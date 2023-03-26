Jason Kidd on losing twice to Charlotte: Sometimes you take things for granted

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd after Mavs’ consecutive losses to Hornets: “Sometimes you can play down to your competition. Sometimes you take things for granted.” – 4:55 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Luka Doncic is wearing the Jason Kidd-inspired Luka 1s today — featuring the black and carbon fiber look from JKidd’s iconic Zoom Flight 95s pic.twitter.com/Z87zfeIX86 – 3:03 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
The “interest level” that Jason Kidd said “wasn’t high” at the start of Friday’s home game against the Hornets looked MIA in today’s first period. – 1:40 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s frustration and lack of joy: “You have to give him credit for saying that. He’s human. He spoke his truth. … As an organization, our job is to help, so we’re helping. Hopefully you see that smile today and that swagger. I’ll bet that you see it.” – 11:45 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd said the Mavericks would talk pregame about playing a shorthanded opponent. So of course the Hornets are up 14-8 nearing midpoint of the first quarter. P.J. Washington with eight of Charlotte’s points, including a couple of triples. – 8:49 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd on his rotation: “Being able to have Luka and Kai out there, we have to have some consistency with their availability.” Said depth still won’t be great with Hardaway out, but “Hardy is playing great. Josh is playing great, Josh is going to come off the bench tonight.” – 7:30 PM
Callie Caplan: Tim Hardaway Jr.: “Those guys take the hit — Luka and Kai and JKidd — but it’s a whole team effort, man. It’s the players. We’ve got to do a better job.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / March 26, 2023
Callie Caplan: Kyrie Irving on Luka Doncic’s suspension-triggering tech: “I don’t want to get fined for saying that, but I just don’t think it was warranted,” Jason Kidd: “Hopefully it’s rescinded.” Can’t give you Luka’s perspective bc he didn’t talk postgame. -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / March 26, 2023
Brad Townsend: I asked Kidd about the first-half effort: “It was awful,” he said. “Dogshit.” -via Twitter @townbrad / March 25, 2023