Live stream: Grizzlies 12, Hawks 12

The Memphis Grizzlies (46-27) play against the Atlanta Hawks (37-37) at State Farm Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 26, 2023
Memphis Grizzlies 12, Atlanta Hawks 12 (Q1 06:37)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets were saying Friday in Memphis that it was time to leave the refs alone. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… With Scott Foster working tonight’s game, I’d say that would be wise, though Sengun was fouled pretty blatantly. (Cavs video board kindly showed it.) – 6:16 PM
Rockets were saying Friday in Memphis that it was time to leave the refs alone. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… With Scott Foster working tonight’s game, I’d say that would be wise, though Sengun was fouled pretty blatantly. (Cavs video board kindly showed it.) – 6:16 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Dillon Brooks gets called for a charge and the SFA PA said “You sir, are oh-ffensive… Dillon Brooks” – 6:13 PM
Dillon Brooks gets called for a charge and the SFA PA said “You sir, are oh-ffensive… Dillon Brooks” – 6:13 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
After two games coming off the bench, Ja Morant is back in the Grizzlies’ starting lineup. The plan was always for his time in the reserve role to be brief. – 6:12 PM
After two games coming off the bench, Ja Morant is back in the Grizzlies’ starting lineup. The plan was always for his time in the reserve role to be brief. – 6:12 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
A very small thing but an observation: I think that the Hawks coaching staff has been wearing mostly all black gear on the bench since Quin Snyder took over.
I can’t recall them wearing them wearing any other color warm ups or anything. – 6:11 PM
A very small thing but an observation: I think that the Hawks coaching staff has been wearing mostly all black gear on the bench since Quin Snyder took over.
I can’t recall them wearing them wearing any other color warm ups or anything. – 6:11 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins is starting in his 307th career game, which will tie him with Kyle Korver for 17th on the Hawks all-time games started list per Hawks PR. – 6:10 PM
John Collins is starting in his 307th career game, which will tie him with Kyle Korver for 17th on the Hawks all-time games started list per Hawks PR. – 6:10 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
John Collins is starting in his 307th career game, tied with Kyle Korver for 17th on the Hawks all-time games started list. – 6:08 PM
John Collins is starting in his 307th career game, tied with Kyle Korver for 17th on the Hawks all-time games started list. – 6:08 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
watch with sound on. let’s hoop gang
📺 @GrizzOnBally pic.twitter.com/g4td4d2CW0 – 6:08 PM
watch with sound on. let’s hoop gang
📺 @GrizzOnBally pic.twitter.com/g4td4d2CW0 – 6:08 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant’s first game back on the road since serving an eight-game suspension sounds pretty much like the ones before that. A lot of cheers in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/rxZNkwQ7L4 – 6:08 PM
Ja Morant’s first game back on the road since serving an eight-game suspension sounds pretty much like the ones before that. A lot of cheers in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/rxZNkwQ7L4 – 6:08 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant announced with the Memphis starters to raucous cheers at State Farm Arena. – 6:06 PM
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant announced with the Memphis starters to raucous cheers at State Farm Arena. – 6:06 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Which is a long way of saying, I hope that Atlanta was good to the Grizzlies last night. – 6:05 PM
Which is a long way of saying, I hope that Atlanta was good to the Grizzlies last night. – 6:05 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
I don’t know about y’all or the Hawks or anyone else but I feel like I’m still here at the arena doing Pacers/Hawks postgame. – 6:05 PM
I don’t know about y’all or the Hawks or anyone else but I feel like I’m still here at the arena doing Pacers/Hawks postgame. – 6:05 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
STARTERS vs. @Jaryd Wilson
🎿 @Ja Morant
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🐶 @Rookiedunker
@Verizon | #BigMemphis
pic.twitter.com/i1rryJQX1Q – 5:52 PM
STARTERS vs. @Jaryd Wilson
🎿 @Ja Morant
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🐶 @Rookiedunker
@Verizon | #BigMemphis
pic.twitter.com/i1rryJQX1Q – 5:52 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
count em up. @Ja Morant will get the start tonight. pic.twitter.com/4fiG04RzfD – 5:46 PM
count em up. @Ja Morant will get the start tonight. pic.twitter.com/4fiG04RzfD – 5:46 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
It’s kind of dumb that the Grizzlies and Hawks only play twice a season. – 5:44 PM
It’s kind of dumb that the Grizzlies and Hawks only play twice a season. – 5:44 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Back to the usual starters for the Hawks.
