Chauncey Billups: Damian Lillard hasn't been shut down for the season

Sean Highkin: Chauncey Billups says the main guys — Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic, Jerami Grant, etc. — haven’t officially been shut down and are considered day-to-day. “We’re just being cautious.” Do with that what you will. I’m just telling you what he said.
Source: Twitter @highkin
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe will get the starting defensive assignment on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chauncey Billups said. – 5:23 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says he’s challenging Shaedon Sharpe by giving him the other team’s toughest defensive assignment every night the rest of the way. He’ll be on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tonight. – 5:22 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Billups says the main guys — Dame, Nurk, Jerami, etc. — haven’t officially been shut down and are considered day-to-day. “We’re just being cautious.” Do with that what you will. I’m just telling you what he said. – 5:19 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has come out and said he’s not interested in rebuilding.
Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has come out and said he’s not interested in rebuilding.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
U12 TO: Markquis Nowell is taking over this game. Hit a 3 from Dame/Steph territory and is throwing some Mahomes-esque passes. KSU leads FAU 57-50. Owls already up to 20 turnovers with 11:30 left. They need to find a way to rein that in. – 7:48 PM
U12 TO: Markquis Nowell is taking over this game. Hit a 3 from Dame/Steph territory and is throwing some Mahomes-esque passes. KSU leads FAU 57-50. Owls already up to 20 turnovers with 11:30 left. They need to find a way to rein that in. – 7:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dame this season:
— 32.2 (career-high)
— 7.3 APG
— 4.2 3PM (career-high)
— 3rd in PPG
— 3rd in 3-pointers
Dame this season:
— 32.2 (career-high)
— 7.3 APG
— 4.2 3PM (career-high)
— 3rd in PPG
— 3rd in 3-pointers
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Blazers likely to shut down Damian Lillard for remainder of season as play-in berth looks doubtful, per report
Blazers likely to shut down Damian Lillard for remainder of season as play-in berth looks doubtful, per report
Sean Highkin @highkin
Update on this: as part of Women’s History Month, other players are wearing shirts of WNBA players on the bench. Damian Lillard went with Kim Perrot. Jusuf Nurkic is repping Candace Parker. Justise Winslow has the exact same Tina shirt Billups had on. – 11:56 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups in a Tina Thompson shirt pregame pic.twitter.com/tRH5npvMkW – 8:29 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic are out tonight. – 8:16 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said today that the status of Anfernee Simons (foot) and Jerami Grant (quad) for Friday’s game against the Bulls won’t be decided until Friday. Likely right before game time. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/dkldyFUaOn – 6:32 PM
Clutch Points: “I heard that their season is over. It’s just uhh… Word on the street is they’re not gonna make the playoffs this year which is very unfortunate.” CJ McCollum when asked if he’s following Damian Lillard and the Blazers 😂 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/iFJ4cfcZGP -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / March 26, 2023
Sean Highkin: Blazers are listing Damian Lillard as out tomorrow with “right calf tightness.” -via Twitter @highkin / March 25, 2023
Shams Charania: Sources: The Portland Trail Blazers are leaning toward shutting down All-Star Damian Lillard for the season’s final nine games. The franchise is seriously considering taking precautions as Lillard deals with calf injury and the team is 3.5 games out of Play-In Tournament race. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 25, 2023
