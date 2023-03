Tristan Thompson: 'Mario Chalmers, at one point you were probably texting LeBron James to get on a team and get a job'

The 11-year NBA big man was fired up and seemingly irritated by another MJ-LeBron comparison, tearing the former Miami Heat point guard to shreds in an NSFW rant on The Draymond Green Show. “That s**t pissed me off… guys be on some sucka s**t,” Thompson said via The Volume. “Mario Chalmers, at one point you were probably texting LeBron to get on a team and get a job. Listen, I’m just assuming. I’m just saying, just because you didn’t get your way, how could you say that about a guy who you went to war with, who believed in you. Then you’re going to come and say no one fears LeBron. This is the best player you’ve ever been on the court with.”Source: Alex House @ Clutch Points