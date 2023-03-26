Knicks signing DaQuan Jeffries to multi-year deal

Knicks signing DaQuan Jeffries to multi-year deal

March 26, 2023

Shams Charania: The New York Knicks are signing forward DaQuan Jeffries to a multi-year contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jeffries, averaging 21 points for Knicks’ Westchester G League affiliate, completed two 10-day deals with New York.
The New York Knicks are signing forward DaQuan Jeffries to a multi-year contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jeffries, averaging 21 points for Knicks’ Westchester G League affiliate, completed two 10-day deals with New York. – 12:00 PM

Shams Charania: The New York Knicks are signing forward DaQuan Jeffries to a second 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jeffries’ first 10-day expired on Wednesday. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 16, 2023
Steve Popper: Knicks announce they’ve recalled DaQuan Jeffries. Westchester played in nearby Stockton. -via Twitter @StevePopper / March 10, 2023

