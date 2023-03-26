Billy Donovan: I don't know how you can T Nikola Vucevic up when he's talking Serbian

Julia Poe: Billy Donovan on Vooch’s ejection: “I don’t know how you can T him up when he’s talking Serbian. He could’ve been asking them out to dinner.”
Source: Twitter @byjuliapoe
Source: Twitter @byjuliapoe
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan on Vooch’s ejection: “I don’t know how you can T him up when he’s talking Serbian. He could’ve been asking them out to dinner.” – 6:12 PM
Billy Donovan on Vooch’s ejection: “I don’t know how you can T him up when he’s talking Serbian. He could’ve been asking them out to dinner.” – 6:12 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Vooch takes full responsibility for being ejected. pic.twitter.com/xmvqfLDjDY – 6:04 PM
Vooch takes full responsibility for being ejected. pic.twitter.com/xmvqfLDjDY – 6:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 118, Lakers 108
LaVIne 32 pts, 13-19 FGs
DeRozan 17 pts, 10 assists
Vucevic ejected
48 bench points, 34 points off TOs
James 19 pts off bench – 5:53 PM
Bulls 118, Lakers 108
LaVIne 32 pts, 13-19 FGs
DeRozan 17 pts, 10 assists
Vucevic ejected
48 bench points, 34 points off TOs
James 19 pts off bench – 5:53 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Zach LaVine has it going, 27 pts on 11-of-14 shooting, #Bulls lead Lakers 91-78 after 3, led by as many as 21 in 3rdQ. Drummond 12 & 8 after Vuc was ejected in 2ndQ
Anthony Davis has 5 fouls, Pat Bev 4 – 5:22 PM
Zach LaVine has it going, 27 pts on 11-of-14 shooting, #Bulls lead Lakers 91-78 after 3, led by as many as 21 in 3rdQ. Drummond 12 & 8 after Vuc was ejected in 2ndQ
Anthony Davis has 5 fouls, Pat Bev 4 – 5:22 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Fouls could dominate the final stretch of this game.
Beverley has 4 and Caruso has 3 with 7:14 left in the third. The Vooch ejection already strains this team’s size matchups. Lot of time left to play. – 5:05 PM
Fouls could dominate the final stretch of this game.
Beverley has 4 and Caruso has 3 with 7:14 left in the third. The Vooch ejection already strains this team’s size matchups. Lot of time left to play. – 5:05 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Seems that the refs understand basic Serbian…
Ejection for Vucevic
pic.twitter.com/2gGIrqVtMB – 4:54 PM
Seems that the refs understand basic Serbian…
Ejection for Vucevic
pic.twitter.com/2gGIrqVtMB – 4:54 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Vucevic joins Luka Doncic with a barrage of technical fouls + an ejection 😳
pic.twitter.com/EIC2b1Jngi – 4:50 PM
Nikola Vucevic joins Luka Doncic with a barrage of technical fouls + an ejection 😳
pic.twitter.com/EIC2b1Jngi – 4:50 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
*serbian lip readers vooch famously only curses in serbian during games – 4:46 PM
*serbian lip readers vooch famously only curses in serbian during games – 4:46 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
The officiating is going to overexert itself in the playoffs and it’s going to be so gross. This week alone: Kawhi/Mann techs/ejection on one possession; Bucks third quarter; Vucevic today. Those are just in games I was locked in. Sure it was BS elsewhere too – 4:38 PM
The officiating is going to overexert itself in the playoffs and it’s going to be so gross. This week alone: Kawhi/Mann techs/ejection on one possession; Bucks third quarter; Vucevic today. Those are just in games I was locked in. Sure it was BS elsewhere too – 4:38 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls lead 63-55 at the half, but there was quite the momentum shift to close the half following Vooch’s ejection. – 4:34 PM
Bulls lead 63-55 at the half, but there was quite the momentum shift to close the half following Vooch’s ejection. – 4:34 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Nikola Vucevic received back-to-back technical fouls and was ejected from the game. pic.twitter.com/N5zGAZ0s6i – 4:34 PM
Nikola Vucevic received back-to-back technical fouls and was ejected from the game. pic.twitter.com/N5zGAZ0s6i – 4:34 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
A college official sent San Diego St to the line on a soft call to decide an Elite Eight game at the same time as another official ejected Nikola Vucevic from the Bulls-Lakers game. Just killing the sport. – 4:32 PM
A college official sent San Diego St to the line on a soft call to decide an Elite Eight game at the same time as another official ejected Nikola Vucevic from the Bulls-Lakers game. Just killing the sport. – 4:32 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
