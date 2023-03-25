Live stream: Pacers 74, Hawks 72

The Indiana Pacers (33-41) play against the Atlanta Hawks (36-37) at State Farm Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 5:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 25, 2023
Indiana Pacers 74, Atlanta Hawks 72 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Pacers forward Jordan Nwora just finished the 1st half against Atlanta with a season-high 25 points 🤯 pic.twitter.com/AVpfs6h4F3 – 6:05 PM
Pacers forward Jordan Nwora just finished the 1st half against Atlanta with a season-high 25 points 🤯 pic.twitter.com/AVpfs6h4F3 – 6:05 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Onyeka Okongwu, who recorded three steals in tonight’s first half alone, has tied a career-high for steals in a single game. It’s his sixth career game with three thefts. – 6:03 PM
Onyeka Okongwu, who recorded three steals in tonight’s first half alone, has tied a career-high for steals in a single game. It’s his sixth career game with three thefts. – 6:03 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
HALF: Pacers 74, Hawks 72
Hawks led the Pacers by 6 w/ 6:37 in the half but the Pacers charged back especially with Jordan Nwora going off for 25 points in the 2Q ALONE… – 6:01 PM
HALF: Pacers 74, Hawks 72
Hawks led the Pacers by 6 w/ 6:37 in the half but the Pacers charged back especially with Jordan Nwora going off for 25 points in the 2Q ALONE… – 6:01 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Jordan Nwora has 24 points this quarter. They cannot stop this man. – 5:57 PM
Jordan Nwora has 24 points this quarter. They cannot stop this man. – 5:57 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Nwora has 21 in the second quarter and the Pacers take the lead back 64-61 – 5:53 PM
Nwora has 21 in the second quarter and the Pacers take the lead back 64-61 – 5:53 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his 15th point of the game, John Collins has passed Tree Rollins (5,666) for 23rd on the Hawks all-time points list. – 5:53 PM
With his 15th point of the game, John Collins has passed Tree Rollins (5,666) for 23rd on the Hawks all-time points list. – 5:53 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Jordan Nwora throws the hammer down.🔨
he’s got 18 points in the second quarter! pic.twitter.com/Rx6i8eDxab – 5:53 PM
Jordan Nwora throws the hammer down.🔨
he’s got 18 points in the second quarter! pic.twitter.com/Rx6i8eDxab – 5:53 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Sixth Man Section had yelled “Who are you?” to Jordan Nwora earlier in the quarter and this man has gone on to show them who he, in fact, is. He has 18 points off of Indy’s bench (all in the 2Q) and just tied the game at 57 with 4:50 in 2Q… – 5:50 PM
Sixth Man Section had yelled “Who are you?” to Jordan Nwora earlier in the quarter and this man has gone on to show them who he, in fact, is. He has 18 points off of Indy’s bench (all in the 2Q) and just tied the game at 57 with 4:50 in 2Q… – 5:50 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Garrison Mathews with another 3. He was so upset with himself for letting McConnell get to the basket.
His energy has been so fun to watch as he attacks every possession like his life depended on it. – 5:45 PM
Garrison Mathews with another 3. He was so upset with himself for letting McConnell get to the basket.
His energy has been so fun to watch as he attacks every possession like his life depended on it. – 5:45 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Chris Duarte dishes the rock to Jordan Nwora for the two-handed slam.👏 pic.twitter.com/ztasGmlxRb – 5:44 PM
Chris Duarte dishes the rock to Jordan Nwora for the two-handed slam.👏 pic.twitter.com/ztasGmlxRb – 5:44 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Garrison Matthews deciding he’s going to be a dude today. Knocks down a 3 and it’s 53-47 Hawks. – 5:44 PM
Garrison Matthews deciding he’s going to be a dude today. Knocks down a 3 and it’s 53-47 Hawks. – 5:44 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Then Garrison Mathews with a pick-six. The Hawks are up 48-43 and force Rick Carlisle to call time out with 8:51 in 2Q. – 5:41 PM
Then Garrison Mathews with a pick-six. The Hawks are up 48-43 and force Rick Carlisle to call time out with 8:51 in 2Q. – 5:41 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Onyeka Okongwu has extended his block streak to nine straight games, marking the second-longest block streak of his career (14 straight, 12/28/22-1/25/23). – 5:40 PM
