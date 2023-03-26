Joel Embiid: 'I don't care being in the MVP race'

Despite knowing that sitting out games could hinder his MVP chances, Embiid is in total agreement with his coach. “It’s all about the playoffs,” the MVP frontrunner said. “Being in the MVP race, I told you, I don’t care. If I win, good. If I don’t, it’s whatever. That’s not where my focus is.” As of Saturday, Embiid was leading the league in scoring at 33.2 points per game. He also ranked seventh (10.8) in rebounds and sixth (1.7) in blocks.
Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Man, what a game by Biyombo. Can probably count on your lips how many guys have blocked Embiid’s fadeaway this year, but he gets a piece here. pic.twitter.com/LphsW4Uy3v11:29 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #PhoenixSuns takeaways: Joel Embiid is tired; James Harden’s absence negatively impacting bench inquirer.com/sports/76ers-s… via @phillyinquirer – 10:58 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid: “It’s all about the playoffs. Being in the MVP race, I told you, I don’t care. If I win, good. If I don’t, it’s whatever. That’s not where my focus is.” inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-i… via @phillyinquirer – 10:22 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Phoenix #Suns takeaways: Joel Embiid is tired; James Harden’s absence negatively impacting bench inquirer.com/sports/76ers-s… via @phillyinquirer #NBA #NBAMVP #NBAPlayoffs #PhilaUnite – 8:48 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
For #Sixers coach Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid, it’s all about being healthy for NBA playoffs — not seedings inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-i… via @phillyinquirer – 8:47 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
For Sixers coach Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid, it’s all about being healthy for NBA playoffs — not seedings inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-i… via @phillyinquirer – 7:39 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Trusting your instincts.”
Bismack Biyombo on playing against Joel Embiid in finishing with 17 and 13 to go along with five blocks in #Suns win over #76ers. pic.twitter.com/WulEOfL3Pj1:38 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said he thought the team “held the rope” with mental stamina. Knows how Embiid can draw contact to pick up free throws and liked how the team played through it. – 12:32 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Weird coaching decisions (Dedmon playing in this matchup is bizarre)
Bench was absolutely horrific overall.
And I thought that was a bullshit effort from Embiid. Had some decent moments in the second half but too little, too late
phillyvoice.com/instant-observ…12:26 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Doc still has Embiid in the game?!? – 12:08 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Somebody track for me how frequently the Sixers non Embiid lineups give up very very soft (but fair) continuations. – 11:46 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Embiid staying in as Biyombo heads to the bench with four fouls. Big shift here for Landale. – 11:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul digs in to steal ball from Embiid. #Suns up 6. – 11:40 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
These Embiid is tired, Maxey is resting minutes are treacherous. – 11:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bismack Biyombo picks up his 4th foul going over the back with 2:42 left in the 3Q. Something to keep an eye on since he’s been great against Embiid (6-16 FG) – 11:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
FYI:
Embiid 8-of-9 FTs
#Suns 13-of-14 FTs
#76ers down 6. – 11:39 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Embiid’s shot under 50% only 13 times this year in 60 games which is just a crazy number with how many jumpers he attempts. – 11:38 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Embiid is 6-for-16. Biyombo is doing his best and more importantly making a handful of energy plays on the other end too. – 11:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bismack Biyombo just blocked Joel Embiid at the peak of his elbow jumper, which I had thought was physically impossible up til that moment. Bizzy’s been great tonight – 11:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Biyombo always active.
Dunk on one end.
Block on Embiid on the other.
Has 11 and 11 boards. #Suns up 3. – 11:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul finds Okogie for 3.
Embiid 3-point play. #Suns down 1. – 11:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Maxey sidestep 3 again.
It’s insane. #Suns #76ers tied as I already had Embiid for a 3 on that, but it was first ruled a 2. – 11:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Embiid is lacking energy.
Could be tired. Had 46 last night at Golden State in 38 minutes. Kind of ran out out of gas at the end.
Whatever it is, Biyombo is taking advantage of it. Has 9 on 4-of-6.
