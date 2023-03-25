Pelicans vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Pelicans vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Pelicans vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

March 25, 2023- by

By |

The New Orleans Pelicans play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena

The New Orleans Pelicans are spending $4,121,055 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $4,946,292 per win

Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Saturday March 25, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Away TV: Bally Sports NO
Home Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW
Away Radio: WRNO 99.5FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eric Pincus
@EricPincus
Tracking updated to 4-12, instead of 4-13 (assuming POR/SAS/HOU out & DEN/MEM/SAC finish 1-3 in some order). Loss column:
LAC/PHX: 35
GST: 36
LAL/MIN/NOP: 37
DAL/OKC/UTA: 38
Remaining head-to-heads: pic.twitter.com/QjDulrUlSk2:55 AM

Game previews

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home