Onyeka Okongwu has extended his block streak to nine straight games, marking the second-longest block streak of his career (14 straight, 12/28/22-1/25/23). – 5:40 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Then Garrison Mathews with a pick-six and a chance at a 3-pt play. The Hawks are up 48-43 and force Rick Carlisle to call time out with 8:51 in 2Q. – 5:40 PM
Then Garrison Mathews with a pick-six and a chance at a 3-pt play. The Hawks are up 48-43 and force Rick Carlisle to call time out with 8:51 in 2Q. – 5:40 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Okongwu rifles a layup attempt from Duarte several rows deep into the stands. That looked like it could hurt somebody. Garrison Matthews gets a layup off a steal and the Hawks go up 48-43. Carlisle calls timeout. Pacers are losing some steam. – 5:40 PM
Okongwu rifles a layup attempt from Duarte several rows deep into the stands. That looked like it could hurt somebody. Garrison Matthews gets a layup off a steal and the Hawks go up 48-43. Carlisle calls timeout. Pacers are losing some steam. – 5:40 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Andrew Nembhard is off to a hot start in Atlanta.🔥
he has 10 points (4-4 FG) and 2 assists in 7 minutes. pic.twitter.com/biv55Do9IU – 5:38 PM
Andrew Nembhard is off to a hot start in Atlanta.🔥
he has 10 points (4-4 FG) and 2 assists in 7 minutes. pic.twitter.com/biv55Do9IU – 5:38 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Bey backs McConnell down for a bucket. Hawks doing pretty much whatever they want on offense. Pacers not stopping the dribble, collapsing and it’s leading to kickouts. – 5:37 PM
Bey backs McConnell down for a bucket. Hawks doing pretty much whatever they want on offense. Pacers not stopping the dribble, collapsing and it’s leading to kickouts. – 5:37 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Garrison Mathews lost the handle for a second but recovered and knocked a 3 down. – 5:36 PM
Garrison Mathews lost the handle for a second but recovered and knocked a 3 down. – 5:36 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Hawks 39, Pacers 35
JC/AJG — 11 pts each
Young 6 pts
CC 4 pts. – 5:34 PM
1Q: Hawks 39, Pacers 35
JC/AJG — 11 pts each
Young 6 pts
CC 4 pts. – 5:34 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Dejounte Murray finished tonight’s first quarter with seven assists, tying a career-high for most assists in a single quarter (3rd quarter vs. OKC, 1/19/23). – 5:34 PM
Dejounte Murray finished tonight’s first quarter with seven assists, tying a career-high for most assists in a single quarter (3rd quarter vs. OKC, 1/19/23). – 5:34 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Looks like the Hawks are going with Garrison Matthews over Aaron Holiday tonight. Both had been injury subs in rotation, but now Dejounte is back. – 5:33 PM
Looks like the Hawks are going with Garrison Matthews over Aaron Holiday tonight. Both had been injury subs in rotation, but now Dejounte is back. – 5:33 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
AJG’s defense on Haliburton that previous possession was a beaut. Forced him to make the extra pass and even though Jalen Smith got the rebound, it still ended up in a turnover for the Pacers. – 5:33 PM
AJG’s defense on Haliburton that previous possession was a beaut. Forced him to make the extra pass and even though Jalen Smith got the rebound, it still ended up in a turnover for the Pacers. – 5:33 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
A.J. Griffin is more than a little bit of a problem for the Pacers. He’s got three 3s this quarter. – 5:31 PM
A.J. Griffin is more than a little bit of a problem for the Pacers. He’s got three 3s this quarter. – 5:31 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Saddiq Bey with a chance at a 3-pt play. Showed some good patience to get through Jalen Smith and Jordan Nwora before drawing the foul off Nwora. – 5:30 PM
Saddiq Bey with a chance at a 3-pt play. Showed some good patience to get through Jalen Smith and Jordan Nwora before drawing the foul off Nwora. – 5:30 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the steal and the slam in transition for Tyrese Haliburton.💨 pic.twitter.com/v8ouQ1cJ0M – 5:27 PM
the steal and the slam in transition for Tyrese Haliburton.💨 pic.twitter.com/v8ouQ1cJ0M – 5:27 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
AJ Griffin has returned with vigor since a short jaunt out of the rotation when everyone was healthy. – 5:27 PM
AJ Griffin has returned with vigor since a short jaunt out of the rotation when everyone was healthy. – 5:27 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
It’s Harry the Hawk’s birthday today and Buzz from GA Tech, Blooper from the Braves, Freddie from the Falcons, Grizz from the Grizzlies, Pete the Peach, Rumble the Bison from OKC and Boomer from the Pacers. – 5:23 PM