Embiid 12 points on 4-of-11 .
#Suns up 64-58 with 9:57 left in 3rd. – 11:26 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Denver 129, Milwaukee 106.
Impressive performance by Denver to put the pedal down in the 2nd half and pull away from the Bucks, who were on 2nd night of a b2b.
Nikola Jokic finished with 31-6-11, while Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31-9-4-4.
Embiid vs. Jokic looms Monday. – 11:25 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Philly trails the Suns 58-53 at the half. Tyrese Maxey has 21 points and is 8/10 from the floor as well as 5/7 from deep. Joel Embiid has 12 on 4/12 shooting and Tobias Harris has 10 on 3/7 shooting. Devin Booker has 18 for Phoenix. #Sixers11:08 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Suns 58, Sixers 53. Maxey has 21 points on a blistering 8-of-10 from the floor. Embiid has manufactured 12 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists but is 4-of-12 from the floor and looks to be laboring more than last night. – 11:07 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Maxey the only guy who has it for the Sixers right now, not bullish on this one unless Embiid gets it together in the second half. Taking forever to get into their offense, with a lot of “just throw it to somebody at the free-throw line extended” nonsense – 11:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Great minutes from Torrey Craig to close the half. Hit back-to-back 3s and had a monster weak-side block on Embiid at the rim – 11:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Embiid hasn’t been his usual self, but #76ers are up 2. #Suns10:54 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Credit Josh Okogie for going for that one. Credit Joel Embiid for meeting him at the top – 10:53 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Respectable takes by Okogie at Embiid – 10:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Embiid, Biyombo checking in as is Chris Paul #Suns up four. – 10:50 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tyrese Maxey is 6-of-7 from the floor. The rest of the Sixers are 6-of-20 (and three of those are from Embiid). – 10:48 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Terrence Ross hits a triple and the Suns have opened up a 34-28 lead in the 2nd Q. Doc Rivers calls for time Philly needs to find a rhythm in these non-Embiid minutes. #Sixers10:45 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Suns 26, Sixers 24 at the end of a cluuuuunky first quarter for both teams. Both teams are shooting under 40 percent. Very much a second night of a back-to-back, with major contributors missing. Embiid with 9 points on 3-of-7 shooting. Maxey with 8. – 10:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 26, PHI 24
Booker: 13 Pts, 4-7 FG
Rest of Suns: 13 Pts, 5-17 FG
Embiid: 9 Pts, 3 Reb, 3-7 FG – 10:37 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Already a much better night for PJ Tucker on the offensive end than in Golden State last night. Joel Embiid got off to a slow start, but he’s now up to 9 points and is beginning to get into a groove. Tie game early in the desert. #Sixers10:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul slapping that ball out of Joel Embiid’s hands on the break was tremendous content. Had a big smile for him as they talked afterwards too – 10:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
All-time version of The Takeback. CP3 SPRINTED back to get Embiid and strip him. – 10:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Embiid 0-for-3. #Suns down 10-8. – 10:17 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Thought we’d see a heavy dose of Embiid going at Biyombo early, but instead it’s been another hot start for Maxey. He’s is 2-for-2 from deep and also got free for a driving layup in the first four minutes. – 10:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Suns update: Kevin Durant (ankle), Deandre Ayton (hip) out; 76ers big Joel Embiid (calf) available, James Harden (Achilles) out. #Suns #76ers azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#76ers injury update:
Joel Embiid (calf) and Jalen McDaniels (hip) IN.
James Harden (Achilles) and Danuel House Jr. (shoulder) OUT. – 9:35 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Injury update for the @Philadelphia 76ers:
Joel Embiid and Jalen McDaniels (both questionable pregame) will play.