Also of note, Ja Morant will start for the Grizzlies after he came off the bench in the previous two games pic.twitter.com/cyktohtdUC – 5:37 PM
Back to the usual starters for the Hawks.
Also of note, Ja Morant will start for the Grizzlies after he came off the bench in the previous two games pic.twitter.com/cyktohtdUC – 5:37 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Starters:
Also: Jalen Johnson and Donovan Williams are the inactives for the evening. pic.twitter.com/EtXDTnecBy – 5:37 PM
Starters:
Also: Jalen Johnson and Donovan Williams are the inactives for the evening. pic.twitter.com/EtXDTnecBy – 5:37 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is back in the starting lineup. Taylor Jenkins discussed Morant’s minutes restriction and a conversation the two had about the team’s success before Morant rejoined the team.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 5:35 PM
Ja Morant is back in the starting lineup. Taylor Jenkins discussed Morant’s minutes restriction and a conversation the two had about the team’s success before Morant rejoined the team.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 5:35 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
De’Andre Hunter is available.
No word yet on Bogdan Bogdanovic, who is usually the last to warm up. – 5:00 PM
De’Andre Hunter is available.
No word yet on Bogdan Bogdanovic, who is usually the last to warm up. – 5:00 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Quin Snyder and Taylor Jenkins were both assistant coaches for the Hawks for the 2013-14 season, but Jenkins was also an assistant under Snyder for two seasons in the D League (Austin Toros) in the late 2000s. pic.twitter.com/0pAdO2OG0w – 4:53 PM
Quin Snyder and Taylor Jenkins were both assistant coaches for the Hawks for the 2013-14 season, but Jenkins was also an assistant under Snyder for two seasons in the D League (Austin Toros) in the late 2000s. pic.twitter.com/0pAdO2OG0w – 4:53 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Taylor Jenkins said he expects Ja Morant to start and play a number of minutes in the high 20s. – 4:34 PM
Taylor Jenkins said he expects Ja Morant to start and play a number of minutes in the high 20s. – 4:34 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is returning to the starting lineup tonight. Tyus Jones will come off the bench. – 4:34 PM
Ja Morant is returning to the starting lineup tonight. Tyus Jones will come off the bench. – 4:34 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Trae Young vs. Ja Morant tonight.
Sharing this story again from Dec. 2022 about how their fathers, Ray and Tee, formed a bond through the sacrifices of raising an NBA son.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 4:29 PM
Trae Young vs. Ja Morant tonight.