It’s Harry the Hawk’s birthday today and Buzz from GA Tech, Blooper from the Braves, Freddie from the Falcons, Grizz from the Grizzlies, Pete the Peach, Rumble the Bison from OKC and Boomer from the Pacers. – 5:23 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers have six fast-break points but it feels like more. 14 points in the paint just 6:31 into the game. – 5:22 PM
Pacers have six fast-break points but it feels like more. 14 points in the paint just 6:31 into the game. – 5:22 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Pacers call timeout with 5:29 on 1Q after DJM banks in a runner. He’s got 2 points and 5 assists (11 points off those assists). Hawks trail 22-17. – 5:21 PM
Pacers call timeout with 5:29 on 1Q after DJM banks in a runner. He’s got 2 points and 5 assists (11 points off those assists). Hawks trail 22-17. – 5:21 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
AJ Griffin is about to check in off the bench as Clint Capela draws a foul off Isaiah Jackson. Capela heads to the line for 2 FTs. Hawks down 18-11 with 6:24 in 1Q. – 5:19 PM
AJ Griffin is about to check in off the bench as Clint Capela draws a foul off Isaiah Jackson. Capela heads to the line for 2 FTs. Hawks down 18-11 with 6:24 in 1Q. – 5:19 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Andrew Nembhard scores our first 7 points of the night.🙌
📺: Bally Sports Indiana
💻: https://t.co/w5aKmBpV7l
@BallySportsIN | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/xGHVkJ8Ein – 5:17 PM
Andrew Nembhard scores our first 7 points of the night.🙌
📺: Bally Sports Indiana
💻: https://t.co/w5aKmBpV7l
@BallySportsIN | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/xGHVkJ8Ein – 5:17 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Mathurin getting some time covering Trae Young there. Carlisle using some of the late season games to force Mathurin into really tough defensive assignments, and it is showing the distance he still needs to travel there. That said, pretty fallaway jumper he just hit. – 5:16 PM
Mathurin getting some time covering Trae Young there. Carlisle using some of the late season games to force Mathurin into really tough defensive assignments, and it is showing the distance he still needs to travel there. That said, pretty fallaway jumper he just hit. – 5:16 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton misses a 3, gets his own rebound, dishes to Jackson for a dunk and the Pacers are up 9-6. – 5:12 PM
Haliburton misses a 3, gets his own rebound, dishes to Jackson for a dunk and the Pacers are up 9-6. – 5:12 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
they went to the other side of the court just to grab T.J. McConnell for the pregame huddle.😂
HBD T.J.🥳 pic.twitter.com/kJt8LG6Wc2 – 5:12 PM
they went to the other side of the court just to grab T.J. McConnell for the pregame huddle.😂
HBD T.J.🥳 pic.twitter.com/kJt8LG6Wc2 – 5:12 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first assist of the game, Trae Young has tied Eddie Johnson for third on the Hawks all-time assist list (3,207). – 5:11 PM
With his first assist of the game, Trae Young has tied Eddie Johnson for third on the Hawks all-time assist list (3,207). – 5:11 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Buddy Hield can get a bucket from anywhere.😮💨 pic.twitter.com/JlLGDzNIvt – 5:01 PM
Buddy Hield can get a bucket from anywhere.😮💨 pic.twitter.com/JlLGDzNIvt – 5:01 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“He just brings an exuberance and a defiance that is a big part of what we’re doing, what we’re building.”
Rick Carlisle spoke about T.J. McConnell during his pregame press conference. pic.twitter.com/zoddAqr8N3 – 4:56 PM
“He just brings an exuberance and a defiance that is a big part of what we’re doing, what we’re building.”
Rick Carlisle spoke about T.J. McConnell during his pregame press conference. pic.twitter.com/zoddAqr8N3 – 4:56 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Chris Duarte is available for tonight’s game in Atlanta.👀 pic.twitter.com/lJzdTAkkxO – 4:40 PM
Chris Duarte is available for tonight’s game in Atlanta.👀 pic.twitter.com/lJzdTAkkxO – 4:40 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Hawks will have Trae Young but De’Andre Hunter is out. pic.twitter.com/0KVRPWeo8I – 4:09 PM
The Hawks will have Trae Young but De’Andre Hunter is out. pic.twitter.com/0KVRPWeo8I – 4:09 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For today’s game vs. Indiana:
Trae Young (left calf contusion) is available.
De’Andre Hunter (left knee contusion) is OUT. – 4:08 PM
For today’s game vs. Indiana:
Trae Young (left calf contusion) is available.
