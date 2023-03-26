DaQuan Jeffries signed two-year deal with Knicks

Michael Scotto: The New York Knicks signed DaQuan Jeffries to a two-year deal, league sources told @HoopsHype. The deal is guaranteed for the rest of this season and is non-guaranteed for next season. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau likes Jeffries, who completed two 10-day deals with the Knicks.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The New York Knicks signed DaQuan Jeffries to a two-year deal, league sources told @hoopshype. The deal is guaranteed for the rest of this season and is non-guaranteed for next season. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau likes Jeffries, who completed two 10-day deals with the Knicks. – 2:54 PM

Shams Charania: The New York Knicks are signing forward DaQuan Jeffries to a multi-year contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jeffries, averaging 21 points for Knicks’ Westchester G League affiliate, completed two 10-day deals with New York. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 26, 2023

