Joel Embiid listed as questionable for Monday's matchup against Nikola Jokic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Katy Winge @katywinge
Injury notes ahead of tomorrow’s game against Philadelphia:
Michael Porter Jr is questionable with left heel injury management
Harden and Embiid are both questionable as well for the Sixers – 7:10 PM
Injury notes ahead of tomorrow’s game against Philadelphia:
Michael Porter Jr is questionable with left heel injury management
Harden and Embiid are both questionable as well for the Sixers – 7:10 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Joel Embiid (right calf tightness) and James Harden (left Achilles soreness) both questionable for tomorrow vs. Nuggets. – 6:57 PM
Joel Embiid (right calf tightness) and James Harden (left Achilles soreness) both questionable for tomorrow vs. Nuggets. – 6:57 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid (calf), PG James Harden ( Achilles) and Danuel House Jr. (shoulder) are all listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. the Denver Nuggets. – 6:49 PM
#Sixers center Joel Embiid (calf), PG James Harden ( Achilles) and Danuel House Jr. (shoulder) are all listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. the Denver Nuggets. – 6:49 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The Sixers listed Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Danuel House Jr. as Questionable for tomorrow vs. Nuggets – 6:35 PM
The Sixers listed Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Danuel House Jr. as Questionable for tomorrow vs. Nuggets – 6:35 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Danuel house Jr. are questionable for tomorrow night’s matchup with the Nuggets in Denver. – 6:35 PM
Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Danuel house Jr. are questionable for tomorrow night’s matchup with the Nuggets in Denver. – 6:35 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers‘ Joel Embiid:“I’m going to need one [game off] pretty soon. It’s two things. Like I said, it’s all about [being healthy] for the playoffs. You know, like tonight, I was very sloppy. Usually when I’m sluggish and sloppy that means I’m tired…”
] inquirer.com/sports/76ers-s… – 6:25 PM
#Sixers‘ Joel Embiid:“I’m going to need one [game off] pretty soon. It’s two things. Like I said, it’s all about [being healthy] for the playoffs. You know, like tonight, I was very sloppy. Usually when I’m sluggish and sloppy that means I’m tired…”
] inquirer.com/sports/76ers-s… – 6:25 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers vs. Phoenix Suns takeaways: Joel Embiid is tired; James Harden’s absence negatively impacting bench inquirer.com/sports/76ers-s… via @phillyinquirer – 6:00 PM
Sixers vs. Phoenix Suns takeaways: Joel Embiid is tired; James Harden’s absence negatively impacting bench inquirer.com/sports/76ers-s… via @phillyinquirer – 6:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Zach LaVine today:
32 PTS
13-19 FG
Only Booker and Embiid have more points this month. pic.twitter.com/YX2wtwZUnd – 5:54 PM
Zach LaVine today:
32 PTS
13-19 FG
Only Booker and Embiid have more points this month. pic.twitter.com/YX2wtwZUnd – 5:54 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic essentially paid homage to some of the NBA’s greatest back-to-the-basket bigs w/ his masterclass vs. the Bucks. Not that he shared any secrets. “I don’t think that much, to be honest,” he said. “If I cannot go this way, I’m gonna go this way.”
denverpost.com/2023/03/26/aar… – 5:08 PM
Nikola Jokic essentially paid homage to some of the NBA’s greatest back-to-the-basket bigs w/ his masterclass vs. the Bucks. Not that he shared any secrets. “I don’t think that much, to be honest,” he said. “If I cannot go this way, I’m gonna go this way.”
denverpost.com/2023/03/26/aar… – 5:08 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
For Sixers coach Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid, it’s all about being healthy for NBA playoffs — not seedings inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-i… via @phillyinquirer – 3:50 PM
For Sixers coach Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid, it’s all about being healthy for NBA playoffs — not seedings inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-i… via @phillyinquirer – 3:50 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers vs. Phoenix Suns takeaways: Joel Embiid is tired; James Harden’s absence negatively impacting bench inquirer.com/sports/76ers-s… via @phillyinquirer – 3:49 PM
Sixers vs. Phoenix Suns takeaways: Joel Embiid is tired; James Harden’s absence negatively impacting bench inquirer.com/sports/76ers-s… via @phillyinquirer – 3:49 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Talking through a pair of losses w/ @EliotShorrParks, where this bad weekend leaves the Sixers, Embiid vs. Jokic on Monday, and more podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cla… – 1:19 PM
Talking through a pair of losses w/ @EliotShorrParks, where this bad weekend leaves the Sixers, Embiid vs. Jokic on Monday, and more podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cla… – 1:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
So far in March, Devin Booker trails only Joe Embiid (34.5 PPG) in scoring. In 12 games, Book’s posted:
33.4 PPG
4.8 APG
4.6 RPG
57.9 FG%
44.3 3P%
67.5 TS%
+4.3 point diff. – 1:10 PM
So far in March, Devin Booker trails only Joe Embiid (34.5 PPG) in scoring. In 12 games, Book’s posted:
33.4 PPG
4.8 APG
4.6 RPG
57.9 FG%
44.3 3P%
67.5 TS%
+4.3 point diff. – 1:10 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Marko Guduric assembled his PERFECT NBA player 👀
🇺🇸 Stephen Curry – SHOOTING
🇺🇸 Magic Johnson – PASSING
🇺🇸 Kyrie Irving – HANDLES
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic – BASKETBALL IQ
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo – ATHLETICISM
🇺🇸 Michael Jordan – LEADERSHIP pic.twitter.com/SIMjc6bNyt – 12:25 PM
Marko Guduric assembled his PERFECT NBA player 👀
🇺🇸 Stephen Curry – SHOOTING
🇺🇸 Magic Johnson – PASSING
🇺🇸 Kyrie Irving – HANDLES
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic – BASKETBALL IQ
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo – ATHLETICISM
🇺🇸 Michael Jordan – LEADERSHIP pic.twitter.com/SIMjc6bNyt – 12:25 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid didn’t exactly have a Joel Embiid type of game in Phoenix. Bismack Biyombo explained how they slowed down the MVP front runner. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/26/sun… via @SixersWire – 12:15 PM
Joel Embiid didn’t exactly have a Joel Embiid type of game in Phoenix. Bismack Biyombo explained how they slowed down the MVP front runner. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/26/sun… via @SixersWire – 12:15 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Joel Embiid attempted 22 free throws Friday, which made me think of Al Horford, who’s attempted 21…all year.
