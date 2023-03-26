Ja Morant returns to starting lineup against Atlanta

The Memphis Grizzlies are inserting Ja Morant back into the starting lineup, head coach Taylor Jenkins said before the Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. Morant came off the bench his first two games back after an eight-game suspension and missing one more contest while reconditioning. The two-game period was the first time Morant came off the bench in his NBA career.
Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
After two games coming off the bench, Ja Morant is back in the Grizzlies’ starting lineup. The plan was always for his time in the reserve role to be brief. – 6:12 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant announced with the Memphis starters to raucous cheers at State Farm Arena. – 6:06 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Back to the usual starters for the Hawks.
Also of note, Ja Morant will start for the Grizzlies after he came off the bench in the previous two games pic.twitter.com/cyktohtdUC – 5:37 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is back in the starting lineup. Taylor Jenkins discussed Morant’s minutes restriction and a conversation the two had about the team’s success before Morant rejoined the team.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 5:35 PM
Ja Morant is back in the starting lineup. Taylor Jenkins discussed Morant’s minutes restriction and a conversation the two had about the team’s success before Morant rejoined the team.
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Taylor Jenkins said he expects Ja Morant to start and play a number of minutes in the high 20s. – 4:34 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is returning to the starting lineup tonight. Tyus Jones will come off the bench. – 4:34 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Trae Young vs. Ja Morant tonight.
Sharing this story again from Dec. 2022 about how their fathers, Ray and Tee, formed a bond through the sacrifices of raising an NBA son.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 4:29 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies have 83 points at the half thanks to some wildly efficient 3-point shooting and great play from Ja Morant. – 9:06 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant signaled to the bench to come out of the game. Still rounding back into peak conditioning. – 8:51 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant just made a floater over the 7-foot-3 Boban Marjanovic. Tee Morant did the “too lil” posture from his courtside seat. – 8:50 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane cooking at the same time is some scary stuff. Good luck. – 8:42 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Ja Morant checks in with 5:04 left in the first quarter to more roars. Grizzlies up four. – 8:24 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Ja Morant will come off the bench vs. Rockets again, Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. – 6:20 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
As expected, Ja Morant will again come off the bench tonight against the Rockets. – 6:20 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
How Paul Pierce’s initial defense of Ja Morant came from memories of being stabbed more than 20 years earlier: “It was tough, because I bottled it in for a long time…”
That and a lot more… only at #HeavyOnSports:
bit.ly/3FNK0fk – 11:22 AM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Ja Morant returns from suspension with Memphis crowd behind him | NBA.com – In case you missed it. nba.com/news/ja-morant… – 1:13 AM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Nowell is the 5th player in ncaa tournament history with at least 15 points and 15 assists in a game, first since Ja Morant
He’s the first to do it after the opening weekend of the tournament
cbbref.com/tiny/DuGdN pic.twitter.com/SSBTHtfIq9 – 8:37 PM
Jenkins noted that when Morant returned, the two had a conversation about the team’s progress. “We just kind of had to get him up to speed about how well his teammates were playing, especially (Jackson) was one of the main ones we talked about,” Jenkins said. “… I think he has done a great job first two games back about continuing to get (Jackson) involved, Des, finding Luke, other guys. It’s going to be a seamless transition.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / March 26, 2023
Drew Hill: Ja Morant will come off the bench again. The team will reassess after this game. -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / March 24, 2023
Though he rededicated himself to basketball and took it as a badge of honor that he recovered from his wounds and played in all 82 games that season and next, Pierce admitted it was a difficult period emotionally as well as physically. And the psychological scars aren’t hard to recall. “It was tough, because I bottled it in for a long time,” he said. “There was a lot of times I’d just go to the gym at 10 or 11 at night. Can’t sleep, 1 o’clock in the morning. We had 24-hour access to our facility, so I’d go there. The police would follow me. I had 24-hour protection for like a good year or so. (Then-Celtic coach) Rick Pitino demanded it.” -via Heavy.com / March 24, 2023