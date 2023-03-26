Grizzlies vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena
The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $2,742,099 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $4,049,630 per win
Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 26, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Home Radio: WZGC
Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!