To be fair, Vucevic only elbowed LeBron on one side of his head, not both. So he had a lot to complain about. BK – 4:31 PM
To be fair, Vucevic only elbowed LeBron on one side of his head, not both. So he had a lot to complain about. BK – 4:31 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Vucevic gets called for two techs and is ejected from the game after arguing a foul against him on LeBron James. Chicago goes back to Drummond in the middle, who is off to a strong start with 8 pts and 4 reb. – 4:30 PM
Vucevic gets called for two techs and is ejected from the game after arguing a foul against him on LeBron James. Chicago goes back to Drummond in the middle, who is off to a strong start with 8 pts and 4 reb. – 4:30 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Vooch ejected for only the 2nd time in his career covering 815 games. – 4:30 PM
Vooch ejected for only the 2nd time in his career covering 815 games. – 4:30 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Brutal time for Vooch to get tossed. Bulls had built a 20-point lead. Slippage showing to close the first half. Vooch heads to locker room with 1:02 left in the second quarter. – 4:29 PM
Brutal time for Vooch to get tossed. Bulls had built a 20-point lead. Slippage showing to close the first half. Vooch heads to locker room with 1:02 left in the second quarter. – 4:29 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Nikola Vucevic just got back-to-back technical fouls and was ejected. – 4:29 PM
Nikola Vucevic just got back-to-back technical fouls and was ejected. – 4:29 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch just got thrown out of this game. Picked up back-to-back techs for trying to argue a foul called on a shot by LeBron. – 4:28 PM
Vooch just got thrown out of this game. Picked up back-to-back techs for trying to argue a foul called on a shot by LeBron. – 4:28 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan, on if Javonte Green suffered a setback: “A week, 10 days ago, he was having a hard time cutting and moving and we got through that. Now, the minutes he gets, the next day, he’s got soreness and discomfort and doesn’t feel like he can move the way he needs to.” – 2:42 PM
Billy Donovan, on if Javonte Green suffered a setback: “A week, 10 days ago, he was having a hard time cutting and moving and we got through that. Now, the minutes he gets, the next day, he’s got soreness and discomfort and doesn’t feel like he can move the way he needs to.” – 2:42 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Billy Donovan is not on “SnapFace” so did not see the Pat Bev post. – 2:28 PM
Billy Donovan is not on “SnapFace” so did not see the Pat Bev post. – 2:28 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Caruso dealing with a foot issue that he will be dealing with the rest of the season. Green unlikely to play tomorrow against Clippers- Billy Donovan. – 2:03 PM
Caruso dealing with a foot issue that he will be dealing with the rest of the season. Green unlikely to play tomorrow against Clippers- Billy Donovan. – 2:03 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
6. Three nice drives/finishes by Dalen Terry! Including an and-one
Vucevic + second unit kept deficit in the 20s deep into Q4, allowing Bulls to take foot off gas down the stretch pic.twitter.com/QJIZ1okP2Z – 11:56 AM
6. Three nice drives/finishes by Dalen Terry! Including an and-one
Vucevic + second unit kept deficit in the 20s deep into Q4, allowing Bulls to take foot off gas down the stretch pic.twitter.com/QJIZ1okP2Z – 11:56 AM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
3. No Nurkic or Jerami Grant, so Drew Eubanks was only player taller than 6-foot-8 in Portland’s rotation
In turn, an efficient night for Nikola Vucevic. 23 pts, 15 reb, 4 ast and a game-high +34 pic.twitter.com/nwJlTf8166 – 11:56 AM
3. No Nurkic or Jerami Grant, so Drew Eubanks was only player taller than 6-foot-8 in Portland’s rotation
In turn, an efficient night for Nikola Vucevic. 23 pts, 15 reb, 4 ast and a game-high +34 pic.twitter.com/nwJlTf8166 – 11:56 AM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Today on Bulls radio @Chicago Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan on the emergence of Coby White @CobyWhite as a gifted two way player -Donovan on Austin Reaves of the Lakers who has become an important core player . Halftime @Patrick Beverley on leadership, playing in LA and more 2:15 pre – 11:41 AM