James Harden and Danuel House Jr. are out. – 9:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Starters
Suns: Paul, Booker, Okogie, Craig, Biyombo
76ers: Maxey, Melton, Harris, Tucker, Embiid – 9:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Joel Embiid and Jalen McDaniels will play tonight after all. No James Harden or Danuel House Jr. for the Sixers – 9:33 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid is cleared for action tonight #Sixers9:32 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Joel Embiid is in for the 76ers against the Suns – 9:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid will play tonight. – 9:32 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
James Harden is OUT tonight. Embiid, House and McDaniels are still questionable. – 8:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
James Harden is out for tonight. Joel Embiid, Danuel House Jr. and Jalen McDaniels are still questionable – 8:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Suns update: Durant, Ayton out; 76ers duo Embiid, Harden questionable (w/videos) #Suns #76ers azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral6:59 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Draymond Green calls Joel Embiid ‘the hardest guy to guard in the league’ after 46-point outburst
cbssports.com/nba/news/draym…5:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns #76ers injury report:
Deandre Ayton (hip) and Kevin Durant (ankle) OUT.
Joel Embiid (calf), James Harden (Achilles), Danuel House Jr. (shoulder) and Jalen McDaniels (hip) QUESTIONABLE. pic.twitter.com/OlmMR84eiy3:58 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
76ers are listing Joel Embiid, James Harden, Danuel House Jr. and Jalen McDaniels as questionable for tonight’s game against the Suns. Philly played last night against the Warriors.
Same injury report for the Suns. No Deandre Ayton or Kevin Durant. – 3:48 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers injury report: Joel Embiid (right calf tightness), James Harden (left Achilles soreness), Danuel House Jr (right shoulder soreness) and Jalen McDaniels (right hip soreness) are all questionable for tonight’s game against the Suns. – 3:37 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
For PHI-PHX tonight: Embiid, Harden, House, McDaniels all listed as questionable. – 3:36 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The Sixers listed Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Danuel House Jr., and Jalen McDaniels as questionable for tonight’s game. – 3:34 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid (calf tightness), James Harden (Achilles soreness), Jalen McDaniels (hip bruise) and Danuel House Jr. (shoulder soreness) are all listed as questionable to play in Saturday’s game at Phoenix. – 3:33 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid and James Harden are both listed as questionable for tonight’s road game against the Suns.
Jalen McDaniels and Danuel House Jr. remain questionable, too. – 3:31 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Draymond Green told me on Friday night that Joel Embiid has started to create some separation in the MVP race pic.twitter.com/gsqURhAD8G3:08 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Most 40-point games by a center over the last 5 seasons:
37 — Embiid
36 — Everyone else combined pic.twitter.com/uBplk1lDof2:30 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Draymond Green: “I wanna tell y’all Joel (Embiid) is the hardest guy to guard in the league.” pic.twitter.com/WFBtGLKxy91:06 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The NBA is nearing the end of the MVP battle!
@BGeltzNBA and @HowardBeck both have the @sixers big man Joel Embiid at the top of their MVP Ladders. pic.twitter.com/idzvyImUR612:14 PM

Harden is sidelined, even though coach Doc Rivers said the point guard would have played had they been playoff games. “Yeah, they’re not 100%,” Rivers said of resting key players during a defining stretch. “It’s not worth the risk. This is not even rocket science. … If it was a playoff game, everyone plays, you know? So, yeah, this is not difficult. This is not us sitting in a room flipping a coin. These are very easy decisions for us.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / March 26, 2023
Philadelphia: Joel Embiid (right calf tightness) has been downgraded to questionable for Saturday’s game against Phoenix. James Harden (left achilles soreness), Jalen McDaniels (right hip soreness) and Danuel House (right shoulder soreness) are also questionable. -via HoopsHype / March 25, 2023
Embiid was listed as questionable to play with calf tightness but didn’t look hampered one bit. He demolished whatever defense the Warriors threw at him and flirted with a triple-double on his way to an efficient 46 points. After the game, he said that his calf is doing fine and that his highest priority is being healthy for the postseason. “It’s okay, a little sore but whatever. Got to keep managing it to see how it feels tomorrow and the next few days,” Joel Embiid said to reporters after the game. “It’s all about making sure I’m healthy for playoffs, so whatever that gets me there healthy, that’s what we are going to do.” -via Clutch Points / March 25, 2023

