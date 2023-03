CJ McCollum: I started to see a therapist... It was extremely helpful

CJ McCollum: I really feel for Jose Alvarado, man. He’s a competitor. He wants to play. Everybody knows his story in terms of what he did to get to this point, the impact he has on our team, the spark plug that he is, the impact that he has on our fans, the organization, the city. We need him, we miss him and I’m wishing him a speedy, healthy recovery and [I] continue to try to encourage him and help him any way that I can, because I know the mental hurdles associated with coming back from injuries because I’ve done it and I’ve seen what it can do to you and your spirit when you feel disconnected. -via Andscape / March 26, 2023