He enters Sunday 2nd in the NBA in 3-point shooting (45.7%) and on pace to break the Celtics franchise record…but this is the tradeoff… pic.twitter.com/u3CZJxIlSm – 12:15 PM
Joel Embiid attempted 22 free throws Friday, which made me think of Al Horford, who’s attempted 21…all year.
He enters Sunday 2nd in the NBA in 3-point shooting (45.7%) and on pace to break the Celtics franchise record…but this is the tradeoff… pic.twitter.com/u3CZJxIlSm – 12:15 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Man, what a game by Biyombo. Can probably count on your lips how many guys have blocked Embiid’s fadeaway this year, but he gets a piece here. pic.twitter.com/LphsW4Uy3v – 11:29 AM
Man, what a game by Biyombo. Can probably count on your lips how many guys have blocked Embiid’s fadeaway this year, but he gets a piece here. pic.twitter.com/LphsW4Uy3v – 11:29 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Asked Aaron Gordon whether he appreciated watching Nikola Jokic go at DPOY candidate Brook Lopez. Gordon responded with the side-eye of all side-eyes.
“Can’t nobody stop Joker, man. I don’t care, Defensive Player of the Year. It doesn’t matter.”
denverpost.com/2023/03/26/aar… – 11:17 AM
Asked Aaron Gordon whether he appreciated watching Nikola Jokic go at DPOY candidate Brook Lopez. Gordon responded with the side-eye of all side-eyes.
“Can’t nobody stop Joker, man. I don’t care, Defensive Player of the Year. It doesn’t matter.”
denverpost.com/2023/03/26/aar… – 11:17 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #PhoenixSuns takeaways: Joel Embiid is tired; James Harden’s absence negatively impacting bench inquirer.com/sports/76ers-s… via @phillyinquirer – 10:58 AM
#Sixers vs. #PhoenixSuns takeaways: Joel Embiid is tired; James Harden’s absence negatively impacting bench inquirer.com/sports/76ers-s… via @phillyinquirer – 10:58 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid: “It’s all about the playoffs. Being in the MVP race, I told you, I don’t care. If I win, good. If I don’t, it’s whatever. That’s not where my focus is.” inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-i… via @phillyinquirer – 10:22 AM
#Sixers center Joel Embiid: “It’s all about the playoffs. Being in the MVP race, I told you, I don’t care. If I win, good. If I don’t, it’s whatever. That’s not where my focus is.” inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-i… via @phillyinquirer – 10:22 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Phoenix #Suns takeaways: Joel Embiid is tired; James Harden’s absence negatively impacting bench inquirer.com/sports/76ers-s… via @phillyinquirer #NBA #NBAMVP #NBAPlayoffs #PhilaUnite – 8:48 AM
#Sixers vs. #Phoenix #Suns takeaways: Joel Embiid is tired; James Harden’s absence negatively impacting bench inquirer.com/sports/76ers-s… via @phillyinquirer #NBA #NBAMVP #NBAPlayoffs #PhilaUnite – 8:48 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
For #Sixers coach Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid, it’s all about being healthy for NBA playoffs — not seedings inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-i… via @phillyinquirer – 8:47 AM
For #Sixers coach Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid, it’s all about being healthy for NBA playoffs — not seedings inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-i… via @phillyinquirer – 8:47 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
For Sixers coach Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid, it’s all about being healthy for NBA playoffs — not seedings inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-i… via @phillyinquirer – 7:39 AM
For Sixers coach Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid, it’s all about being healthy for NBA playoffs — not seedings inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-i… via @phillyinquirer – 7:39 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jokic scores 31 points with 11 assists, leads Nuggets past Bucks 129-106 nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/26/jok… – 7:30 AM
Jokic scores 31 points with 11 assists, leads Nuggets past Bucks 129-106 nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/26/jok… – 7:30 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Respect between 🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic & 🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo 🙏
pic.twitter.com/t1gwSQtWLJ – 3:59 AM
Respect between 🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic & 🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo 🙏
pic.twitter.com/t1gwSQtWLJ – 3:59 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets outdueled Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:45 AM
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets outdueled Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:45 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
I can’t stop watching this. One of the most ruthless, devastating post moves I’ve ever seen Jokic make. pic.twitter.com/C3rQ72DoSg – 2:18 AM
I can’t stop watching this. One of the most ruthless, devastating post moves I’ve ever seen Jokic make. pic.twitter.com/C3rQ72DoSg – 2:18 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Trusting your instincts.”
