Anthony Edwards will return against Golden State

Alan Horton: After missing the last 3 games with a sprained right ankle, Anthony Edwards will make his return & be in the starting lineup tonight vs. Warriors. Conley Edwards McDaniels Towns Gobert 1st time this lineup has played together in a game or even practiced together.
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Anthony Edwards returns in the @adidasHoops Harden Vol 7 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/sH001QjrIL – 9:01 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Another major return: Anthony Edwards starts for the Wolves tonight at Golden State.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
Another major return: Anthony Edwards starts for the Wolves tonight at Golden State.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Golden State – 7:19 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: ‘Strong optimism’ Anthony Edwards could return to Timberwolves Sunday nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/25/rep… – 3:19 PM
Chris Haynes: There’s strong optimism Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards (ankle) could make his return Sunday against the Golden State Warriors, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / March 25, 2023
Jon Krawczynski: Anthony Edwards did not practice today, but not because of the ankle. He was sick, per Chris Finch. -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / March 24, 2023
Shams Charania: Timberwolves rising two-way standout Jaden McDaniels sits down with @Stadium: “I do believe I’m the best defender in the NBA.” On his All-Defensive team desires, trying to stop NBA’s best, Jamal Murray saying “stop blocking my jumpers”, entering league with Anthony Edwards, more. pic.twitter.com/aN3kHX7SNr -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 23, 2023