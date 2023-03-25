Live stream: Pelicans 99, Clippers 85

The New Orleans Pelicans (36-37) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (39-35) at Crypto.com Arena

Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Saturday March 25, 2023

New Orleans Pelicans 99, Los Angeles Clippers 85 (End Q3)

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

With Kawhi not yet back to the bench, the Clippers have gone on a mini-run to pull within 93-79.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers are challenging Robert Covington foul that prevented a shot clock violation.

Clippers are challenging Robert Covington foul that prevented a shot clock violation.

Looks like Brandon Ingram injured right hand on last possession.

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Clippers are down by 21, but the Suns are up by 19.

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Brandon Ingram just notched his third double-double of the season after dishing his 10th assist, a pass out to CJ McCollum for 3.

Brandon Ingram just notched his third double-double of the season after dishing his 10th assist, a pass out to CJ McCollum for 3.

Did you know that when BI goes for 10 or more assists, he's never lost? (2-0 w/ Lakers, 7-0 w/ Pelicans)

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Pelicans up 89-70, and it’s getting late early. 4:05 left in 3rd quarter.

Kawhi’s first encounter with Herb is resulting in what would be his worst FG% so far this season: 4/16 FGs, 25%, 12 points. Has missed all 6 3s and 2 of 6 FTs.

Pelicans up 89-70, and it's getting late early. 4:05 left in 3rd quarter.

Kawhi's first encounter with Herb is resulting in what would be his worst FG% so far this season: 4/16 FGs, 25%, 12 points. Has missed all 6 3s and 2 of 6 FTs.

Robert Covington is set to check in for him.

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Brandon Ingram going to the Naji Marshall School of Finishing

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Trey Murphy everywhere on defense menacing Westbrook the last couple plays. Herb Jones everywhere on the offensive boards, outhustling everyone for extra possessions

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Yeah, Brandon Ingram is in his bag

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans defense is taking advantage of some less than ideal Clippers spacing in 3Q, though LA did somehow end up with Zubac free throws after one paint traffic jam – 11:55 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Pelicans lead 79-63 with 8:18 left in 3rd quarter.

Pelicans lead 79-63 with 8:18 left in 3rd quarter.

Brandon Ingram and Trey Murphy III have 44 points on 16/26 FGs, 10/12 3s. BI also has 9 assists without a turnover.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Clippers have yet to start a quarter tonight with much energy or effectiveness. They're trailing New Orleans 79-63 with 8 minutes left in the third.

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Herb Jones steal to Brandon Ingram midrange make. Things you love to see

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

First Pelicans free throws of the game

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Brandon Ingram is shooting the first FTs of the game for Pelicans with 9:16 left in 3rd quarter.

Brandon Ingram is shooting the first FTs of the game for Pelicans with 9:16 left in 3rd quarter.

Pelicans built an 11-point lead without the free throw line.

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

So the Pelicans won't go ofer three this quarter!

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Herb Jones starting the second half. Giving it a go. Eye looks puffy.

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Just imagine Herb Jones in the black carbon fiber face mask defending top players in the playoffs. Please please please let it happen

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Pelicans set a new season mark for 3s in a half with 14.

Trey Murphy set a career high for 3s in a half with 6.

Pelicans up 68-56 at half over the Clips.

Pelicans set a new season mark for 3s in a half with 14.

Trey Murphy set a career high for 3s in a half with 6.

Pelicans up 68-56 at half over the Clips.

Trey with 20 points. Ingram with 17 points and 8 assists.

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Herb Jones (right eye contusion) is questionable to return to tonight's game

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Not sure if Kawhi Leonard got his normal pregame workout in before tonight. I know it didn’t come at his usual time.

Leonard followed up 13/15 FG game Thursday with 3/11 FG 1st half vs Pelicans. Missed all 5 3s.

Not sure if Kawhi Leonard got his normal pregame workout in before tonight. I know it didn't come at his usual time.

Leonard followed up 13/15 FG game Thursday with 3/11 FG 1st half vs Pelicans. Missed all 5 3s.

He can level up. But so can Pelicans in paint/FT line.

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kings outscore the Jazz 35-17 in the 3rd quarter & lead by 12 heading to the fourth.

Time to start really rooting for the 76ers & Pelicans. – Kings outscore the Jazz 35-17 in the 3rd quarter & lead by 12 heading to the fourth.Time to start really rooting for the 76ers & Pelicans. – 11:39 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

This game should be much closer, and I’m not saying that because of Pelicans 3-point shooting.