Bismack Biyombo on playing against Joel Embiid in finishing with 17 and 13 to go along with five blocks in #Suns win over #76ers. pic.twitter.com/WulEOfL3Pj – 1:38 AM
“Trusting your instincts.”
Bismack Biyombo on playing against Joel Embiid in finishing with 17 and 13 to go along with five blocks in #Suns win over #76ers. pic.twitter.com/WulEOfL3Pj – 1:38 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Jokic had 31 pts, 11 asts, 6 rebs in win over Giannis (31 pts, 9 rebs, 4 ast) + Bucks. Asked about Jokic vs DPOY candidate Brook Lopez (who battled foul trouble), Aaron Gordon: “Ain’t nobody stop Joker. I don’t care if you’re the Defensive Player of the Year. It doesn’t matter” – 1:23 AM
Jokic had 31 pts, 11 asts, 6 rebs in win over Giannis (31 pts, 9 rebs, 4 ast) + Bucks. Asked about Jokic vs DPOY candidate Brook Lopez (who battled foul trouble), Aaron Gordon: “Ain’t nobody stop Joker. I don’t care if you’re the Defensive Player of the Year. It doesn’t matter” – 1:23 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said he thought the team “held the rope” with mental stamina. Knows how Embiid can draw contact to pick up free throws and liked how the team played through it. – 12:32 AM
Monty Williams said he thought the team “held the rope” with mental stamina. Knows how Embiid can draw contact to pick up free throws and liked how the team played through it. – 12:32 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Weird coaching decisions (Dedmon playing in this matchup is bizarre)
Bench was absolutely horrific overall.
And I thought that was a bullshit effort from Embiid. Had some decent moments in the second half but too little, too late
phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 12:26 AM
Weird coaching decisions (Dedmon playing in this matchup is bizarre)
Bench was absolutely horrific overall.
And I thought that was a bullshit effort from Embiid. Had some decent moments in the second half but too little, too late
phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 12:26 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Sabonis tonight:
16 PTS
15 REB
7 AST
Ties Jokic for the most 15/15/5 games this season. pic.twitter.com/ZDsLNRaoRp – 12:18 AM
Sabonis tonight:
16 PTS
15 REB
7 AST
Ties Jokic for the most 15/15/5 games this season. pic.twitter.com/ZDsLNRaoRp – 12:18 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Postgame Locked on Bucks w/@fmaddenNBA
🏀 Giannis and Jokic tally 31 points each
🏀 Lopez vs. Jokic matchup
🏀 Officiating frustration for Milwaukee
🏀 Pat Connaughton finding his shot?
🏀 Cruising in Utah
📺 youtu.be/YpoWo2O0PY4
🎙️ linktr.ee/LockedOnBucks pic.twitter.com/LYxDhLIndM – 12:13 AM
Postgame Locked on Bucks w/@fmaddenNBA
🏀 Giannis and Jokic tally 31 points each
🏀 Lopez vs. Jokic matchup
🏀 Officiating frustration for Milwaukee
🏀 Pat Connaughton finding his shot?
🏀 Cruising in Utah
📺 youtu.be/YpoWo2O0PY4
🎙️ linktr.ee/LockedOnBucks pic.twitter.com/LYxDhLIndM – 12:13 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Somebody track for me how frequently the Sixers non Embiid lineups give up very very soft (but fair) continuations. – 11:46 PM
Somebody track for me how frequently the Sixers non Embiid lineups give up very very soft (but fair) continuations. – 11:46 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Bucks were 9-1 in the second games of back-to-backs this season. The Nuggets made that 9-2 with their win on Saturday.
Nikola Jokic had 31 points, 11 assists and 6 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/Xq0cqbRTLg – 11:44 PM
The Bucks were 9-1 in the second games of back-to-backs this season. The Nuggets made that 9-2 with their win on Saturday.
