New story: It took the Lakers 74 games to reach .500 for the first time, the latest a team got there since the ’03-04 Heat took 78 games. Darvin Ham: “Now it’s time, instead of constantly facing a deficit, we get to try to create a surplus” bit.ly/3JIhtsE3:02 AM

