Tristan Thompson: 'Mario Chalmers, at one point you were probably texting LeBron James to get on a team and get a job'

The 11-year NBA big man was fired up and seemingly irritated by another MJ-LeBron comparison, tearing the former Miami Heat point guard to shreds in an NSFW rant on The Draymond Green Show. “That s**t pissed me off… guys be on some sucka s**t,” Thompson said via The Volume. “Mario Chalmers, at one point you were probably texting LeBron to get on a team and get a job. Listen, I’m just assuming. I’m just saying, just because you didn’t get your way, how could you say that about a guy who you went to war with, who believed in you. Then you’re going to come and say no one fears LeBron. This is the best player you’ve ever been on the court with.”
Source: Alex House @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Lakers are just TWO games back of the No. 4 seed and having home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs! (I can’t believe I’m typing that with eight games left in the season.) They won tonight without LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell. This team can go on a run! pic.twitter.com/MvJrgKHXjq – 1:05 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
New ‘That’s OD’ on what was up with AD on the bench when LeBron broke the record, PG’s injury and the next steps, will surging Kawhi continue to load manage back to backs, Jaylen Brown’s dilemma and best and worst 90s jersey w/ @Dave McMenamin youtu.be/jh-fejqOQV0 – 12:06 AM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
On this road trip the Bulls are going to miss three All Stars in Damian Lillard, LeBron James and Paul George. We’re live @670TheScore – 10:03 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’m on @ESPNLosAngeles w/@ScottKaplan from 4-6pm PT. First show with Kappy! Very excited. Talking Lakers, LeBron and AD’s relationship, Dodgers, UCLA, weekend plans and more. Listen up! (And hi to the ⭕️!) AK – 7:20 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Beyond how LeBron James’ body responds to increased workload, how the Lakers fare in standings with ensuring a play-in or playoff spot could also impact if LeBron returns for any more regular-season games. – 3:57 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
AD spoke with @mcten about taking the torch after LeBron’s injury.
AD spoke with @mcten about taking the torch after LeBron’s injury.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
A fresh #thisleague UNCUT pod with @Chris Haynes dropped this AM. Covering:
🏀 All the latest major West injury news (PG-13/LeBron/Zion)
🏀 Dallas’ protest of its Golden State loss and the referee climate in today’s NBA
🏀 And more!
A fresh #thisleague UNCUT pod with @Chris Haynes dropped this AM. Covering:
🏀 All the latest major West injury news (PG-13/LeBron/Zion)
🏀 Dallas’ protest of its Golden State loss and the referee climate in today’s NBA
🏀 And more!
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
How likely will LeBron James return this season? I’ll discuss that and other NBA storylines with @ColinCowherd on @TheHerd. Tune into @FS1 & @FoxSportsRadio at 11:15 am PT! – 1:47 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Where’s the beef? Anthony Davis says ‘Me and Bron have one of the best relationships’ in NBA nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/24/whe… – 1:16 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
New #thisleague UNCUT pod alongside @ChrisBHaynes dropped this AM. Covering:
🏀 All the latest major West injury news (PG-13/LeBron/Zion)
🏀 Dallas’ protest of its Golden State loss and the referee climate in today’s NBA
🏀 Lots more!
New #thisleague UNCUT pod alongside @ChrisBHaynes dropped this AM. Covering:
🏀 All the latest major West injury news (PG-13/LeBron/Zion)
🏀 Dallas’ protest of its Golden State loss and the referee climate in today’s NBA
🏀 Lots more!
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“[The Lakers] can make it to the NBA Finals if LeBron and AD are healthy.”
“[The Lakers] can make it to the NBA Finals if LeBron and AD are healthy.”
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! LeBron refutes reports about his injury rehab (but it’s unclear what he’s refuting), we reassure fans that LeBron and new franchise face Reaves can co-exist, and D.Lo gets introspective. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 10:24 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Anthony Davis opened up to ESPN about the challenges of this season, his relationship with LeBron, his belief in the current roster and his thoughts on his future in L.A. es.pn/3z4rT0J – 9:40 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Friday show! We’re live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: Lamar gets in his own way, Sweet 16 magic, LeBron’s worry, @JonRothstein, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, case for the Cavs, ring chasing, Bum Of The Week, Zeke, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
Friday show! We’re live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: Lamar gets in his own way, Sweet 16 magic, LeBron’s worry, @JonRothstein, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, case for the Cavs, ring chasing, Bum Of The Week, Zeke, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
LeBron James getting closer to return eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:30 AM
After hearing Thompson’s comments, Chalmers fired back and explained his stance once again. He argued that he was simply sharing what he has heard from other players and their perspectives. The former NBA guard then proceeded to double down on his point, even using Michael Jordan as a reference. “I’m very grateful for winning a ring, I have no problem with LeBron and I’m speaking from a perspective from people in The Big 3 who played against MJ and from what others have said about LeBron. I don’t see how it’s sucka shit when you’re speaking on somebody’s feeling on someone else’s perspective,” Chalmers told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports. -via Clutch Points / March 25, 2023
“Going more into depth of my statement, you come into a Finals situation are you more fearful to face LeBron James or Michael Jordan? MJ is 6-0 in the Finals and LeBron has four rings. When I say players didn’t fear LeBron, LeBron has been beaten, MJ has not. When LeBron first came to the Heat, people saw him as a villain. But when you line up next to him, you’re actually fearful of him because he’s trying to prove people wrong.” -via Clutch Points / March 25, 2023
“LeBron James was an all-around player. Even though he gave you 40, it wasn’t the same 40,” remarked Arenas. “I’m not afraid of a guy who’s gonna give me 29/9/9, I’m afraid of a man who’s gonna go for 60 if I’m not careful.” -via Sports Illustrated / March 25, 2023
But according to Mario Chalmers, the same cannot be said about LeBron. Chalmers played alongside LeBron in Miami and the two didn’t exactly get along. Here is what Chalmers recently said (via Playmaker): “Nobody fears Bron. Nobody’s like ‘[expletive] I gotta go play against Bron tonight.’ Nobody said that. I don’t know why. Because I seen people be scared when they actually lined up to him but they’re not scared thinking about that matchup, right? You hear anybody from that era talk about going against Jordan, there’s a fear. So when you have people that fear a player, then that’s telling you something different already. Like, Jordan is just that guy.” -via For The Win / March 21, 2023
Jovan Buha: Darvin Ham confirms that Tristan Thompson and Tony Bradley worked out for the Lakers yesterday, but clarified that “nothing is imminent.” He said the Lakers were doing their “due diligence” on evaluating big man options. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / March 21, 2023
Shams Charania: The Los Angeles Lakers are working out free agent centers Tristan Thompson and Tony Bradley this week, sources tell me and @jovanbuha . Thompson, an 11-year NBA veteran, was a key member of the 2016 championship Cavaliers team alongside LeBron James. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 20, 2023
Not long after, Garland was drafted by the Cavs No. 5 overall — the latest foundation piece of Cleveland’s post-LeBron rebuild expected to team with Love in hopes of lifting the franchise back to prominence. When Garland first shared that story with his newest teammate, the two started bursting with laugher — a perfect icebreaker to what became a tight bond. “It was some fun times with him for sure,” Garland told cleveland.com, saying they still laugh about that L.A. run-in. “Kev’s like a big brother to me. There’s always going to be love there. I came in and he was one of my vets. Him, Tristan (Thompson) and Larry (Nance Jr.) really took me in. I was like their little brother. We’ll always have that connection. He’ll always be my vet. When I came in, he looked after me, put his arm around me, showed me the ropes, and I love him for that. That’s always gonna be my guy.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / March 8, 2023