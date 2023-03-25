Pacers vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Indiana Pacers play against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena
The Indiana Pacers are spending $3,814,361 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $4,162,119 per win
Game Time: 5:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 25, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Home Radio: WZGC
Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