Nikola Jokic had 31 points, 11 assists and 6 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/Xq0cqbRTLg – 11:44 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Embiid staying in as Biyombo heads to the bench with four fouls. Big shift here for Landale. – 11:43 PM
Embiid staying in as Biyombo heads to the bench with four fouls. Big shift here for Landale. – 11:43 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bismack Biyombo picks up his 4th foul going over the back with 2:42 left in the 3Q. Something to keep an eye on since he’s been great against Embiid (6-16 FG) – 11:40 PM
Bismack Biyombo picks up his 4th foul going over the back with 2:42 left in the 3Q. Something to keep an eye on since he’s been great against Embiid (6-16 FG) – 11:40 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Embiid’s shot under 50% only 13 times this year in 60 games which is just a crazy number with how many jumpers he attempts. – 11:38 PM
Embiid’s shot under 50% only 13 times this year in 60 games which is just a crazy number with how many jumpers he attempts. – 11:38 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jokic and Giannis went to work in a battle of the No. 1 seeds 😤 pic.twitter.com/BPRKgBD82i – 11:38 PM
Jokic and Giannis went to work in a battle of the No. 1 seeds 😤 pic.twitter.com/BPRKgBD82i – 11:38 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Embiid is 6-for-16. Biyombo is doing his best and more importantly making a handful of energy plays on the other end too. – 11:37 PM
Embiid is 6-for-16. Biyombo is doing his best and more importantly making a handful of energy plays on the other end too. – 11:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bismack Biyombo just blocked Joel Embiid at the peak of his elbow jumper, which I had thought was physically impossible up til that moment. Bizzy’s been great tonight – 11:37 PM
Bismack Biyombo just blocked Joel Embiid at the peak of his elbow jumper, which I had thought was physically impossible up til that moment. Bizzy’s been great tonight – 11:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Biyombo always active.
Dunk on one end.
Block on Embiid on the other.
Has 11 and 11 boards. #Suns up 3. – 11:37 PM
Biyombo always active.
Dunk on one end.
Block on Embiid on the other.
Has 11 and 11 boards. #Suns up 3. – 11:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Maxey sidestep 3 again.
It’s insane. #Suns #76ers tied as I already had Embiid for a 3 on that, but it was first ruled a 2. – 11:29 PM
Maxey sidestep 3 again.
It’s insane. #Suns #76ers tied as I already had Embiid for a 3 on that, but it was first ruled a 2. – 11:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Embiid is lacking energy.
Could be tired. Had 46 last night at Golden State in 38 minutes. Kind of ran out out of gas at the end.
Whatever it is, Biyombo is taking advantage of it. Has 9 on 4-of-6.
Embiid 12 points on 4-of-11 .
#Suns up 64-58 with 9:57 left in 3rd. – 11:26 PM
Embiid is lacking energy.
Could be tired. Had 46 last night at Golden State in 38 minutes. Kind of ran out out of gas at the end.
Whatever it is, Biyombo is taking advantage of it. Has 9 on 4-of-6.
Embiid 12 points on 4-of-11 .
#Suns up 64-58 with 9:57 left in 3rd. – 11:26 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Final: Nuggets 129, Bucks 106.
Jokic goes 31-6-11.
Giannis goes 31-9-4.
Big, big win for Denver over the team with the best record in the NBA. – 11:25 PM
Final: Nuggets 129, Bucks 106.
Jokic goes 31-6-11.
Giannis goes 31-9-4.
Big, big win for Denver over the team with the best record in the NBA. – 11:25 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Denver 129, Milwaukee 106.
Impressive performance by Denver to put the pedal down in the 2nd half and pull away from the Bucks, who were on 2nd night of a b2b.
Nikola Jokic finished with 31-6-11, while Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31-9-4-4.
Embiid vs. Jokic looms Monday. – 11:25 PM
Final: Denver 129, Milwaukee 106.
Impressive performance by Denver to put the pedal down in the 2nd half and pull away from the Bucks, who were on 2nd night of a b2b.
Nikola Jokic finished with 31-6-11, while Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31-9-4-4.
Embiid vs. Jokic looms Monday. – 11:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Joker vs Giannis tonight:
Jokic — Giannis —
31 PTS 31 PTS
6 REB 9 REB
11 AST 4 STL
Nuggets W. pic.twitter.com/v66mcq75Lo – 11:19 PM
Joker vs Giannis tonight:
Jokic — Giannis —
31 PTS 31 PTS
6 REB 9 REB
11 AST 4 STL
Nuggets W. pic.twitter.com/v66mcq75Lo – 11:19 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets with a 123.5 ORTG before garbage time against the #1 defense, per @cleantheglass.
Great win for the Nuggets. Dominant Jokic performance. Nuggets defense was excellent in the 2nd half. – 11:19 PM
Nuggets with a 123.5 ORTG before garbage time against the #1 defense, per @cleantheglass.
