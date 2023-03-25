Pelicans vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New Orleans Pelicans play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena

The New Orleans Pelicans are spending $4,121,055 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $4,946,292 per win

Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Saturday March 25, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Away TV: Bally Sports NO

Home Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW

Away Radio: WRNO 99.5FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?