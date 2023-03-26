Anthony Edwards will return against Golden State

Alan Horton: After missing the last 3 games with a sprained right ankle, Anthony Edwards will make his return & be in the starting lineup tonight vs. Warriors. Conley Edwards McDaniels Towns Gobert 1st time this lineup has played together in a game or even practiced together.
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Anthony Edwards returns in the @adidasHoops Harden Vol 7 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/sH001QjrIL9:01 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Another major return: Anthony Edwards starts for the Wolves tonight at Golden State.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards is IN tonight against Golden State – 8:00 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Golden State – 7:19 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: ‘Strong optimism’ Anthony Edwards could return to Timberwolves Sunday nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/25/rep…3:19 PM