Today on Bulls radio @Chicago Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan on the emergence of Coby White @CobyWhite as a gifted two way player -Donovan on Austin Reaves of the Lakers who has become an important core player . Halftime @Patrick Beverley on leadership, playing in LA and more 2:15 pre – 11:41 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Billy Donovan doesn’t talk about it much, but he was that dude in his day. pic.twitter.com/eVCFMxWlLd – 8:30 PM
Billy Donovan doesn’t talk about it much, but he was that dude in his day. pic.twitter.com/eVCFMxWlLd – 8:30 PM
Nikola Vucevic @NikolaVucevic
Back where it all started @USC_Hoops #FightOn pic.twitter.com/tfVZCrVEP7 – 7:38 PM
Back where it all started @USC_Hoops #FightOn pic.twitter.com/tfVZCrVEP7 – 7:38 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Billy Donovan on the Bulls’ win at Portland and Coby White’s strong play of late. pic.twitter.com/MzNe8ktWtV – 12:23 AM
Billy Donovan on the Bulls’ win at Portland and Coby White’s strong play of late. pic.twitter.com/MzNe8ktWtV – 12:23 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said DeMar DeRozan is “feeling better” and quad strain is not “at the level it was before we went to Paris.” Doesn’t know status for LA. – 8:32 PM
Billy Donovan said DeMar DeRozan is “feeling better” and quad strain is not “at the level it was before we went to Paris.” Doesn’t know status for LA. – 8:32 PM
More on this storyline
Writers and broadcasters vote for the award, not players. But Nikola Vucevic offered his opinion in advance of the Chicago Bulls’ Wednesday matchup with Nikola Jokic’s Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets. “I think he deserves to get another one, the way he’s playing. I think you take him out of that team, it’s not even close to the same team,” Vučević said. “The things that he does, you look at his stats, the efficiency he’s playing at, it’s very impressive. “And it’s not like he’s putting up numbers and they’re not winning. They’re (25-0) when he has a triple-double. And he plays in a winning way. He makes the right play. He doesn’t force. He doesn’t try to do something just to do it. It’s all within the flow of the game. It’s winning basketball.” -via NBC Sports / March 8, 2023
“You can tell when he plays basketball, it’s just joy for him. It’s easy. It just comes natural to him. That’s what makes him so unique,” Vučević said. “He enjoys winning and playing for his teammates. So it’s fun to watch. “They do such a great job of playing off him. Everybody fits in their role. That’s what makes them such a great team. And he’s one of the best players in the league and the best player on that team. He can score in different ways. You never know what to expect when he has the ball. He’ll be looking one way and throw a crazy pass to the other side of the floor. Obviously, a helluva player who we have to game plan for very well.” -via NBC Sports / March 8, 2023
KC Johnson: Nikola Vucevic on Nikola Jokic: “He’s OK. He’s a stat padder though.” Twitter tone alert: Vucevic smiled as he said this. First line was sarcastic. Second was non-serious. And reporters laughed. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / March 7, 2023
During Sabonis’ rookie year in Oklahoma City, Russell Westbrook invited Sabonis to early-morning workouts to go through the nuances of pick-and-roll, says Billy Donovan, who coached that Thunder team. They drilled how to read a defender’s feet, when Sabonis could slip screens, how Sabonis could make himself available for pocket passes. (One of Sabonis’ rookie duties was supplying Westbrook with Snapple for team flights, Sabonis and others on that team recall.) Sabonis was astonished that Fox ceded so much ball handling to him right away, including letting Sabonis rush the ball up after rebounds. “I was really surprised,” Sabonis says. “He has been with the Kings forever. This is his team. He really let me do my thing. Not many franchise point guards would let their big man bring the ball up. He ran with me. He set screens for me. That’s what shocked me most. That’s what made the transition so easy. Neither of us care who is who. We just want to win.” -via ESPN / March 22, 2023
Joe Cowley: According to Billy Donovan, Bulls will go into next training camp with the mindset that Lonzo Ball won’t be available. Calling his timetable “indefinite.” -via Twitter @JCowleyHoops / March 20, 2023
Beverley downplayed his impact. “Nothing has changed. I just got a Coach that believes in me and understands what I bring to the game,” he said. “I’m fortunate to play under a coach like Billy. When you have a coach like that who believes in you, you don’t want to let him down. I’m having fun out there.” -via NBC Sports / March 20, 2023