This game should be much closer, and I'm not saying that because of Pelicans 3-point shooting.

Pelicans did not attempt a single FT in 1st half and they're a paint dominant team that missed 14 of 26 inside. And they're still up big. Partly bc of shooting, partly bc of TO/oREB.

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

In between Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum jerseys. New Orleans is the freaking best

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Pelicans lead 68-56 at halftime in LA

Trey Murphy III has 20 points on 7/9 FGs. 6/7 3s.

Pelicans lead 68-56 at halftime in LA

Trey Murphy III has 20 points on 7/9 FGs. 6/7 3s.

Overall, Pelicans made 14 of 22 3s. Clippers at 7 of 18 3s, which isn't bad, but clearly not enough if Pelicans are this hot.

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Pelicans taking a 68-56 lead into halftime. Great start and then the Pels bounced back nicely several times after the Clippers had grabbed momentum.

Pelicans taking a 68-56 lead into halftime. Great start and then the Pels bounced back nicely several times after the Clippers had grabbed momentum.

Brandon Ingram was a surgeon (17 points, 8 assists) and Trey Murphy, a sniper (20 points, 6-of-7 3-pointers).

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Terance Mann was riding an exercise bike in the arena tunnel before halftime. Waiting for an official update on his status for tonight.

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of 1st half: Pelicans 68, Clippers 56

Murphy 20 pts (6-7 3PT)

Ingram 17 pts, 8 assts

McCollum 9 pts, 4 rebs

End of 1st half: Pelicans 68, Clippers 56

Murphy 20 pts (6-7 3PT)

Ingram 17 pts, 8 assts

McCollum 9 pts, 4 rebs

BI and Trey led the way in a very impressive half from the Pels. They're playing fast and generating a bunch of open looks from 3. Still gotta feed JV in the 2nd half

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Trey Murphy hit six 3s in the first half. Brandon Ingram assisted on five of them. Connection between those two was great. Pels have a 12-point lead on Clippers.

Janis Carr @janiscarr

At the half, Pelicans lead 68-56. Westbrook leads the Clippers with 14 points.

At the half, Pelicans lead 68-56. Westbrook leads the Clippers with 14 points.

The Pelicans have made 14 3's. The Clippers have made 19 total FGs.

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Let me get out ahead of this now…the Pelicans are draining threes. They should have a lot of free throws. Maybe more than ZERO but like maybe 2. Nothing wrong with the refs

David Locke @DLocke09

Kings lead the Jazz by 6

Suns are tied with Philly

New Orleans is up 12 on the Clippers

If Philly and New Orleans win tonight the Kings would clinch a playoff spot with a win for first time since 2006.

That is not a typo. Bonzi Wells was the leading scorer for that Kings team – Kings lead the Jazz by 6Suns are tied with PhillyNew Orleans is up 12 on the ClippersIf Philly and New Orleans win tonight the Kings would clinch a playoff spot with a win for first time since 2006.That is not a typo. Bonzi Wells was the leading scorer for that Kings team – 11:33 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Pelicans 68, Clippers 54 at halftime.

Trey Murphy has 6 three-pointers. The Clippers have 7.

Pelicans 68, Clippers 54 at halftime.

Trey Murphy has 6 three-pointers. The Clippers have 7.

Clippers also have 10 turnovers. Terance Mann only played 9 minutes after going to the locker room.

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Scoreboard watch: The Suns and 76ers are tied in the third quarter. The Clippers are trailing the Pelicans by 12 at the half.

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

The "Free RoCo" chants are loud at the Clippers' game tonight. Very passionate fanbase after reading @TomerAzarly.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Larry Nance Jr. is in foul trouble

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Kawhi Leonard is now 0-5 from three tonight, 3-11 from the field overall. His last miss didn't have any lift on it. Clippers are 7-18 from three overall.

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Think Tyrese Maxey might be studying the Jose Alvarado steal. He's been flying in from the baseline and ripping off steals in the backcourt a lot lately.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Naji Marshall just got a technical foul on his way to the bench. Had fouled Westbrook the possession before and said the wrong thing

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

I would like a poster of that Nance over Westbrook dunk please. Seriously, I'll put it in the background of Locked On Pelicans on YouTube

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Larry Nance Jr. dunks on Russell Westbrook possession after CJ McCollum gets to rim vs Marcus Morris Sr. ➡️ Ivica Zubac subs back in

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

New Orleans' Brandon Ingram and Larry Nance Jr running a pick-and-roll just brought back the Lakers' youth movement nostalgia

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Most frustrating development on defensive end in 1H has been Clippers ending up with a few baskets from scrambles where they bobbled ball, but picked up loose change with #Pelicans then out of position

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Eric Gordon really endearing himself to the city of New Orleans

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Jones got up during Pelicans timeout, and he is attending to his face.