Great win for the Nuggets. Dominant Jokic performance. Nuggets defense was excellent in the 2nd half. – 11:19 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jokic checks out with 3:17 left. He’s going to finish with 31-6-11 on 10-20 FG. – 11:18 PM
Jokic checks out with 3:17 left. He’s going to finish with 31-6-11 on 10-20 FG. – 11:18 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Dunked on by my mom’s oldest brother with the left
Picked up a technical foul after he realized what happened
Outplayed by Jokic on his MVP argument night
Squad down by double-digits late in the 4th
Giannis is having a rough night – 11:10 PM
Dunked on by my mom’s oldest brother with the left
Picked up a technical foul after he realized what happened
Outplayed by Jokic on his MVP argument night
Squad down by double-digits late in the 4th
Giannis is having a rough night – 11:10 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Suns 58, Sixers 53. Maxey has 21 points on a blistering 8-of-10 from the floor. Embiid has manufactured 12 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists but is 4-of-12 from the floor and looks to be laboring more than last night. – 11:07 PM
Halftime: Suns 58, Sixers 53. Maxey has 21 points on a blistering 8-of-10 from the floor. Embiid has manufactured 12 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists but is 4-of-12 from the floor and looks to be laboring more than last night. – 11:07 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Standing O for the bench leaving the game, as Malone rightly puts Jokic back in 1 minute early to try to keep the lead. – 11:06 PM
Standing O for the bench leaving the game, as Malone rightly puts Jokic back in 1 minute early to try to keep the lead. – 11:06 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Maxey the only guy who has it for the Sixers right now, not bullish on this one unless Embiid gets it together in the second half. Taking forever to get into their offense, with a lot of “just throw it to somebody at the free-throw line extended” nonsense – 11:06 PM
Maxey the only guy who has it for the Sixers right now, not bullish on this one unless Embiid gets it together in the second half. Taking forever to get into their offense, with a lot of “just throw it to somebody at the free-throw line extended” nonsense – 11:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Great minutes from Torrey Craig to close the half. Hit back-to-back 3s and had a monster weak-side block on Embiid at the rim – 11:05 PM
Great minutes from Torrey Craig to close the half. Hit back-to-back 3s and had a monster weak-side block on Embiid at the rim – 11:05 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jokic returns to a 16-point lead with 7:41 left. Big ovation for Nnaji, Green and Murray on their way off the court. – 11:05 PM
Jokic returns to a 16-point lead with 7:41 left. Big ovation for Nnaji, Green and Murray on their way off the court. – 11:05 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets leaders in rebounds so far:
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 7
Jamal Murray 6
Zeke Nnaji 6
MPJ/AG/Bruce 5
Jokic 4
Denver has a 40-34 edge in rebounds thank to the collective effort. – 11:04 PM
Nuggets leaders in rebounds so far:
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 7
Jamal Murray 6
Zeke Nnaji 6
MPJ/AG/Bruce 5
Jokic 4
Denver has a 40-34 edge in rebounds thank to the collective effort. – 11:04 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic has 4 boards and Denver is still winning the rebounding battle against Milwaukee. Terrific team rebounding by the Nuggets so far. – 10:59 PM
Jokic has 4 boards and Denver is still winning the rebounding battle against Milwaukee. Terrific team rebounding by the Nuggets so far. – 10:59 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Nuggets win quarter by 15 when Jokic gets some shooting-foul calls? pic.twitter.com/e5V8QQkpRS – 10:53 PM
Nuggets win quarter by 15 when Jokic gets some shooting-foul calls? pic.twitter.com/e5V8QQkpRS – 10:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Credit Josh Okogie for going for that one. Credit Joel Embiid for meeting him at the top – 10:53 PM
Credit Josh Okogie for going for that one. Credit Joel Embiid for meeting him at the top – 10:53 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Denver just authored a 34-19 quarter to stake a 97-85 lead. Giannis scored 4, grabbed 5 boards in the third. Joker had 12 points and 3 assists. – 10:51 PM
Denver just authored a 34-19 quarter to stake a 97-85 lead. Giannis scored 4, grabbed 5 boards in the third. Joker had 12 points and 3 assists. – 10:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 3: Denver 97, Milwaukee 85.
A 34-19 edge for the Nuggets in the third, as Nikola Jokic lived at the FT line. Jokic has 29-4-8 for Denver, Giannis Antetokounmpo has 28-9-4.
Denver is 12-for-27 from 3; Milwaukee is 7-for-28. – 10:51 PM
After 3: Denver 97, Milwaukee 85.
A 34-19 edge for the Nuggets in the third, as Nikola Jokic lived at the FT line. Jokic has 29-4-8 for Denver, Giannis Antetokounmpo has 28-9-4.
Denver is 12-for-27 from 3; Milwaukee is 7-for-28. – 10:51 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets win the third 34-19 at take a 12-point lead to the fourth. Joker with 29-4-8 on 18 shots. Murray adds 23-6-7 on 16 shots. Giannis with 28-9-4. – 10:50 PM
Nuggets win the third 34-19 at take a 12-point lead to the fourth. Joker with 29-4-8 on 18 shots. Murray adds 23-6-7 on 16 shots. Giannis with 28-9-4. – 10:50 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tyrese Maxey is 6-of-7 from the floor. The rest of the Sixers are 6-of-20 (and three of those are from Embiid). – 10:48 PM
Tyrese Maxey is 6-of-7 from the floor. The rest of the Sixers are 6-of-20 (and three of those are from Embiid). – 10:48 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Nuggets getting themselves in real nice position to withstand the 12-2 Milwaukee run when Jokic checks out. – 10:42 PM
Nuggets getting themselves in real nice position to withstand the 12-2 Milwaukee run when Jokic checks out. – 10:42 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Suns 26, Sixers 24 at the end of a cluuuuunky first quarter for both teams. Both teams are shooting under 40 percent. Very much a second night of a back-to-back, with major contributors missing. Embiid with 9 points on 3-of-7 shooting. Maxey with 8. – 10:38 PM
