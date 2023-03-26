CJ McCollum: Zion Williamson is in a really good space mentally. We had some talks today just about the progress that he’s made, where he is at, his habits, his consistency, how he’s putting his schedule together to make sure that he’s putting himself in a position to return, knowing that when we’re whole we’re pretty good. It’s definitely been frustrating, but that’s our reality.
Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“It’s important for us as a society, but also for us as Black men in the sports world, to speak to the fact that it’s OK to need (therapy). It’s OK to want help. It’s OK to embrace it and figure out ways to become better versions of ourselves,” @CJMcCollum bit.ly/42CmPhL – 2:36 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored 1,000 points in the restricted area in a season for the 3rd time in his career.
All other players over the last 25 seasons have done that 4 times total:
Shaquille O’Neal (2x)
LeBron James (1x)
Zion Williamson (1x) – 9:51 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
CJ McCollum says tonight that Clippers defense is generally good in half court. Transition? “Not so much” – 1:43 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
CJ McCollum credited Casey Hill, former Clippers assistant, with scouting Clippers well – 1:41 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final: Pelicans 131, Clippers 110
Ingram 32 pts, 12 assts
Murphy 32 pts (10-12 3PT)
McCollum 21 pts, 8 rebounds, 8 assts
Pels crush the Clips from wire to wire with one of their most dominant offensive showings of the season. They had 36 assts (SH) and 21 3-pointers (ties SH) – 12:47 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Trey Murphy is smoldering. He’s made 10 3s, a new career high. He’s one away from the franchise record, which CJ McCollum set in December. – 12:35 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 3rd: Pelicans 99, Clippers 85
Ingram 32 pts, 12 assts
Murphy 23 pts (7-9 3PT)
McCollum 14 pts, 8 rebs
Pels have maintained control despite Clips doing their best to make a push. With Kawhi’s status still uncertain for the 4th, Pels gotta start strong in the 4th – 12:17 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram just notched his third double-double of the season after dishing his 10th assist, a pass out to CJ McCollum for 3.
Did you know that when BI goes for 10 or more assists, he’s never lost? (2-0 w/ Lakers, 7-0 w/ Pelicans) – 12:07 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
In between Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum jerseys. New Orleans is the freaking best – 11:38 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Pelicans 68, Clippers 56
Murphy 20 pts (6-7 3PT)
Ingram 17 pts, 8 assts
McCollum 9 pts, 4 rebs
BI and Trey led the way in a very impressive half from the Pels. They’re playing fast and generating a bunch of open looks from 3. Still gotta feed JV in the 2nd half – 11:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Larry Nance Jr. dunks on Russell Westbrook possession after CJ McCollum gets to rim vs Marcus Morris Sr. ➡️ Ivica Zubac subs back in – 11:27 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 10:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Recent Pelicans rotation has had CJ McCollum as the only small guard and Jonas Valanciunas as the only true center.
7 guys between 6’6″ and 6’8″ in between them.
Last year, Jaxson Hayes was starting. Asked Willie Green about the like-sized wings with Zion/GTA out for now. pic.twitter.com/ywiSZdlYtO – 10:16 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 10:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Pelicans starting CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III, Jonas Valanciunas (8-10 with that lineup)
LA starting Russell Westbrook, Eric Gordon, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac for second time – 10:10 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Joel Embiid’s journey from injury plagued to arguably the best NBA player in the world is incredible and motivational. I hope we say the same thing about Zion Williamson one day. Love to see what Zion can do healthy long-term. – 12:16 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Can the #Pelicans make the playoffs?How is injured star Zion Williamson mentally? How bad is @CJMcCollum injured thumb? McCollum answers those questions and much more in his latest @andscape diary. #nba bit.ly/42CmPhL – 7:26 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Hey all accounts, including his own lol, Zion desperately wanted to play in the postseason for the Pels (because all players will always want to play) and the Pels ultimately “saved him from himself” so to say. Which is good! You really want your star players to want to play! – 6:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
This is going exactly how I predicted on Locked on Thunder. Out for the year, starts to do more activity which gets posted to socials, Everyone wants him to play, an Instagram post comes out, but ultimately it’s best to keep him out. I compared it to the Zion situation last yr – 6:49 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
A fresh #thisleague UNCUT pod with @Chris Haynes dropped this AM. Covering:
🏀 All the latest major West injury news (PG-13/LeBron/Zion)
🏀 Dallas’ protest of its Golden State loss and the referee climate in today’s NBA
🏀 And more!
LISTEN/SUBSCRIBE: https://t.co/e9JR2Ckc4q pic.twitter.com/RZ1M7ojS5c – 1:47 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
New #thisleague UNCUT pod alongside @ChrisBHaynes dropped this AM. Covering:
🏀 All the latest major West injury news (PG-13/LeBron/Zion)
🏀 Dallas’ protest of its Golden State loss and the referee climate in today’s NBA
🏀 Lots more!
LISTEN/SUBSCRIBE: link.chtbl.com/thisleagueuncut – 10:38 AM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Getting Zion on the floor for a few home playoff games would completely Men-In-Black style erase the last 3 months of malaise from our brains. – 8:47 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson will obviously not play against the Hornets tonight and may not make another appearance this season. However, plenty of intriguing story lines remain on the Pelicans that could have a direct bearing on the team’s future. https://t.co/YfQ0Uo3AYy pic.twitter.com/qGSRU9PAkI – 5:08 PM
CJ McCollum: I really feel for Jose Alvarado, man. He’s a competitor. He wants to play. Everybody knows his story in terms of what he did to get to this point, the impact he has on our team, the spark plug that he is, the impact that he has on our fans, the organization, the city. We need him, we miss him and I’m wishing him a speedy, healthy recovery and [I] continue to try to encourage him and help him any way that I can, because I know the mental hurdles associated with coming back from injuries because I’ve done it and I’ve seen what it can do to you and your spirit when you feel disconnected. -via Andscape / March 26, 2023
CJ McCollum: I’ve gone through stress. I have a therapist. I’ve gone through anxiety. We’ve all gone through different forms of depression, depending on stages of our life and where we’re at, whether that’s family situations, whether that’s sports, whether that’s injuries, whether that’s adversity. So, I know the feeling and I know the ways in which I cope with those things now. I think it’s important for us as a society, but also for us as Black men in the sports world, to speak to the fact that it’s OK to need help. It’s OK to want help. It’s OK to embrace it and figure out ways to become better versions of ourselves. -via Andscape / March 26, 2023
CJ McCollum: I started to see a therapist last summer. For the first time I was speaking to a professional that I was paying. I have been able to vent to people and you have mentors. But to have a paid therapist, that was my first time. I’ve done some meditation, I’ve done yoga, I’ve done guided meditations. I’ve done different scenarios where I’m speaking to different people or professionals that may be paid by [an] organization. But this was the first time in which I was actually physically paying myself. It was extremely helpful. It gave me clarity. It gave me a better appreciation for professionals, but also for people that are on the journey who think they have to fight it by themselves. -via Andscape / March 26, 2023
Marc J. Spears: On whether Zion Williamson will be back this season, Pelicans coach Willie Green says, “We’ll see.” -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / March 22, 2023
Marc J. Spears: Green adds there is “a possibility” the next update in two weeks could say that Zion is returning to action immediately. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / March 22, 2023
Will Guillory: When I asked if Zion Williamson will be back before the end of the regular season, Green said, “We’ll see. I can’t confirm if he will be back or not. But we’ll see.” Green did say Zion has started to do some running and some shooting in the practice gym. -via Twitter @WillGuillory / March 22, 2023