Jones got up during Pelicans timeout, and he is attending to his face.

Trey Murphy III subs in for him.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Herb Jones has a towel covering his face after the last play. He was down in the paint for a while before trainers came over.

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Herb Jones is down after taking a shot to the face. The entire bench is out to check on him.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Herb Jones was injured after Brandon Ingram's miss.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Find someone who loves you as much as Mason Plumlee loves reverse finishes at the rim.

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Mason Plumlee's activity is really bothering JV. Valanciunas has to be more decisive when the ball gets to him.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Eric Gordon subbed back in this game for Bones Hyland at the timeout, and he made back-to-back 3s after a Batum 3.

9-0 LA run to cut Pelicans lead to 47-37 with 7:31 left in 1st half.

Eric Gordon subbed back in this game for Bones Hyland at the timeout, and he made back-to-back 3s after a Batum 3.

9-0 LA run to cut Pelicans lead to 47-37 with 7:31 left in 1st half.

Shades of Play-In game… All Clippers need to complete that is RoCo playing center…

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Trey's growth has been the most encouraging Pelicans storyline this season. 48/40/91 shooting splits going into this game. Already scored 17.

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

The Pelicans have made 11 of 15 3-pointers.

The Pelicans have made 11 of 15 3-pointers.

Yowza!

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

8-0 run by Pelicans puts them up 47-28.

Trey Murphy III has toe irritation. He’s taking it out on the Clippers I guess: 17 points and 5 3s already. Finished alley-oop from Naji Marshall.

8-0 run by Pelicans puts them up 47-28.

Trey Murphy III has toe irritation. He's taking it out on the Clippers I guess: 17 points and 5 3s already. Finished alley-oop from Naji Marshall.

Pelicans have 11 3s. They average 10.9 per game.

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans have 11 3-pointers with 10:18 left in the 2nd quarter.

Pelicans have 11 3-pointers with 10:18 left in the 2nd quarter.

They've failed to reach 11 3-pointers in 32 of their 73 games this year.

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

B.I. and Trigga combined for 26 pts in that first frame 🤯 11:06 PM B.I. and Trigga combined for 26 pts in that first frame 🤯 pic.twitter.com/EHDTwCVF6p

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Brandon Ingram’s last two 1st quarters:

31 points

8 rebounds

11 assists

11-21 FG

3-5 3PT

Brandon Ingram's last two 1st quarters:

31 points

8 rebounds

11 assists

11-21 FG

3-5 3PT

0 turnovers

Janis Carr @janiscarr

End of first qtr and it’s Pelicans 37, Clippers 26.

End of first qtr and it's Pelicans 37, Clippers 26.

Brandon Ingram with 14 pts on 6-11 shooting. TMurphy with 12 points after making all 4 of his 3-pters.

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Pelicans sunk 9 3s in the first quarter. They've failed to hit 9 3s in a *game* 20 times this season. Brandon Ingram has 14. Trey Murphy with 12.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Pelicans lead 37-26 in LA after one quarter.

If you thought Clippers 3-point shooting in 4th quarter Thursday was great… Pelicans just showed a level up, making NINE of 11. Most in any quarter by Pelicans this season.

Pelicans lead 37-26 in LA after one quarter.

If you thought Clippers 3-point shooting in 4th quarter Thursday was great… Pelicans just showed a level up, making NINE of 11. Most in any quarter by Pelicans this season.

And NONE by Jonas Valanciunas…

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

A lot of people dislike "pass and crash" offensive foul calls – except the defensive player who gets run over by a ballhandler who's often out of control. Smart play by Nance to draw first foul against Kawhi

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st: Pelicans 37, Clippers 26

Ingram 14 pts, 5 assts

Murphy 12 pts (4-4 on 3s)

Richardson 6 pts (2-2 on 3s)

End of the 1st: Pelicans 37, Clippers 26

Ingram 14 pts, 5 assts

Murphy 12 pts (4-4 on 3s)

Richardson 6 pts (2-2 on 3s)

Pels shot 9-11 on 3s. Also had 10 assists on 14 baskets. They're playing with a ton of confidence on offense right now.

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

More quarters like that from the Pelicans please

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

End of the 1Q: Pelicans just shot 9-11 from three to lead 37-26. Clippers made 3-11 from three.