Suns 26, Sixers 24 at the end of a cluuuuunky first quarter for both teams. Both teams are shooting under 40 percent. Very much a second night of a back-to-back, with major contributors missing. Embiid with 9 points on 3-of-7 shooting. Maxey with 8. – 10:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 26, PHI 24
Booker: 13 Pts, 4-7 FG
Rest of Suns: 13 Pts, 5-17 FG
Embiid: 9 Pts, 3 Reb, 3-7 FG – 10:37 PM
End of 1Q: PHX 26, PHI 24
Booker: 13 Pts, 4-7 FG
Rest of Suns: 13 Pts, 5-17 FG
Embiid: 9 Pts, 3 Reb, 3-7 FG – 10:37 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
A technical foul and a transition take foul on the Bucks help the Nuggets go up 8 with five minutes left in the third. MPJ’s up to 17 points on 11 shots (3-5 3PT). Jokic with 25-4-8. Giannis leads the Bucks with 26-8-4. – 10:34 PM
A technical foul and a transition take foul on the Bucks help the Nuggets go up 8 with five minutes left in the third. MPJ’s up to 17 points on 11 shots (3-5 3PT). Jokic with 25-4-8. Giannis leads the Bucks with 26-8-4. – 10:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
That was building. Bobby Portis picks up a T for clapping in Jokic’s face. Jokic has felt he’s gotten fouled a couple times already this half with no call. The spice level in this game is 📈. – 10:33 PM
That was building. Bobby Portis picks up a T for clapping in Jokic’s face. Jokic has felt he’s gotten fouled a couple times already this half with no call. The spice level in this game is 📈. – 10:33 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jokic hits his first 3 of the night, and the Nuggets lead by one in the middle of the third. Joker’s got 24-3-7. – 10:29 PM
Jokic hits his first 3 of the night, and the Nuggets lead by one in the middle of the third. Joker’s got 24-3-7. – 10:29 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul slapping that ball out of Joel Embiid’s hands on the break was tremendous content. Had a big smile for him as they talked afterwards too – 10:26 PM
Chris Paul slapping that ball out of Joel Embiid’s hands on the break was tremendous content. Had a big smile for him as they talked afterwards too – 10:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
All-time version of The Takeback. CP3 SPRINTED back to get Embiid and strip him. – 10:26 PM
All-time version of The Takeback. CP3 SPRINTED back to get Embiid and strip him. – 10:26 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I am once again asking the non-Jokic Nuggets to make a basic read and pass. Can’t be this careless with the minimum requirements as the games get more important. – 10:24 PM
I am once again asking the non-Jokic Nuggets to make a basic read and pass. Can’t be this careless with the minimum requirements as the games get more important. – 10:24 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Thought we’d see a heavy dose of Embiid going at Biyombo early, but instead it’s been another hot start for Maxey. He’s is 2-for-2 from deep and also got free for a driving layup in the first four minutes. – 10:16 PM
Thought we’d see a heavy dose of Embiid going at Biyombo early, but instead it’s been another hot start for Maxey. He’s is 2-for-2 from deep and also got free for a driving layup in the first four minutes. – 10:16 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Entertaining first half. Bucks lead 66-63.
Jokic with 17-2-5
Murray with 20-3-4
Giannis with 24-4-3 – 10:05 PM
Entertaining first half. Bucks lead 66-63.
Jokic with 17-2-5
Murray with 20-3-4
Giannis with 24-4-3 – 10:05 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Bucks lead 66-63 at halftime. Giannis has 24 points on 11-14 FG with 4 boards and 3 assists. Murray leads the Nuggets with 20 points. Jokic with 17-2-5. MPJ with 12 points and three rebounds. – 10:04 PM
Bucks lead 66-63 at halftime. Giannis has 24 points on 11-14 FG with 4 boards and 3 assists. Murray leads the Nuggets with 20 points. Jokic with 17-2-5. MPJ with 12 points and three rebounds. – 10:04 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Bucks 66, Nuggets 63.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24-4-3 for Milwaukee and Nikola Jokic had 17-5-2 for Denver, as both MVP candidates more than lived up to the hype so far in this one.
Jamal Murray had 20 – 18 of which came in the first – for Denver. – 10:04 PM
Halftime: Bucks 66, Nuggets 63.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24-4-3 for Milwaukee and Nikola Jokic had 17-5-2 for Denver, as both MVP candidates more than lived up to the hype so far in this one.
Jamal Murray had 20 – 18 of which came in the first – for Denver. – 10:04 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
It’s endlessly fun to watch Joker go at Lopez, which has been a masterclass on post play. Also sweet to watch Holiday play cat-and-mouse with Murray on defense. The matchups are so, so good.
Bucks take 66-63 lead into the break. – 10:03 PM
It’s endlessly fun to watch Joker go at Lopez, which has been a masterclass on post play. Also sweet to watch Holiday play cat-and-mouse with Murray on defense. The matchups are so, so good.
Bucks take 66-63 lead into the break. – 10:03 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Brook Lopez picks up his third foul with 22 seconds left in the second. Jokic’s free throws make it a three-point game. – 10:03 PM
Brook Lopez picks up his third foul with 22 seconds left in the second. Jokic’s free throws make it a three-point game. – 10:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nikola Jokic draws a third foul on Brook Lopez inside the final 30 seconds of the first half. We’ll see if that plays a role in how this one shakes out down the stretch. – 10:03 PM
Nikola Jokic draws a third foul on Brook Lopez inside the final 30 seconds of the first half. We’ll see if that plays a role in how this one shakes out down the stretch. – 10:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Suns update: Kevin Durant (ankle), Deandre Ayton (hip) out; 76ers big Joel Embiid (calf) available, James Harden (Achilles) out. #Suns #76ers azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:01 PM
Suns update: Kevin Durant (ankle), Deandre Ayton (hip) out; 76ers big Joel Embiid (calf) available, James Harden (Achilles) out. #Suns #76ers azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:01 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks are trying really hard to keep Lopez on Jokic.