Sharing this story again from Dec. 2022 about how their fathers, Ray and Tee, formed a bond through the sacrifices of raising an NBA son.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 4:29 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Just passed De’Andre Hunter heading out to warm up ahead of tonight’s game against the Grizzlies. Hunter is questionable with a left knee contusion. – 4:19 PM
Just passed De’Andre Hunter heading out to warm up ahead of tonight’s game against the Grizzlies. Hunter is questionable with a left knee contusion. – 4:19 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Desmond Bane warming up ahead of tonight against Hawks. pic.twitter.com/ZwZr85cQrd – 4:16 PM
Desmond Bane warming up ahead of tonight against Hawks. pic.twitter.com/ZwZr85cQrd – 4:16 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mavs schedule, without Luka against the Pacers unless the Tech is rescinded:
@ Pacers
@ 76ers
@ Heat
@ Hawks
Vs Kings
Vs Bulls
Vs Spurs
They have two elite players so it’s hard to just totally count them out, but they also just got swept by the Hornets
OKC owns the tiebreaker. – 3:39 PM
Mavs schedule, without Luka against the Pacers unless the Tech is rescinded:
@ Pacers
@ 76ers
@ Heat
@ Hawks
Vs Kings
Vs Bulls
Vs Spurs
They have two elite players so it’s hard to just totally count them out, but they also just got swept by the Hornets
OKC owns the tiebreaker. – 3:39 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Who saw this coming? Charlotte just swept its weekend home-and-home vs. Mavericks (36-39). New Orleans (37-37) is 1.5 games ahead of 11th-place Dallas, 2 games ahead of 12th-place Utah (35-39). #Pelicans have tiebreak edge for now on Dal (division record), can seal it 4/5 vs. Mem – 3:30 PM
Who saw this coming? Charlotte just swept its weekend home-and-home vs. Mavericks (36-39). New Orleans (37-37) is 1.5 games ahead of 11th-place Dallas, 2 games ahead of 12th-place Utah (35-39). #Pelicans have tiebreak edge for now on Dal (division record), can seal it 4/5 vs. Mem – 3:30 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Coming into today, the Grizzlies have lost 13 straight games on the road against teams CURRENTLY with a .500 or better record. The Hawks are 37-37. – 2:32 PM
Coming into today, the Grizzlies have lost 13 straight games on the road against teams CURRENTLY with a .500 or better record. The Hawks are 37-37. – 2:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Who would you take in these potential #NBA playoff series:
Lakers vs. Grizzlies
Clippers vs. Suns
Warriors vs. Kings
Knicks vs. Cavaliers
Nets vs. 76ers pic.twitter.com/3GJ8PzG6kM – 1:34 PM
Who would you take in these potential #NBA playoff series:
Lakers vs. Grizzlies
Clippers vs. Suns
Warriors vs. Kings
Knicks vs. Cavaliers
Nets vs. 76ers pic.twitter.com/3GJ8PzG6kM – 1:34 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game vs. Memphis:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (left knee contusion) is questionable.
De’Andre Hunter (left knee contusion) is questionable.
Jalen Johnson (mild left hamstring strain; mild left groin strain) is out. – 1:31 PM
For tonight’s game vs. Memphis:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (left knee contusion) is questionable.
De’Andre Hunter (left knee contusion) is questionable.
Jalen Johnson (mild left hamstring strain; mild left groin strain) is out. – 1:31 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Bogi being questionable on the SEGABAB shouldn’t be a surprise. The Hawks have been thinking about ways to manage his knee and on Wednesday Snyder mentioned they were going to be conscientious of Bogi’s health, particularly on B2Bs. – 1:10 PM
Bogi being questionable on the SEGABAB shouldn’t be a surprise. The Hawks have been thinking about ways to manage his knee and on Wednesday Snyder mentioned they were going to be conscientious of Bogi’s health, particularly on B2Bs. – 1:10 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks injury report for today’s game against the Grizzlies.
QUESTIONABLE
Bogdan Bogdanovic (left knee contusion)
De’Andre Hunter (left knee contusion)
OUT
Jalen Johnson (mild left hamstring strain; mild left groin strain) pic.twitter.com/ITDQuQUXed – 1:07 PM
Hawks injury report for today’s game against the Grizzlies.
QUESTIONABLE
Bogdan Bogdanovic (left knee contusion)
De’Andre Hunter (left knee contusion)
OUT
Jalen Johnson (mild left hamstring strain; mild left groin strain) pic.twitter.com/ITDQuQUXed – 1:07 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 31 PTS
✅ 11 AST
✅ 10-20 FG
✅ 10-11 FT
Jokic has 35 points-assists double-doubles this season, tied with Trae Young for the NBA lead.
He became the fourth player in @Denver Nuggets history to reach 12,000 career points.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 12:33 PM
Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 31 PTS
✅ 11 AST
✅ 10-20 FG
✅ 10-11 FT
Jokic has 35 points-assists double-doubles this season, tied with Trae Young for the NBA lead.
He became the fourth player in @Denver Nuggets history to reach 12,000 career points.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 12:33 PM