End of the 1Q: Pelicans just shot 9-11 from three to lead 37-26. Clippers made 3-11 from three.

Ingram and Murphy have 26 points combined. Kawhi has started 2-8. Zubac is 4-5 for 8 points.

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

It's taken less than 10 minutes of game for New Orleans' starting forwards to shoot 10/15 from the field and 6/6 from three-point range

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Clippers bench infused energy into Thursday's first quarter comeback. The same hasn't happened so far. Whether starters or reserves, the Clippers can't keep track of Ingram or Murphy.

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Sure it’s early, but the Pelicans are shooting 87.5% from beyond the 3. Have only missed 1 of 8 3-pters.

Sure it's early, but the Pelicans are shooting 87.5% from beyond the 3. Have only missed 1 of 8 3-pters.

The Clippers are shooting 33.3% from behind the 3.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

2:36 left in first quarter

It’s Brandon Ingram+Trey Murphy III 23*, LA Clippers 20

2:36 left in first quarter

It's Brandon Ingram+Trey Murphy III 23*, LA Clippers 20

*Non-BI/Trey Pelicans have added 8 points

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Unreal start for Trey Murphy. Don't think he's even scraped the rim on any of his 4/4 three-point shooting. Confidence through the roof

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Along with Brandon Ingram, how about Trey Murphy's start?!? He's 4-4 from 3-point range for 12 points!

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Trey Murphy is 4-4 on 3s in the 1st quarter 10:53 PM Trey Murphy is 4-4 on 3s in the 1st quarter pic.twitter.com/kyPKOX6Qbx

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Brandon Ingram playing like a top 10 player out of the gates has propelled the Pelicans to a 25-18 lead over the Clippers. BI, with 11 points and 3 assists, has accounted for 18 of New Orleans' 25.

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Brandon Ingram picking up where he left off Thursday. Scored/assisted on Pels first 16 points of the game.

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Zu scores twice to cut the lead in half.

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Brandon Ingram trying to get off to a fast start again tonight. He’s accounted for each of the Pels’ first four baskets (6 points, 1 assist) as they’ve jumped out to an 8-0 start on the Clips.

Brandon Ingram trying to get off to a fast start again tonight. He's accounted for each of the Pels' first four baskets (6 points, 1 assist) as they've jumped out to an 8-0 start on the Clips.

Pace has been good again for the Pels too.

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Yeah, let's call this a good start for the Pelicans. This is the exact energy they need to

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Welp, so much for the night game mattering.

Brandon Ingram is back in here against the Clippers for the first time since last April’s Play-In. And the machete is out: 6 points, 3/4 FGs.

8-0 Pelicans run to start the game. LA timeout after 128 seconds. – Welp, so much for the night game mattering.Brandon Ingram is back in here against the Clippers for the first time since last April’s Play-In. And the machete is out: 6 points, 3/4 FGs.8-0 Pelicans run to start the game. LA timeout after 128 seconds. – 10:44 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Brandon Ingram to the cup. Brandon Ingram for a pull-up. Brandon Ingram for a pull-up. It’s 8-0 Pelicans. Clippers timeout. – Brandon Ingram to the cup. Brandon Ingram for a pull-up. Brandon Ingram for a pull-up. It’s 8-0 Pelicans. Clippers timeout. – 10:44 PM

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Clippers have missed their first four shots. The Pelicans are 4 of 5 from the field and lead 8-0 after two minutes. – Clippers have missed their first four shots. The Pelicans are 4 of 5 from the field and lead 8-0 after two minutes. – 10:44 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

One second into Clippers-Pelicans, Jonas Valanciunas has a foul. – One second into Clippers-Pelicans, Jonas Valanciunas has a foul. – 10:41 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Brandon Ingram

Trey Murphy

Jonas Valanciunas – Pelicans starters:CJ McCollumHerb JonesBrandon IngramTrey MurphyJonas Valanciunas – 10:21 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

I think I need to worry about my job as host of Locked on Pelicans with @relmyers killing it on the Pelicans pregame show 10:18 PM I think I need to worry about my job as host of Locked on Pelicans with @relmyers killing it on the Pelicans pregame show pic.twitter.com/4YvZFSZ7Gd

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Recent Pelicans rotation has had CJ McCollum as the only small guard and Jonas Valanciunas as the only true center.

7 guys between 6’6″ and 6’8″ in between them.