Typically in transition, they deal with a scramble and the matchups that come with it. Connaughton could have stayed on him there, but sprinted away to let Lopez grab him.
Porter eventually got a bucket because of it. – 9:57 PM
Bucks are trying really hard to keep Lopez on Jokic.
Typically in transition, they deal with a scramble and the matchups that come with it. Connaughton could have stayed on him there, but sprinted away to let Lopez grab him.
Porter eventually got a bucket because of it. – 9:57 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jamal Murray knocked in three straight triples late in the first with Nikola Jokic on the bench, but Denver has since allowed Milwaukee to go on a 13-3 run over the last five minutes of game action, forcing a timeout.
Jokic checks back in with Denver having gone -6 w/out him. – 9:47 PM
Jamal Murray knocked in three straight triples late in the first with Nikola Jokic on the bench, but Denver has since allowed Milwaukee to go on a 13-3 run over the last five minutes of game action, forcing a timeout.
Jokic checks back in with Denver having gone -6 w/out him. – 9:47 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Bucks stretch the lead to 8 after Grayson Allen gets a shooter’s bounce with 7:47 to halftime. Antetokounmpo with 18-3-3. Jokic set to return to the court after the timeout. – 9:46 PM
Bucks stretch the lead to 8 after Grayson Allen gets a shooter’s bounce with 7:47 to halftime. Antetokounmpo with 18-3-3. Jokic set to return to the court after the timeout. – 9:46 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1: Bucks 38, Nuggets 37.
Red-hot shooting all around to kick this one off, led by Jamal Murray hitting 3 straight triples after Nikola Jokic checked out late in the first. He’s got 18, and Jokic has 11.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has 13 for Milwaukee. Super fun start. – 9:37 PM
After 1: Bucks 38, Nuggets 37.
Red-hot shooting all around to kick this one off, led by Jamal Murray hitting 3 straight triples after Nikola Jokic checked out late in the first. He’s got 18, and Jokic has 11.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has 13 for Milwaukee. Super fun start. – 9:37 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Good lord, what a quarter. Bucks up 38-37 after 1.
Jamal caught fire for 18 points (on 4 3-pointers), Joker had 11 and Giannis was unstoppable himself with 13.
Bucks shooting nearly 70%. #Nuggets shooting 58%, including 50% from 3. – 9:36 PM
Good lord, what a quarter. Bucks up 38-37 after 1.
Jamal caught fire for 18 points (on 4 3-pointers), Joker had 11 and Giannis was unstoppable himself with 13.
Bucks shooting nearly 70%. #Nuggets shooting 58%, including 50% from 3. – 9:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#76ers injury update:
Joel Embiid (calf) and Jalen McDaniels (hip) IN.
James Harden (Achilles) and Danuel House Jr. (shoulder) OUT. – 9:35 PM
#76ers injury update:
Joel Embiid (calf) and Jalen McDaniels (hip) IN.
James Harden (Achilles) and Danuel House Jr. (shoulder) OUT. – 9:35 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Bucks lead 38-37 after one. Murray just went crazy with the bench and finishes the first quarter with 18 points on 9 shots (4-6 3PT). Giannis leads the Bucks with 13 points. Joker with 11-2-3.
Good times so far. – 9:35 PM
Bucks lead 38-37 after one. Murray just went crazy with the bench and finishes the first quarter with 18 points on 9 shots (4-6 3PT). Giannis leads the Bucks with 13 points. Joker with 11-2-3.
Good times so far. – 9:35 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Injury update for the @Philadelphia 76ers:
Joel Embiid and Jalen McDaniels (both questionable pregame) will play.
James Harden and Danuel House Jr. are out. – 9:34 PM
Injury update for the @Philadelphia 76ers:
Joel Embiid and Jalen McDaniels (both questionable pregame) will play.
James Harden and Danuel House Jr. are out. – 9:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Starters
Suns: Paul, Booker, Okogie, Craig, Biyombo
76ers: Maxey, Melton, Harris, Tucker, Embiid – 9:33 PM
Starters
Suns: Paul, Booker, Okogie, Craig, Biyombo
76ers: Maxey, Melton, Harris, Tucker, Embiid – 9:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Joel Embiid and Jalen McDaniels will play tonight after all. No James Harden or Danuel House Jr. for the Sixers – 9:33 PM
Joel Embiid and Jalen McDaniels will play tonight after all. No James Harden or Danuel House Jr. for the Sixers – 9:33 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone just got T’d up, looks like he narrowly avoided ejection. Jokic and co. haven’t been happy with the whistle early.