De’Andre Hunter (left knee contusion) is OUT. – 4:08 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Indiana legends. George Hill grabbed Quinn Buckner for an arrival photo today.💙
#sponsored by @NerdWallet. pic.twitter.com/8oUbWqvmRB – 4:08 PM
Indiana legends. George Hill grabbed Quinn Buckner for an arrival photo today.💙
#sponsored by @NerdWallet. pic.twitter.com/8oUbWqvmRB – 4:08 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
look Ma, one hand.🖐️
Andrew Nembhard gets loose for today’s game. pic.twitter.com/Gf4b7mJPMw – 3:50 PM
look Ma, one hand.🖐️
Andrew Nembhard gets loose for today’s game. pic.twitter.com/Gf4b7mJPMw – 3:50 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Carlisle said Myles Turner is out, but he expects Tyrese Haliburton Bennedict Mathurin to play and Chris Duarte to be available. – 3:38 PM
Carlisle said Myles Turner is out, but he expects Tyrese Haliburton Bennedict Mathurin to play and Chris Duarte to be available. – 3:38 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks guard Dejounte Murray warming up after a two-game absence. pic.twitter.com/JcHqOx6s9U – 3:35 PM
Hawks guard Dejounte Murray warming up after a two-game absence. pic.twitter.com/JcHqOx6s9U – 3:35 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young and De’Andre Hunter will warm up and see how they feel, per Quin Snyder. – 3:23 PM
Trae Young and De’Andre Hunter will warm up and see how they feel, per Quin Snyder. – 3:23 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
The Hawks’ Quin Snyder says Trae Young and De’Andre Hunter will go through warm-ups and their status will be determined afterward. – 3:23 PM
The Hawks’ Quin Snyder says Trae Young and De’Andre Hunter will go through warm-ups and their status will be determined afterward. – 3:23 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
When a team overachieves I love trying to figure out who is better than we realize.
14-15 Atlanta was Kyle Korver and Al Horford were way more impactful than people realized
Jazz this year, Lauri is still way better than people realize
Kings I think Kevin Huerter is the guy – 2:38 PM
When a team overachieves I love trying to figure out who is better than we realize.
14-15 Atlanta was Kyle Korver and Al Horford were way more impactful than people realized
Jazz this year, Lauri is still way better than people realize
Kings I think Kevin Huerter is the guy – 2:38 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
it was good to get Tyrese Haliburton back last night.🫡 pic.twitter.com/9QIaU0w9D4 – 1:47 PM
it was good to get Tyrese Haliburton back last night.🫡 pic.twitter.com/9QIaU0w9D4 – 1:47 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Haliburton, Turner, Mathurin and Duarte are all listed as questionable for today in Atlanta, the second night of a back-to-back. – 1:42 PM
Haliburton, Turner, Mathurin and Duarte are all listed as questionable for today in Atlanta, the second night of a back-to-back. – 1:42 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Derrick White, who has started the last 10 games, recorded his second big game in a row in Boston’s 120-95 win over Indiana on Friday, finishing with 22 points and 9 assists after recording 20 and 12 in a victory over Sacramento. – 1:37 PM
Derrick White, who has started the last 10 games, recorded his second big game in a row in Boston’s 120-95 win over Indiana on Friday, finishing with 22 points and 9 assists after recording 20 and 12 in a victory over Sacramento. – 1:37 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
ICYMI: Answered subscribers questions in the latest Pacers Mailbag — On Myles, the logjam at center, Andrew Nembhard’s growth, clarity in the rotation and more:
fieldhousefiles.com/p/pacers-mailb… – 1:23 PM
ICYMI: Answered subscribers questions in the latest Pacers Mailbag — On Myles, the logjam at center, Andrew Nembhard’s growth, clarity in the rotation and more:
fieldhousefiles.com/p/pacers-mailb… – 1:23 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“I like that there’s opportunity to make some sort of impact with my career.”
we’re proud to celebrate the women of @PacersSportsEnt throughout March.💛
#WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/xuwVFVHVbV – 1:12 PM
“I like that there’s opportunity to make some sort of impact with my career.”
we’re proud to celebrate the women of @PacersSportsEnt throughout March.💛
#WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/xuwVFVHVbV – 1:12 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
finishing the trip in ATL.
📍: State Farm Arena
📺: @BallySportsIN
📻: @1075thefan
@keybank | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/JwMHbFwRWc – 11:53 AM
finishing the trip in ATL.
📍: State Farm Arena
📺: @BallySportsIN
📻: @1075thefan
@keybank | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/JwMHbFwRWc – 11:53 AM