Last year, Jaxson Hayes was starting. Asked Willie Green about the like-sized wings with Zion/GTA out for now. 10:16 PM Recent Pelicans rotation has had CJ McCollum as the only small guard and Jonas Valanciunas as the only true center.7 guys between 6’6″ and 6’8″ in between them.Last year, Jaxson Hayes was starting. Asked Willie Green about the like-sized wings with Zion/GTA out for now. pic.twitter.com/ywiSZdlYtO

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Starters:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Brandon Ingram

Trey Murphy

Jonas Valanciunas – Starters:CJ McCollumHerb JonesBrandon IngramTrey MurphyJonas Valanciunas – 10:11 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Pelicans starting CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III, Jonas Valanciunas (8-10 with that lineup)

LA starting Russell Westbrook, Eric Gordon, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac for second time – Pelicans starting CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III, Jonas Valanciunas (8-10 with that lineup)LA starting Russell Westbrook, Eric Gordon, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac for second time – 10:10 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Trey Murphy (left great toe irritation) is available for tonight’s game against the Clippers, per the Pelicans – Trey Murphy (left great toe irritation) is available for tonight’s game against the Clippers, per the Pelicans – 9:46 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Trey Murphy III (left great toe irritation) is AVAILABLE to play in tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers – Trey Murphy III (left great toe irritation) is AVAILABLE to play in tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers – 9:46 PM

New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR

Trey Murphy III (left great toe irritation) is AVAILABLE to play in tonight’s game against the LA Clippers. – Trey Murphy III (left great toe irritation) is AVAILABLE to play in tonight’s game against the LA Clippers. – 9:45 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Most second-chance points for the Nets in a game this season:

37 – 12/10 at Indiana

24 – 1/6 at New Orleans

21 – tonight at Miami (early in the third) – Most second-chance points for the Nets in a game this season:37 – 12/10 at Indiana24 – 1/6 at New Orleans21 – tonight at Miami (early in the third) – 9:35 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

*goes to fan zone in #Pelicans app so I don’t miss my chance for the night

@CaesarsSports 9:13 PM *goes to fan zone in #Pelicans app so I don’t miss my chance for the night@CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/EKPX7VrGs7

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“We know he’s going to end up with the ball.”

Doc Rivers on Chris Paul, who he coached with the Los Angeles Clippers. #Suns 8:47 PM “We know he’s going to end up with the ball.”Doc Rivers on Chris Paul, who he coached with the Los Angeles Clippers. #Suns pic.twitter.com/VyZAZ67fLz

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The answer must have something to do with each team’s remaining schedule. I didn’t think the Suns and Clippers played each other again, but now I’m seeing that they do. And the Warriors still have MIN and NOP. That’s probably part of it, too. – The answer must have something to do with each team’s remaining schedule. I didn’t think the Suns and Clippers played each other again, but now I’m seeing that they do. And the Warriors still have MIN and NOP. That’s probably part of it, too. – 7:05 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

The final nine games for Portland:

OKC

NOP

SAC

SAC

at MIN

at MEM

at SAS

at LAC

GSW

Those are all likely wins for the opponent, which is relevant to the Rockets and the LAC pick. POR at SAS on 4/6 will be interesting. – The final nine games for Portland:OKCNOPSACSACat MINat MEMat SASat LACGSWThose are all likely wins for the opponent, which is relevant to the Rockets and the LAC pick. POR at SAS on 4/6 will be interesting. – 6:20 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

The Lakers, for those interested, had 11 games this season against opponents who played the Clippers the night before. More than 25% of their home schedule.

They went 8-3 in those games. That part of their season concluded last night after the Thunder game. – The Lakers, for those interested, had 11 games this season against opponents who played the Clippers the night before. More than 25% of their home schedule.They went 8-3 in those games. That part of their season concluded last night after the Thunder game. – 6:14 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Provided an update earlier this week @TheAthletic on Norman Powell as part of Clippers who are impacted by Paul George’s absence

theathletic.com/4339007/2023/0… – 5:27 PM Provided an update earlier this week @TheAthletic on Norman Powell as part of Clippers who are impacted by Paul George’s absence

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Over the past week a few Clippers teammates have been saying Norm Powell will be back “soon” from his left shoulder injury. On IG Norm says he’s “loading,” playing with a protective wrap on the shoulder. 5:14 PM Over the past week a few Clippers teammates have been saying Norm Powell will be back “soon” from his left shoulder injury. On IG Norm says he’s “loading,” playing with a protective wrap on the shoulder. pic.twitter.com/OtvxFdKCkz