In other news, it’s another Zeke night. Nuggets sticking with the Murray/Braun/Brown/Green/Nnaji bench. Bucks up 2 late in the first. – 9:32 PM
Michael Malone just got T’d up, looks like he narrowly avoided ejection. Jokic and co. haven’t been happy with the whistle early.
In other news, it’s another Zeke night. Nuggets sticking with the Murray/Braun/Brown/Green/Nnaji bench. Bucks up 2 late in the first. – 9:32 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic’s shot arsenal this quarter has been preposterous. Just hit a leaning floater over Lopez.
The two MVP candidates are showing out. – 9:31 PM
Jokic’s shot arsenal this quarter has been preposterous. Just hit a leaning floater over Lopez.
The two MVP candidates are showing out. – 9:31 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
When I find a magic lamp, one of those wishes might be for Jokic to get the whistle that Giannis gets. – 9:29 PM
When I find a magic lamp, one of those wishes might be for Jokic to get the whistle that Giannis gets. – 9:29 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jokic is taking Lopez to church in the post, old heads must be enthralled – 9:26 PM
Jokic is taking Lopez to church in the post, old heads must be enthralled – 9:26 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker is going at DPOY candidate Brook Lopez.
Just shook him with a nasty shoulder shimmy for an and-1. – 9:25 PM
Joker is going at DPOY candidate Brook Lopez.
Just shook him with a nasty shoulder shimmy for an and-1. – 9:25 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Giannis has three dunks in the first three minutes of the game. Also has an and-1 finish against AG. Up until that last possession (when Jokic swarmed him on a double-team), they’ve been playing him straight up. Don’t think that’s gonna work. – 9:17 PM
Giannis has three dunks in the first three minutes of the game. Also has an and-1 finish against AG. Up until that last possession (when Jokic swarmed him on a double-team), they’ve been playing him straight up. Don’t think that’s gonna work. – 9:17 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic won the tip (!) and then hit a planned turnaround. Look out. – 9:14 PM
Jokic won the tip (!) and then hit a planned turnaround. Look out. – 9:14 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic ins the tip and hits a mid-range jumper from the baseline on Denver’s first possession against Milwaukee. – 9:12 PM
Nikola Jokic ins the tip and hits a mid-range jumper from the baseline on Denver’s first possession against Milwaukee. – 9:12 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
James Harden is OUT tonight. Embiid, House and McDaniels are still questionable. – 8:36 PM
James Harden is OUT tonight. Embiid, House and McDaniels are still questionable. – 8:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
James Harden is out for tonight. Joel Embiid, Danuel House Jr. and Jalen McDaniels are still questionable – 8:35 PM
James Harden is out for tonight. Joel Embiid, Danuel House Jr. and Jalen McDaniels are still questionable – 8:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Suns update: Durant, Ayton out; 76ers duo Embiid, Harden questionable (w/videos) #Suns #76ers azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:59 PM
Suns update: Durant, Ayton out; 76ers duo Embiid, Harden questionable (w/videos) #Suns #76ers azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:59 PM
More on this storyline
Despite knowing that sitting out games could hinder his MVP chances, Embiid is in total agreement with his coach. “It’s all about the playoffs,” the MVP frontrunner said. “Being in the MVP race, I told you, I don’t care. If I win, good. If I don’t, it’s whatever. That’s not where my focus is.” As of Saturday, Embiid was leading the league in scoring at 33.2 points per game. He also ranked seventh (10.8) in rebounds and sixth (1.7) in blocks. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / March 26, 2023
Harden is sidelined, even though coach Doc Rivers said the point guard would have played had they been playoff games. “Yeah, they’re not 100%,” Rivers said of resting key players during a defining stretch. “It’s not worth the risk. This is not even rocket science. … If it was a playoff game, everyone plays, you know? So, yeah, this is not difficult. This is not us sitting in a room flipping a coin. These are very easy decisions for us.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / March 26, 2023
Philadelphia: Joel Embiid (right calf tightness) has been downgraded to questionable for Saturday’s game against Phoenix. James Harden (left achilles soreness), Jalen McDaniels (right hip soreness) and Danuel House (right shoulder soreness) are also questionable. -via HoopsHype / March 25, 2023
Justin Kubatko: Nikola Jokic last night: ✅ 31 PTS ✅ 11 AST ✅ 10-20 FG ✅ 10-11 FT Jokic has 35 points-assists double-doubles this season, tied with Trae Young for the NBA lead. He became the fourth player in @Denver Nuggets history to reach 12,000 career points. More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / March 26, 2023
Michael Singer: Michael Malone said he told Nikola Jokic in a TO, “let me get the tech.” … “I can get kicked out, he can’t. I understand the pecking order here.” -via Twitter @msinger / March 26, 2023
Winning the MVP would put Nikola Jokic alongside legendary Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain, and Bill Russell as the only players with three straight Most Valuable Players Awards. Still, he doesn’t think about it. “It’s enough, I can’t, really. Third year… I don’t really think about it,” he said. “I play one game at a time, and that’s it. If it’s going to be, it’s going to be. Whoever wins will deserve to win, that’s how it will be for sure,” Jokic said to Glas Amerike. -via EuroHoops.net / March 25, 2023
Main Rumors, Injuries, MVP Race, Danuel House, James Harden, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers